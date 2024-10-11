VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -

CONAVI MEDICAL CORP. ("CNVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Wednesday, October 16, 2024, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Medical Equipment and Supplies Manufacturing" company (NAICS Number: 339110).

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario





Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

44,250,086 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 27,232,706 common shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CNVI CUSIP Number: 205953102





For further information, please refer to the Company's Joint Management Information Circular dated August 30, 2024 and press release dated October 11, 2024.

Company Contact: Stefano Picone (CFO) Company Address: 293 Lesmill Street, Toronto, ON M3B 2V1 Company Phone Number: 416-483-0100 Company Website: conavi.com Company Email Address: [email protected]

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:44 a.m. PST, Oct. 11, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 11, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

Dore Copper Mining Corp. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement















Gross Proceeds: $4,675,900.28















Offering: 20,960,955 common shares







1,400,000 flow-through common shares







11,500,000 Quebec flow-through common shares















Offering Price: $0.105 per common share







$0.125 per flow-through common share







$0.20 per Quebec flow-through common share















Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants







Finders (Aggregate) N/A 24,000

















Commission Terms: each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.105 until Sept. 26, 2026















Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 4, 2024 and September 26, 2024.







GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $600,000



Offering: 8,300,000 Listed Shares;





2,000,000 Flow-Through Shares; and





1,700,000 Listed Shares with 1,700,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share and $0.05 per Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.065 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N.A N.A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 19, 2024 and October 10, 2024





GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $148,750.00



Offering: 2,250,000 Listed Shares with 1,125,000 warrants attached





1,400,000 Flow-Through Shares



Offering Price: $0.035 per Listed Share





$0.05 per Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants





Finders 0 0



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 29, 2024 and October 9, 2024.





KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, Oct. 11, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LATIN METALS INC. ("LMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 17, 2024:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $2,000,000

Offering 25,000,000 Listed shares with 12,500,000 warrants

Offering Price: $0.08 per unit

Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.15 per Listed Share for a 2-year period

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 879,375

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for a 1-year period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 27, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest of the Floralia hematite iron ore property located in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil (the "Property").



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $1,000,000 over 1 year. N/A N/A

The Property is subject to a NSR agreement, to which the vendor has been granted a production royalty equal to 3.5%. No finder's fee was paid.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 16, 2024, May 30, 2024, June 17, 2024, August 6, 2024, August 19, 2024, and October 11, 2024.

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,111,111 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $100,000 $0.09 1,111,111 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $404,500 Issue Price: $0.08 per Listed Share Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 18, 2024. The

Company will issue an additional news release when the shares are issued

and the debt extinguished.

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 13, 2024 ("Supplement"), to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus, dated August 2, 2023 ("Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, excluding Quebec. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to have been issued by the regulators in the jurisdictions if the conditions of the Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of Shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to the Supplement to the Company's Prospectus, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $980,477.09 pursuant to the ATM Distribution during the quarterly period ending on September 30, 2024 ("Quarterly Period"), as set out below.

Agents: Research Capital Corporation. Offering: 1,002,600 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") in aggregate during the Quarterly Period. Share Price: Varying prices during the Quarterly Period, with an average sale price of $0.9779 per Share. Agents' Warrants: None. Over-allotment Option: None. Agents' Commission: $22,060.73 cash.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus, Supplement, and the news releases dated February 14, 2024 and October 8, 2024, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

