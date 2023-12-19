VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0321

SPARQ SYSTEMS INC. ("SPRQ.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, December 28, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire January 02, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business January 02, 2024.

TRADE DATES

December 28, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 29, 2023

December 29, 2023 - TO SETTLE – January 2, 2024

January 02, 2024 - TO SETTLE – January 02, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0322

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Non-Voting Share: $0.20

Payable Date: January 31, 2024

Record Date: December 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 28, 2023

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0323

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated December 5, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 21, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0324

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.2096

Payable Date: January 31, 2024

Record Date: December 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 28, 2023

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0325

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.V")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred, Series 1: US$0.0038

Payable Date: January 31, 2024

Record Date: December 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 28, 2023

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0326



POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 19, 2023, and the news release issued by Powerband Solutions Inc., (the "Company") on December 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements, the Company having less than 3 Directors.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0327



SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, trading in the shares of Search Minerals Inc. was halted pending review of compliance with Exchange Requirements.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0328

LAKE VICTORIA GOLD LTD. ("LVG")

[formerly TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on December 8, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening December 21, 2023, the common shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Tembo Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

105,380,345 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil common shares



Transfer Agent: Alliance Trust Company Trading Symbol: LVG (new) CUSIP Number: 510915101 (new)

_______________________________________

23/12/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0329

BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 16,498,143 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 16,498,143 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,498,143 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 46 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,100 N/A 60,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news release on November 8, 2023, and December 19, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0330



BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the arm's length acquisition of certain claims contiguous to the Mirage Project in the province of Quebec, under the following terms:

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) Within 5 business days of the

effective date of the agreement $500,000 N/A N/A

$500,000 in

cash, shares or

combination of

both (maximum

of 757,576

shares)



1st Anniversary $500,000 in

cash, shares or

combination of

both (maximum

of 757,576

shares)

N/A 2nd Anniversary $500,000 in

cash, shares or

combination of

both (maximum

of 757,576

shares)

N/A 3rd Anniversary $750,000 in

cash, shares or

combination of

both (maximum

of 1,136,364

shares)

N/A 4th Anniversary $750,000 in

cash, shares or

combination of

both (maximum

1,136,364

shares)

N/A

The terms of the transaction also involve additional milestone payments having an aggregate value of $2,500,000 payable in cash.

The Company will grant a 3% NSR of which the first 1% can be repurchased for $1,000,000 in cash and the second 1% can be repurchased for $3,000,000 in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 21, 2023, October 6, 2023 and December 19, 2023.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une acquisition de certains claims miniers contigus au projet Mirage dans la province de Québec auprès d'une personne sans lien de dépendance avec la société, aux modalités suivantes :

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU

TITRE DE TRAVAUX

($) Dans les 5 jours ouvrables

suivant la date d'effet de

l'entente 500 000 $ S/O S/O

500 000 $ en

espèces,

actions ou

combinaison

des deux

(maximum

757 576

actions)



1er anniversaire 500 000 $ en

espèces, actions ou

combinaison des deux

(maximum

757 576

actions)

S/O 2ème anniversaire 500 000 $ en

espèces,

actions ou

combinaison

des deux

(maximum

757 576

actions)

S/O 3ème anniversaire 750 000 $ en

espèces,

actions ou

combinaison

des deux

(maximum

1 136 364

actions)

S/O 4ème anniversaire 750 000 $ en

espèces, actions ou

combinaison

des deux

(maximum

1 136 364

actions)

S/O

Les modalités de la transaction impliquent aussi des paiements additionnels selon l'atteinte de certaines conditions ayant une valeur totale de 2 500 000 $ payables en espèces.

La société accordera une redevance de 3 % NSR, dont une première tranche de 1 % peut être rachetée pour 1 000 000 $ en espèces et une deuxième tranche de 1 % peut être rachetée 3 000 000 $ en espèces.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 21 août 2023, le 6 octobre 2023 et le 19 décembre 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0331



C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:50 a.m. PST, Dec. 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, due to Imbalance of Orders; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0332



C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0333



EUROPACIFIC METALS INC. ("EUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,340,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: 15,340,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,340,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 5,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,594,123 N/A N.A

The Company issued a news release on November 16, 2023 and December 1, 5 and 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0334



EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated October 24, 2023 with respect to the Company's Private Placement, the following corrections have been made:



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $44,670 454,545 shares 1,179,545 Warrants

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0335



GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,343,891 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,792.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 4 $59,166 $0.075 788,879

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0336

HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:51 a.m. PST, Dec. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0337

HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Dec. 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0338

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 46,363,630 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.30 per share at any time prior to March 16, 2026.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional one-third of one incentive warrant. Each one Incentive Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of two years.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on November 17, 2023 and expired on December 8, 2023.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 17,599,544 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $5,279,863.20 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 17,599,544 Common Shares and 5,866,504 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 17,599,544 common shares



Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $0.30 per common share



Incentive Warrants: 5,866,504 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,866,504 shares



Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: at a price of $0.40 per share, for a two year period



Number of Placees: 39 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

involvement: 2 111,818 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 7 1,037,272



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.30 per common share until March 16, 2026. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated on November 21, 2023, December 11, 2023 and December 18, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0339

LI-FT POWER LTD. ("LIFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Common Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective November 17, 2023, the Company's Offering (as defined below) filed pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated November 13, 2023, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 21, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the authorities of all provinces of Canada, except Quebec.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 17, 2023, for gross proceeds of $12,434,375.

Agents: Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including SCP Resource Finance LP, Scotia Capital Inc., and Beacon Securities Limited (collectively, the "Agents").



Offering: 1,437,500 flow-through common shares



Share Price: $8.65 per flow-through share



Over-allotment Option: The Agents were granted an over-allotment option exercisable on closing to purchase up to an additional 187,500 Flow-Through Shares at a price of $8.65 per Over-Allotment Share which was exercised at the closing and included above.

For further information, please reference the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 21, 2023, and news releases dated November 17, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0340

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated December 6, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 308,211 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), at a deemed price of $5.29 per Share, to settle obligations payable in connection with a success fee for an aggregate amount of $1,630,438.30:

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors.



Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company will issue a news release to announce that the Shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0341

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:13 P.m. PST, Dec. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0342

WHITE GOLD CORP. ("WGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,722,133 Common Shares and 12,121,212 Flow-Through Shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per Common Share and $0.33 per Flow-Through Share



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 3,722,133 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2023-0343

AMSECO EXPLORATION LTD. ("AEL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 1:37 p.m. PST, Dec. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]