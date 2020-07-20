VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 17, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) OTSO 2 Otso Gold Corp. Annual audited financial statements for the

year, as required under Part 4 of National

Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure

Obligations (NI 51-102), 2020/01/31















A Form 51-102F1 Management's Discussion

and Analysis for the period, as required

under Part 5 of NI 51-102 2020/01/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated June 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening July 22, 2020, the common shares of Canterra Minerals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Diamond Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,986,487 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CTM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 138134200 (new)

________________________________________

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated November 21, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening July 22, 2020, the common shares of RYU Apparel Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Merchandising' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

68,026,931 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: RYU UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 74979J407 NEW

________________________________________

SHINE MINERALS CORP. ("SMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution passed July 8, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Three (3) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening July 22, 2020, the common shares of Shine Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,646,225 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: SMR UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 82456M207 NEW

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI") ("SVI.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering, New Listing-Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective July 13, 2020, the Company's (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated July 13, 2020, qualifying for issuance of $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior unsecured hybrid debentures (the "Debentures") of the Company was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Company's Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the offering of Debentures pursuant to the Prospectus (the "Offering") occurred on July 20, 2020, for gross proceeds of $75,000,000.

Offering: $75,000,000 plus $11,250,000 over-allotment (if fully exercised)

aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior unsecured hybrid

debentures due January 31, 2026.



Underwriters: Scotia Capital Inc., National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc.

(collectively, the "Lead Underwriters") and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.,

CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Cormark

Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. (together with the Lead Underwriters,

the "Underwriters")



Underwriting Fee: Cash fee equal to 4.0% of the Issue Price for each Debenture purchased

by the Underwriters being an aggregate amount of up to $3,000,000 or

up to $3,450,000 if the Over-Allotment Option is fully exercised.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters has thirty (30) days following the closing date to

exercise its over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional

$11,250,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures.

These Debentures were issued pursuant to the trust indenture dated July 20, 2020 between the Company and TSX Trust Company (the "Indenture").

Listing of Debentures:

Effective at the opening Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the Debentures of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Self Storage and Portable Storage Rental' company.

Debentures





Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada (Ontario)



Capitalization: $75,000,000 Debentures are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SVI.DB CUSIP Number: 86212H AA 3



Details of the Debentures:





Maturity Date: January 31, 2026.



Redemption: The Debentures will not be redeemable by the Company prior

to January 31, 2024 (the "First Call Date") except in certain circumstances

upon the occurrence of a Change of Control (as defined in the

Prospectus). On or after the First Call Date and prior to January 31,

2025, the Debentures may be redeemed by the Corporation, in whole

or in part from time to time, at a redemption price equal to 102.875% of

the principal amount of the Debentures redeemed plus accrued and

unpaid interest, if any, up to but excluding the date set for redemption.

On and after January 31, 2025 and prior to the Maturity Date, the

Debentures may be redeemed in whole or in part at the option of the

Company at a price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and

unpaid interest, if any, up to but excluding the date set for redemption.

The Company shall provide not more than 60 days nor less than 30 days

prior notice of redemption for the Debentures.



Interest: 5.75% Interest is payable semi-annually in arrears on July 31 and

January 31 of each year, commencing on January 31, 2021. Interest will

be computed on the basis of the actual number of days in the applicable

calendar year.



Initial Interest Payment Amount: $30.72 for each $1,000 principal amount, which will include interest

accrued from the closing of the Offering (based on the effective closing

date of July 20, 2020) up to, but excluding, January 31, 2020.



Subordination: The payment of principal and premium, if any, of, and interest on, the

Debentures will be subordinated in right of payment to all Senior

Secured Indebtedness of the Company, as provided in the Indenture.



