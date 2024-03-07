TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Mar 07, 2024, 21:26 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0727
TINONE RESOURCES INC. ("TORC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on February 20, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Monday, March 11, 2024, the common shares of Tinone Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
8,675,180
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
622,000
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TORC (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
887589 20 8 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0728
TOPICUS.COM INC. ("TOI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Declaration of Special Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 6, 2024, Notice of correction per BULLETIN V2024-0712, dividend declared is a special dividend, not regular.
Dividend per Subordinate Voting Share: EUR €1.54
Payable Date: March 28, 2024
Record Date: March 15, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: March 14, 2024
All other information remains unchanged.
_______________________________________
24/03/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0729
BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement; Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,000,000 flow-through shares
|
2,812,500 non flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.02 flow through per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,812,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,812,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a two-year period from the date of issuance,
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
1,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$ 6,650
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release on January 12, 2024, and January 26, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0730
BANXA HOLDINGS INC. ("BNXA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 10, 2023:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$5,694,024
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 7,117,530 common shares of the Company at $0.80 per share of principal outstanding
|
Maturity date:
|
36 months from the date of issuance
|
Warrants:
|
2,847,010 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,847,010 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.00 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum.
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
625,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$ 57,000 USD
|
N/A
|
38,993
The Company issued a news release on December 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0731
BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Amendment
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 6, 2024 the Company advises that the following information is amended:
Private Placement -Brokered
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,657,000 shares
|
Warrants:
|
3,828,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,828,500 shares
|
Number of Placees:
|
50 placees
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,118,970 shares
|
Warrants:
|
1,059,485 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,059,485 shares
|
Number of Placees:
|
23 placees
All other terms remain unchanged.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0732
CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,520,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on March 6, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0733
CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:33 a.m. PST, March 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0734
E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 24, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,500,000 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.02 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
17,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,500,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 per share for a period of two (2) years
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
5,000,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$14,000
|
N/A
|
700,000
|
Finder's Warrants Terms:
|
Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0735
FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 2 and 26, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
42,509,067 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per share
|
Warrants:
|
42,509,067 share purchase warrants to purchase 42,509,067 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.14 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
74 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
1,428,569
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
4
|
2,800,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$155,842.08
|
N/A
|
2,226,315
The Company issued a news release on February 23 and 28, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0736
MINILUXE HOLDING CORP. ("MNLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 597,446 common shares at a deemed value of $0.52 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$221,959.
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 16, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0737
NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:56 p.m. PST, March 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0738
NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0739
NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 421,875
common shares to settle outstanding debt for C$135,000.
Number of Creditor: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/a
|
N/a
|
N/a
|
N/a
For further details, please refer to the company news release dated February 16, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0740
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 8, 2023, November 10, 2023, December 1, 2023, December 13, 2023, January 12, 2024, January 22, 2024, January 30, 2024, February 14, 2024, and February 23, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
40,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
56 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
8
|
1,186,633
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$97,983
|
N/A
|
653,226
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on February 23, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0741
STRATHMORE PLUS URANIUM CORP. ("SUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 6, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,839,100 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,419,550 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,419,550 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.70 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$88,480.00
|
N/A
|
176,960
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.70 for period of a two year from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on February 28, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0742
TACTICAL RESOURCES CORP. ("RARE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 2,856,500
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 14, 2024
New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 13, 2026
Exercise Price of Warrants: $2.50
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,713,000 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") closed on May 13, 2021. The Special Warrants were converted, for no additional consideration, into 5,713,000 common shares of the Company with 2,856,500 share purchase warrants attached on September 14, 2021.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0743
THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered-Convertible Debenture(s)
BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 18, 2024:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$1,000,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 2,857,143 common shares at $0.35 purchase price until maturity
|
Maturity date:
|
May 10, 2026
|
Interest rate:
|
11.5% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
