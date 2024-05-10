VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-1406

MUST CAPITAL INC. ("MUST.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

NEX Company



Further to the Company's press release dated March 7, 2024, effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company's proposed Reverse Takeover as initially announced on September 12, 2022, has been terminated.

_______________________________________

24/05/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1407

ALPHA EXPLORATION LTD. ("ALEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,785,845 Units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one (1) ordinary share ("Ordinary Share") and one half (0.5) ordinary share purchase warrant ("Warrant") Purchase Price: $0.70 per Unit Warrants: 4,892,922 ordinary share purchase warrants to purchase 4,982,922 ordinary shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.05 for a 2-year period Number of Placees: 22 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news releases on December 8, 2023 and April 10, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1408

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in 12 minerals claims in 2 licences in or around the Great Burnt project in Newfoundland (the "Property"). The Property is subject to a 2.0% NSR payable to the vendor, in which 1.0% can be purchased back by the Company by paying $1,000,000 cash.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $12,000 150,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 2, 2024, and May 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1409

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in 40 minerals claims in 4 licences in or around the Great Burnt project in Newfoundland (the "Property"). The Property is subject to a 2.0% NSR payable to the vendors, in which 1.0% can be purchased back by the Company by paying $1,000,000 cash.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $60,000 over 3 years. 600,000 Common Shares

Over 3 years. $100,000 on or

before the 3rd year.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 2, 2024, and May 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1410

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 18, 2024:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.40 per share Warrants: 12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a period of 3 years Number of Placees: 6 placees









Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees

# of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N.A. N.A. Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N.A. N.A.

The Company issued a news release on May 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1411

GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus- Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (the "Prospectus"), dated January 5, 2024, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission as the principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions in each of the Provinces and Territories of Canada.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that on May 7, 2024 (the "Closing Date"), the Company completed an offering of 8,280,000 Units, inclusive of 1,080,000 Units issued pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement to the Prospectus dated April 30, 2024, for gross proceeds of $3,477,600, inclusive of $453,600 in gross proceeds from the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.

Offering: 7,200,000 Units Unit Price: $0.42 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant has a term of four years until May 7, 2028, and is exercisable into one common share at $0.55. Underwriter: Ventum Financial Corp. Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate of $243,432 in cash and 579,600 non-transferable compensation warrants ("Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable at $0.42 to acquire one Unit of the Company until May 7, 2028. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable at $0.55 for a period of four years until May 7, 2028. Over-allotment Option: The Underwriter was granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offered Units sold pursuant to the Offering, for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date. The Over-Allotment Option has been fully exercised for 1,080,000 Units.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated April 30, 2024, and the news releases dated April 25, 2024, April 26, 2024, April 30, 2024 and May 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1412

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the sale and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 31, 2024, between Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire one property located on the northern end of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. The 123.93-hectare property is located approximately 110 kilometers northwest of Campbell River and 69 kilometers southeast of Port Hardy. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue a total of 75,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to the vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1413

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:38 a.m. PST, May 10, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1414

MAPLE PEAK INVESTMENTS INC. ("MAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, May 10, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1415

NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,011,130 shares to settle outstanding debt for $903,338.69.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 5 $763,359.55 $0.30 2,544,533 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company has issued a news release dated May 8, 2024 in respect of the shares to be issued and the debt to be extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1416

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:19 p.m. PST, May 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1417

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 10, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1418

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:21 a.m. PST, May 10, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1419

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, May 10, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1420

VOLT LITHIUM CORP. ("VLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 29, 2024:

Number of Units: 6,818,182 Units Purchase Price: USD$0.22 (approx. CDN$0.3007) per Unit Warrants: 3,409,091 Share Purchase Warrants to purchase 3,409,091 Shares Warrant Exercise Price: USD$0.35 (approx. CDN$0.4784) per Share for a 2 year period Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1421

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 26, 2024 and April 10, 2024:

Number of Units: 3,936,000 units Purchase Price: $0.25 per unit Warrants: 3,936,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,936,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a one year period Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 14, 2024, April 18, 2024 and May 10, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1422

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 10, 2024:

Number of Shares: 21,050,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one non-transferable common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit. Warrants: 21,050,000 Warrants to purchase 21,050,000 Shares. Warrant Price: $0.15 exercisable for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance. Number of Placees: 34 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider= Y /

Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[6 Pro Group members] P 680,000

Finder's Fee: None.

The Company issued news release on May 10, 2024 to confirm the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

