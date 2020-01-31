VANCOUVER, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on January 29, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, the common shares of Bold Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,134,049 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BOL (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 09752Q202 (NEW)

________________________________________

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC WTS A ("HVT.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, January 30, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire January 31, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business January 31, 2020.

TRADE DATES

January 29, 2020 - TO SETTLE – January 30, 2020

January 30, 2020 - TO SETTLE – January 31, 2020

January 31, 2020 - TO SETTLE – January 31, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

20/01/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z TECHNOLOGIES CANADA CORPORATION ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 833,336 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per common share



Warrants: 833,336 common share purchase warrants to purchase 833,336 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.65 until January 30, 2022



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 30, 2020.

________________________________________

A2Z TECHNOLOGIES CANADA CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 92,493 common shares at a deemed price of $0.726 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $67,150.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 30, 2020.

________________________________________

BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,555,588 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Warrants: 1,277,794 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,277,794 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Andrew Duncan Y 75,000 Charles Glavin Y 25,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 215,000





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $22,262.50 and 49,250 broker warrants are payable to Echelon Wealth Partners, National Bank Financial Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each broker warrant entitles holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated November 28, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 14, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 14, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,000,000 shares with 6,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 9, 2018.

________________________________________

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC. WTS A (HVT.WT.A)

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, January 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JAMES E. WAGNER CULTIVATION CORPORATION ("JWCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of CDN$1,900,000 announced on December 30, 2019 and evidenced by a Convertible Security Funding Agreement dated December 29, 2019 (the "Agreement") between James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (the "Company") and an arm's-length lender, Lind Global Macro Fund, LP (the "Lender").

The Agreement includes a conversion feature as more particularly described below:

Convertible Debentures: CDN$2,000,000 principal amount (CDN$1,900,000 of which is convertible into common shares)



Conversion Price: CDN$1,900,000 convertible into common shares at CDN$0.25 per share until maturity



Maturity date: January 10, 2022



Interest rate: Effective interest rate capped at 24% per year



Warrants: 4,000,640 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,640 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.3379 until January 10, 2022



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 30, 2019 and January 10, 2020.

______________________________________

KANADARIO GOLD INC. ("KANA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to an increase in the exercise price and extension to the term of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,900,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 30, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 31, 2021 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.19

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,000,000 shares with 3,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which closed January 30, 2019.

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,604,622 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Warrants: 1,802,311 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,802,311 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.70



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Dirk Harbecke Y 1,555,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. ("TBP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:46 a.m. PST, January 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

