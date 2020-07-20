TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jul 20, 2020, 17:11 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 17, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
OTSO
|
2
|
Otso Gold Corp.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
|
2020/01/31
|
A Form 51-102F1 Management's Discussion
|
2020/01/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated June 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening July 22, 2020, the common shares of Canterra Minerals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Diamond Exploration' company.
RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated November 21, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening July 22, 2020, the common shares of RYU Apparel Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Merchandising' company.
SHINE MINERALS CORP. ("SMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors resolution passed July 8, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Three (3) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening July 22, 2020, the common shares of Shine Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI") ("SVI.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering, New Listing-Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective July 13, 2020, the Company's (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated July 13, 2020, qualifying for issuance of $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior unsecured hybrid debentures (the "Debentures") of the Company was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Company's Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the offering of Debentures pursuant to the Prospectus (the "Offering") occurred on July 20, 2020, for gross proceeds of $75,000,000.
These Debentures were issued pursuant to the trust indenture dated July 20, 2020 between the Company and TSX Trust Company (the "Indenture").
Listing of Debentures:
Effective at the opening Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the Debentures of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Self Storage and Portable Storage Rental' company.
________________________________________
20/07/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 26,780,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 26,780,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.2466 per share expiring on June 15, 2021, pursuant to amendments to three existing non-convertible secured credit facilities in the aggregate amount of $28,942,259.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 30, 2020.
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 juillet 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission de 26 780 000 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de souscrire à 26 780 000 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,2466 $ par action expirant le 15 juin 2021, dans le cadre de modifications apportées à trois conventions de crédit garanties non-convertibles au montant total de 28 942 259 $.
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse daté du 30 juin 2020.
__________________________________________
AURALITE INVESTMENTS INC. ("AAAA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:04 a.m. PST, July 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2020 and July 10, 2020:
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Finder's Fee:
|
StephenAvenue Securities Inc. received a cash commission of $5,506.33
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 23, 2020.
CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 20 juillet 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
StephenAvenue Securities Inc. ont reçu une commission de 5 506,33 $ et
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 juin 2020.
________________________________________
BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Share Exchange Agreement dated July 9, 2020 between the Company and 1252796 B.C. Ltd. ("BCCo.") whereby the Company will acquire the issued and outstanding shares of BCCo. which holds Vima Rev Stobe Lenses and its related intellectual property and inventory. Consideration is 18,900,000 common shares issued to the eight shareholder of BCCo.
Fiore Management and Advisory Group will receive a 2% administrative fee of 378,000 common shares.
________________________________________
BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:42 a.m. PST, July 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, July 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")
CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 20. 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Companies
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the sale from Granada Gold Mine Inc. ("GGM") to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ("CCW") of a back-in option on five mining leases forming part of the Castle Silver Cobalt Mine property in Ontario. As consideration, CCW issued 2,941,000 common shares and 2,941,000 common share purchase warrants to GGM. Each one warrant will entitle GGM to acquire one additional common share of CCW for $0.55 for a period of five years. The shares and warrants issued by CCW to GGM are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities regulations and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the purchase and sale occurred on July 13, 2020.
GGM and CCW are Non-Arm's Length Parties under Exchange Policies due to common directors and officers.
For further information, refer to GGM's and CCW's press releases dated July 2, 2020 and July 13, 2020 and to their respective material change reports dated July 15, 2020, which are available under their respective SEDAR profiles.
________________________________________
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:41 p.m. PST, July 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 12, 2020:
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,000,000 shares with 1,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 8, 2018.
________________________________________
NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 4, 2020, between NV Gold Corporation (the "Company") and Exodus Mineral Exploration Ltd. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire up to an 85% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Property"), located in the Cariboo Mining Division, 40km NNW of Prince George, BC.
To earn a 51% interest in the Property (first option), the Company will make aggregate cash payments of $30,000, issue an aggregate of 4,900,000 common shares, issue $85,000 worth of common shares and incur $1,600,000 in exploration expenditures over the three year period.
The earn an additional 34% interest in the Property (second option), the Company will issue an additional 4,500,000 common shares, issue an additional $115,000 worth of common shares and incur an additional $1,400,000 in exploration expenditures over the five year period.
Furthermore, an additional $200,000 worth of common shares will be issued if certain market performance thresholds are met.
Additionally, the Optionor will retain a 2.0% net smelter return royalty on the Project, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 6, 2020.
_______________________________________
PARTNER JET CORP. ("PJT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase and sale agreement (the 'Agreement') dated March 19, 2020, between Delta Mike Inc. (the 'Vendor') and Partner Jet Corp. (the 'Company'). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 1998 Cessna Citation X business jet.
As consideration, the Company shall pay the Vendor an aggregate of $3,912,650.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2020.
________________________________________
ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 10, 2020:
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SEASHORE RESOURCE PARTNERS CORP. ("SSH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
STRATEGIC METALS LTD. ("SMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second, final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2020:
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on July 15, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
TELSON MINING CORPORATION ("TSN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 2, 2020:
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 9, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 14, 2020:
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to share purchase agreement dated May 25, 2020 between Trigon Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Mohammed Benharref and Ali Mlali, pursuant to which the Company has the option to acquire the Silver Hill Project located in Morocco. In consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $500,000 and issue $750,000 of shares (6,000,000 shares) upon closing, a further $400,000 cash payment and $250,000 shares on the first anniversary, and a further $1,250,000 of shares upon completion of a NI43-101 compliant report indicating at least 100,000 tonnes of contained copper or equivalent. The share issuances due on the first anniversary and upon completion of a NI43-101 report are subject to separate Exchange approval.
________________________________________
WESTKAM GOLD CORP. ("WKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,208,560 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $720,856
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second, final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020:
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
