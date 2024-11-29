VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-3579

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on November 18, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a six (6) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the shares of Scottie Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Post – Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

49,969,936 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: SCOT (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 81012R502 (new)



NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-3580

GREENBANK VENTURES INC. ("GBNK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Friday, December 13, 2024, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The Company obtained the director's resolution on February 11, 2020, authorizing the delist. The company's majority of minority shareholders approved the delist at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders dated March 17, 2020.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

24/11/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3581

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 21, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Offering: 290,323 Listed Shares

There are no other changes to the disclosed information.

BULLETIN V2024-3582

CANEX METALS INC. ("CANX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $437,001.90



Offering: 5,033,365 flow-through common shares

3,000,000 common shares



Offering Price: $0.06 per flow-through common share

$0.045 per common share



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated October 17, 2024, October 21,

2024, November 14, 2024, November 25, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3583

FIRST HELIUM INC. ("HELI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 14, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Gross Proceeds: $3,642,685.32



Offering: 60,711,422 Listed shares with 60,711,422 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.06

All other information remains unchanged.

BULLETIN V2024-3584

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a loan agreement between the Company and non-arm's-length parties (the "Lenders") dated February 3, 2022, as amended on January 31, 2024 and August 2, 2024, whereby the Lenders advanced a loan of $100,000 (the "Loan") to the Company. The Loan has a maturity date of August 3, 2025 and bears interest at the rate of 18% per annum. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 2,000,000 non-transferable bonus warrants in connection with the Loan. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 until August 3, 2025.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 3, 2023, January 31, 2024 and August 6, 2024.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 31, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

BULLETIN V2024-3585

LEVIATHAN GOLD LTD. ("LVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation pertaining to a share exchange agreement dated November 22, 2024, between an arm's length party (the "Seller") and its shareholders ("Vendor") and Leviathan Gold Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire 100 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sellers from the Vendors and thereby a 100 percent indirect interest in the Foca project, a highly prospective land package in Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina

As consideration, the Company shall issue a total of 9 million common shares of the company at a deemed price of 0.0525 per share.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 25, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3586

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD. ("NPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement











Gross Proceeds: $1,061,250











Offering: 1,414,998 Listed Shares











Offering Price: $0.75 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A











Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A 64,050













Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.90 for

a 2-year period.











Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 16, 2024 and

November 6, 2024.





BULLETIN V2024-3587

RUMBU HOLDINGS LTD. ("RMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a Letter Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 24, 2024, among Rumbu Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") and Daryl Lockyer and Jamie Lockyer (the "Sellers"). Pursuant to the Letter Agreement, Rumbu acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Grace Gardens Holdings Ltd. from the Darryl Lockyer and Jamie Lockyer in the aggregate amount of approximately $2,396,903.49 by assumption of the following outstanding loans, payment, and other obligations of Grace Gardens Holdings Ltd.:

Assumption of the Grace Garden Holdings Ltd.'s bank loans in the approximate amount of $1,500,000 as at the date hereof;



Assumption of the Promissory Note in the amount of $350,000 with Leanne Young ;



Payout of the Promissory Note in the amount of $350,000 with Larissa Sadlowski ;



Issuance of a Promissory Note to Daryl and Jamie Lockyer in the amount of $179,900 ;

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated October 24, 2024 and November 28, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-3588

SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS CONCENTRATES LTD. ("HASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, November 29, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3589

SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS CONCENTRATES LTD. ("HASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, November 29, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-3590

STALLION URANIUM CORP. ("STUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share option agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 8, 2024 (the "Effective Date") between the Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, 1262446 B.C. Ltd. ("Horse Heaven Parent"), and an arm's length party (the "Optionee"), whereby the Optionee has been granted an option to acquire from the Company a 100% undivided interest in and to all issued and outstanding common shares of Horse Heaven Parent, which holds a 100% interest in the Company's Horse Heaven Gold Project (the "Property") located in Idaho, United States. In consideration, the Optionee has made a $200,000 initial payment upon signing the letter of intent dated October 7, 2024 and has provided additional payments, including $200,000 in cash and $2,000,000 in common shares of the Optionee at a deemed price of $0.18 per share on the Effective Date of the Agreement. To exercise the option, the Optionee will make a final cash payment of $200,000 on the first anniversary of the Effective Date of the Agreement.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 9, 2024, October 30, 2024, November 8, 2024 and November 28, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3591

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, November 29, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3592

TINCORP METALS INC. ("TIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 6,403,750 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2024 (3,961,250)

January 16, 2025 (2,442,500) New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2027 (3,961,250)

January 16, 2028 (2,442,500) Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.65 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,807,500 shares with 6,403,750 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 30, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-3593

YERBAE BRANDS CORP. ("YERB.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Agreement dated July 5, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party to the Company (the "Lender"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Lender has lent to the Company an aggregate amount of $750,000 USD with a 12-month maturity date from the date of the loan (the "Loan"). The Company will be responsible for repaying an aggregate of $967,500 USD through 24 bi-weekly payments. The Loan is subject to an early payment discount whereby the repayable amount will be reduced to $937,500 USD if the Loan is fully paid within 90 calendar days of the issuance of the Loan. As additional consideration for the loan, the Company has issued to the Lender an aggregate of 214,285 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.35 USD per Share.

For any further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated September 26, 2024, November 8, 2024; and November 27, 2024.