Additional Information: The Debentures are not convertible, however, pursuant to the terms of

the Debentures, the Company has the option, upon not more than 60

nor less than 30 days' prior notice, to satisfy its obligations to pay on

redemption or maturity, the principal amount of and premium (if any) on

the Debentures, in whole or in part, by delivering freely tradeable

common shares ("Common Shares") to Debenture holders (the "Share

Payment Option"). In such event, payment will be satisfied by delivering

for each $1,000 due, that number of Common Shares obtained by

dividing $1,000 by 95% of the Current Market Price on the date fixed for

redemption or maturity, as the case may be. "Current Market Price" is

defined as, generally, the arithmetic average of the per share volume

weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Exchange

for the 20 consecutive trading days ending on the fifth trading day

preceding the date of determination.



Security Ownership Registration: The Debentures will be issued in "book-entry only" form administered by

CDS.



Board Lot: The Debentures, which are issuable in the minimum principal amount of

$1,000 each, will be quoted based on $1,000 principal amounts with all

trades being made in multiples of $1,000. The minimum trading unit of

Debentures is $1,000 and a board lot of Debentures is $1,000.



Trading Rules: The Debentures will be quoted and traded on an accrued interest basis,

i.e. all bids, offers and trades of the Debentures will reflect only the

capital portion of the Debentures and will not reflect accrued interest.

Accrued interest must be reflected in the seller's and buyer's settlement

amount, and must be reflected on the confirmation with clients.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 13, 2020 available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

20/07/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 26,780,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 26,780,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.2466 per share expiring on June 15, 2021, pursuant to amendments to three existing non-convertible secured credit facilities in the aggregate amount of $28,942,259.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 30, 2020.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission de 26 780 000 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de souscrire à 26 780 000 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,2466 $ par action expirant le 15 juin 2021, dans le cadre de modifications apportées à trois conventions de crédit garanties non-convertibles au montant total de 28 942 259 $.

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucune

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse daté du 30 juin 2020.

__________________________________________

AURALITE INVESTMENTS INC. ("AAAA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:04 a.m. PST, July 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2020 and July 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 20,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 4,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per common share



Warrants: 4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.15 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 18 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares 9228-6202 Québec Inc. (Lam Chan Tho) Y 55,555







Finder's Fee: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. received a cash commission of $5,506.33

and 61,184 common shares purchase warrants to acquire 61,184 shares at a price

$0.15 per share until June 18, 2023.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 23, 2020.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 20 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 4 500 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,09 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 4 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 500 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 18 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 9228-6202 Québec Inc. (Lam Chan Tho) Y 55 555







Honoraire d'intermédiation: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. ont reçu une commission de 5 506,33 $ et

61 184 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 61 184 actions à un prix

0,15 $ par action jusqu'au 18 juin 2023.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 juin 2020.

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Share Exchange Agreement dated July 9, 2020 between the Company and 1252796 B.C. Ltd. ("BCCo.") whereby the Company will acquire the issued and outstanding shares of BCCo. which holds Vima Rev Stobe Lenses and its related intellectual property and inventory. Consideration is 18,900,000 common shares issued to the eight shareholder of BCCo.

Fiore Management and Advisory Group will receive a 2% administrative fee of 378,000 common shares.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:42 a.m. PST, July 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, July 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20. 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Companies

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the sale from Granada Gold Mine Inc. ("GGM") to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ("CCW") of a back-in option on five mining leases forming part of the Castle Silver Cobalt Mine property in Ontario. As consideration, CCW issued 2,941,000 common shares and 2,941,000 common share purchase warrants to GGM. Each one warrant will entitle GGM to acquire one additional common share of CCW for $0.55 for a period of five years. The shares and warrants issued by CCW to GGM are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities regulations and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the purchase and sale occurred on July 13, 2020.

GGM and CCW are Non-Arm's Length Parties under Exchange Policies due to common directors and officers.

For further information, refer to GGM's and CCW's press releases dated July 2, 2020 and July 13, 2020 and to their respective material change reports dated July 15, 2020, which are available under their respective SEDAR profiles.

