VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0727

TINONE RESOURCES INC. ("TORC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on February 20, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, March 11, 2024, the common shares of Tinone Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,675,180 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 622,000 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TORC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 887589 20 8 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0728

TOPICUS.COM INC. ("TOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Declaration of Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 6, 2024, Notice of correction per BULLETIN V2024-0712, dividend declared is a special dividend, not regular.

Dividend per Subordinate Voting Share: EUR €1.54

Payable Date: March 28, 2024

Record Date: March 15, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: March 14, 2024

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

24/03/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0729

BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement; Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 flow-through shares

2,812,500 non flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.02 flow through per share Warrants: 5,812,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,812,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period from the date of issuance, Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 6,650 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release on January 12, 2024, and January 26, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0730

BANXA HOLDINGS INC. ("BNXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 10, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: $5,694,024



Conversion Price: Convertible into 7,117,530 common shares of the Company at $0.80 per share of principal outstanding



Maturity date: 36 months from the date of issuance



Warrants: 2,847,010 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,847,010 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum.



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 625,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A





Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of

Options/Warrants

Finder's Fee: $ 57,000 USD N/A 38,993

The Company issued a news release on December 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0731

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Amendment

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 6, 2024 the Company advises that the following information is amended:

Private Placement -Brokered

Number of Shares: 7,657,000 shares



Warrants: 3,828,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,828,500 shares



Number of Placees: 50 placees

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

Number of Shares: 2,118,970 shares



Warrants: 1,059,485 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,059,485 shares



Number of Placees: 23 placees

All other terms remain unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0732

CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 1,520,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 16 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued a news release on March 6, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0733

CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:33 a.m. PST, March 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0734

E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 17,500,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per flow-through share



Warrants: 17,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 per share for a period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Insider Involvement: 2 5,000,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $14,000 N/A 700,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0735

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 2 and 26, 2024:

Number of Shares: 42,509,067 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 42,509,067 share purchase warrants to purchase 42,509,067 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 74 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,428,569 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 2,800,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $155,842.08 N/A 2,226,315

The Company issued a news release on February 23 and 28, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0736

MINILUXE HOLDING CORP. ("MNLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 597,446 common shares at a deemed value of $0.52 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$221,959.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0737

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:56 p.m. PST, March 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0738

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0739

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 421,875

common shares to settle outstanding debt for C$135,000.

Number of Creditor: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/a N/a N/a N/a

For further details, please refer to the company news release dated February 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0740

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 8, 2023, November 10, 2023, December 1, 2023, December 13, 2023, January 12, 2024, January 22, 2024, January 30, 2024, February 14, 2024, and February 23, 2024:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 56 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 8 1,186,633



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $97,983 N/A 653,226

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 23, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0741

STRATHMORE PLUS URANIUM CORP. ("SUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 6, 2024:

Number of Shares: 2,839,100 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 1,419,550 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,419,550 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $88,480.00 N/A 176,960

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.70 for period of a two year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 28, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0742

TACTICAL RESOURCES CORP. ("RARE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,856,500

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 14, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 13, 2026

Exercise Price of Warrants: $2.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,713,000 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") closed on May 13, 2021. The Special Warrants were converted, for no additional consideration, into 5,713,000 common shares of the Company with 2,856,500 share purchase warrants attached on September 14, 2021.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0743

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered-Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: March 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 18, 2024:

Convertible Debenture: $1,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 2,857,143 common shares at $0.35 purchase price until maturity



Maturity date: May 10, 2026



Interest rate: 11.5% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]