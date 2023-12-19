TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
19 Dec, 2023, 22:28 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2023-0321
SPARQ SYSTEMS INC. ("SPRQ.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, December 28, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire January 02, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business January 02, 2024.
TRADE DATES
December 28, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 29, 2023
December 29, 2023 - TO SETTLE – January 2, 2024
January 02, 2024 - TO SETTLE – January 02, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0322
BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Non-Voting Share: $0.20
Payable Date: January 31, 2024
Record Date: December 29, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: December 28, 2023
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0323
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated December 5, 2023, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 21, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0324
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.2096
Payable Date: January 31, 2024
Record Date: December 29, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: December 28, 2023
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0325
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.V")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Preferred, Series 1: US$0.0038
Payable Date: January 31, 2024
Record Date: December 29, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: December 28, 2023
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0326
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 19, 2023, and the news release issued by Powerband Solutions Inc., (the "Company") on December 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements, the Company having less than 3 Directors.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0327
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, trading in the shares of Search Minerals Inc. was halted pending review of compliance with Exchange Requirements.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0328
LAKE VICTORIA GOLD LTD. ("LVG")
[formerly TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on December 8, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening December 21, 2023, the common shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Tembo Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
105,380,345 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Alliance Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
LVG (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
510915101 (new)
_______________________________________
23/12/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2023-0329
BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 29, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,498,143 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.035 per share
|
Warrants:
|
16,498,143 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,498,143 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
46 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
|
Aggregate #
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$2,100
|
N/A
|
60,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news release on November 8, 2023, and December 19, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0330
BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the arm's length acquisition of certain claims contiguous to the Mirage Project in the province of Quebec, under the following terms:
|
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
Within 5 business days of the
|
$500,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
$500,000 in
|
1st Anniversary
|
$500,000 in
|
N/A
|
2nd Anniversary
|
$500,000 in
|
N/A
|
3rd Anniversary
|
$750,000 in
|
N/A
|
4th Anniversary
|
$750,000 in
|
N/A
The terms of the transaction also involve additional milestone payments having an aggregate value of $2,500,000 payable in cash.
The Company will grant a 3% NSR of which the first 1% can be repurchased for $1,000,000 in cash and the second 1% can be repurchased for $3,000,000 in cash.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 21, 2023, October 6, 2023 and December 19, 2023.
BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 décembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une acquisition de certains claims miniers contigus au projet Mirage dans la province de Québec auprès d'une personne sans lien de dépendance avec la société, aux modalités suivantes :
|
CONTREPARTIE
|
ESPÈCES ($)
|
TITRES
|
ENGAGEMENTS AU
|
Dans les 5 jours ouvrables
|
500 000 $
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
500 000 $ en
|
1er anniversaire
|
500 000 $ en
actions ou
des deux
|
S/O
|
2ème anniversaire
|
500 000 $ en
|
S/O
|
3ème anniversaire
|
750 000 $ en
|
S/O
|
4ème anniversaire
|
750 000 $ en
actions ou
|
S/O
Les modalités de la transaction impliquent aussi des paiements additionnels selon l'atteinte de certaines conditions ayant une valeur totale de 2 500 000 $ payables en espèces.
La société accordera une redevance de 3 % NSR, dont une première tranche de 1 % peut être rachetée pour 1 000 000 $ en espèces et une deuxième tranche de 1 % peut être rachetée 3 000 000 $ en espèces.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 21 août 2023, le 6 octobre 2023 et le 19 décembre 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0331
C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:50 a.m. PST, Dec. 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, due to Imbalance of Orders; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0332
C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0333
EUROPACIFIC METALS INC. ("EUP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 17, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,340,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.025 per share
|
Warrants:
|
15,340,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,340,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
|
5
|
5,200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$4,594,123
|
N/A
|
N.A
The Company issued a news release on November 16, 2023 and December 1, 5 and 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0334
EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated October 24, 2023 with respect to the Company's Private Placement, the following corrections have been made:
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$44,670
|
454,545 shares
|
1,179,545 Warrants
All other information remains unchanged.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0335
GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,343,891 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,792.
Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
4
|
$59,166
|
$0.075
|
788,879
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0336
HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:51 a.m. PST, Dec. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0337
HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Dec. 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0338
HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 46,363,630 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.30 per share at any time prior to March 16, 2026.
Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional one-third of one incentive warrant. Each one Incentive Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of two years.
The Early Exercise Period commenced on November 17, 2023 and expired on December 8, 2023.
In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 17,599,544 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $5,279,863.20 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 17,599,544 Common Shares and 5,866,504 Incentive Warrants as follows:
|
Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants:
|
17,599,544 common shares
|
Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants):
|
$0.30 per common share
|
Incentive Warrants:
|
5,866,504 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,866,504 shares
|
Incentive Warrant Exercise Price:
|
at a price of $0.40 per share, for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
39 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
2
|
111,818
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
7
|
1,037,272
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.30 per common share until March 16, 2026. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated on November 21, 2023, December 11, 2023 and December 18, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0339
LI-FT POWER LTD. ("LIFT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Common Shares
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective November 17, 2023, the Company's Offering (as defined below) filed pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated November 13, 2023, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 21, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the authorities of all provinces of Canada, except Quebec.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 17, 2023, for gross proceeds of $12,434,375.
|
Agents:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including SCP Resource Finance LP, Scotia Capital Inc., and Beacon Securities Limited (collectively, the "Agents").
|
Offering:
|
1,437,500 flow-through common shares
|
Share Price:
|
$8.65 per flow-through share
|
Over-allotment Option:
|
The Agents were granted an over-allotment option exercisable on closing to purchase up to an additional 187,500 Flow-Through Shares at a price of $8.65 per Over-Allotment Share which was exercised at the closing and included above.
For further information, please reference the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 21, 2023, and news releases dated November 17, 2023.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0340
METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to the press release dated December 6, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 308,211 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), at a deemed price of $5.29 per Share, to settle obligations payable in connection with a success fee for an aggregate amount of $1,630,438.30:
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors.
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Pro Group Participation:
|
None.
The Company will issue a news release to announce that the Shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0341
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:13 P.m. PST, Dec. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0342
WHITE GOLD CORP. ("WGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,722,133 Common Shares and 12,121,212 Flow-Through Shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per Common Share and $0.33 per Flow-Through Share
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
1
|
3,722,133
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2023-0343
AMSECO EXPLORATION LTD. ("AEL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at 1:37 p.m. PST, Dec. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