________________________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:41 p.m. PST, July 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,545,456 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per share



Warrants: 4,545,456 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,545,456 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $18,050 in cash and 328,182 finders' warrants payable to Quest

Investment Fund Management Ltd. and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. Each

finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.07 for a

three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 1,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2020 and August 1, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2021 and August 1, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,000,000 shares with 1,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 8, 2018.

________________________________________

NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 4, 2020, between NV Gold Corporation (the "Company") and Exodus Mineral Exploration Ltd. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire up to an 85% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Property"), located in the Cariboo Mining Division, 40km NNW of Prince George, BC.

To earn a 51% interest in the Property (first option), the Company will make aggregate cash payments of $30,000, issue an aggregate of 4,900,000 common shares, issue $85,000 worth of common shares and incur $1,600,000 in exploration expenditures over the three year period.

The earn an additional 34% interest in the Property (second option), the Company will issue an additional 4,500,000 common shares, issue an additional $115,000 worth of common shares and incur an additional $1,400,000 in exploration expenditures over the five year period.

Furthermore, an additional $200,000 worth of common shares will be issued if certain market performance thresholds are met.

Additionally, the Optionor will retain a 2.0% net smelter return royalty on the Project, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 6, 2020.

_______________________________________

PARTNER JET CORP. ("PJT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase and sale agreement (the 'Agreement') dated March 19, 2020, between Delta Mike Inc. (the 'Vendor') and Partner Jet Corp. (the 'Company'). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 1998 Cessna Citation X business jet.

As consideration, the Company shall pay the Vendor an aggregate of $3,912,650.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2020.

________________________________________

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.175





Warrant Term to Expiry: 42 months





Number of Placees: 57 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Jim Pettit Y 50,000 Tri Ventures Capital Corp.

(Jordan Trimble) Y 120,000 Grant Ewing Y 150,000 Starscream Capital Corp.

(Joseph Gallucci) Y 150,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees] P 1,010,000





Finder's Fee:



PI Financial Corp. $7,700.00 cash; 77,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $13,650.00 cash; 136,500 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.175





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: exercisable into common shares, valid for 3.5 years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SEASHORE RESOURCE PARTNERS CORP. ("SSH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STRATEGIC METALS LTD. ("SMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second, final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,578,594 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.64 per flow through share



Warrants: 2,578,594 share purchase warrants attached to flow through shares to purchase 2,578,594 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Finder's Fee: Agentis Capital Markets Canada Limited Partnership receives $74,263.51 and

116,037 Compensation Warrants, each exercisable for non-flow through units

as above at a price of $0.45 for a two year period.

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $24,754.50 and 116,037 Compensation

Warrants, each exercisable for non-flow through units as above at a price of

$0.45 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on July 15, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TELSON MINING CORPORATION ("TSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,996,145 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 6,998,073 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,998,073 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 9, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,666,668 shares





Purchase Price: $0.075 per share





Number of Placees: 19 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares BW Holdings Inc.

(David Anthony) Y 666,667 Simon Benstead Y 2,823,333 Marc Cernovitch Y 66,667 Walter David Scott Y 3,333,333 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 999,999





Finder's Fee:



H. Alexander Rowlands 266,667 shares

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to share purchase agreement dated May 25, 2020 between Trigon Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Mohammed Benharref and Ali Mlali, pursuant to which the Company has the option to acquire the Silver Hill Project located in Morocco. In consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $500,000 and issue $750,000 of shares (6,000,000 shares) upon closing, a further $400,000 cash payment and $250,000 shares on the first anniversary, and a further $1,250,000 of shares upon completion of a NI43-101 compliant report indicating at least 100,000 tonnes of contained copper or equivalent. The share issuances due on the first anniversary and upon completion of a NI43-101 report are subject to separate Exchange approval.

________________________________________

WESTKAM GOLD CORP. ("WKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,208,560 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $720,856

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation: Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Wear Wolfin

(Lisa Wolfin Wayrynen) Y $229,684 $0.10 2,296,840 Corey Klassen Y $10,000 $0.10 100,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second, final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,920,276 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Warrants: 1,920,276 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,920,276 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a 2 year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

