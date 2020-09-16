VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")

[formerly Angus Ventures Inc. ("GUS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders July 23, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 18, 2020, the common shares of Angus Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Angus Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

24,120,880 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 9,307,500







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GUS (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 03521T100 (new)

________________________________________

CYON EXPLORATION LTD. ("CYON.H")

[formerly True Grit Resources Ltd. ("TGI.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on August 26, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a six (6) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Friday, September 18, 2020, the common shares of Cyon Exploration Ltd. will be listed but not trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of True Grit Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'temporarily unclassified' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,618,419 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil escrow shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CYON.H (new) CUSIP Number: 232680 10 8 (new)

Further to the bulletin dated December 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

________________________________________

HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Change of Business-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. (EST) on Friday, September 18, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

Further to the Company's news release dated September 14, 2020, the Company intends to focus its business on the development of its Oilex trading platform (the "Change of Business").

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Change of Business, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the Change of Business within 75 days of the issuance of the news release. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further information, refer to the Company's press release dated September 14, 2020, which is available under its profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

OPTIMUS GOLD CORP. ("OTS.H")

[formerly American Uranium Mining Corporation ("AUM.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated September 1, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 18, 2020, the common shares of Optimus Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of American Uranium Mining Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which shares with no par value of which

90,323,719 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada. Trading Symbol: OTS.H (new) CUSIP Number: 683894109 (new)

________________________________________

20/09/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 27, 2020, and further amended on August 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 26,362,442 shares



Purchase Price: $0.65 per share



Number of Placees: 126 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Limited (Eric Sprott) Y 9,200,000

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $38,114.99 in cash payments and 10,500 common shares

Sprott capital Partners LP – $91,000 in cash payments

Haywood Securities Inc. – $1,365 in cash payments

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $95,550$ in cash payments

Hannam & Partners Advisory Ltd. – $37,538 in cash payments

Escoban Securities Corporation – $230,999.95 in cash payments

Mackie Research Capital Corporation – 279,860 common shares

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 14, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Assignment Agreement dated September 9, 2020 between the Company and Tauro Capital Corp. (Tysun Leing) to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to the Rickard Gold property (the "Property") located in Ontario. The Property is subject to an Option Agreement between Resockie Contracting Limited (Dave Resockie), Edward J. Korba (the "Optionors") and Tauro. The parties have entered into an Amendment Agreement dated September 9, 2020 to amend the Option Agreement. Consideration for the property is $267,500, 1,355,000 common shares (Tauros as to 1,000,000 shares, Resockie as to 177,500 shares and Edward J. Korba as to 177,500 shares) and $400,000 in exploration expenditures over a three-year period.

The Optionors have retained a 3% Net Smelter Returns with respect to the production of all materials from the Property of which the Company is entitled to purchase up to 66.67% of the NSR for $2,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP. ("BLN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 12, 2020, and further amended on August 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $6.00 per share



Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $756,000 in cash payment

PI Financial Corp. – $756,000 in cash payment

Raymond James Ltd. – $432,000 in cash payment

Beacon Securities Limited – $162,000 in cash payment

Lightyear capital Inc. – $54,000 in cash payment

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 2, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BUCKHAVEN CAPITAL CORP. ("BKH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Toronto, Ontario.

________________________________________

CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:09 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,390,001 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share and 13,390,001 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for a period of 36 months, to settle outstanding debt for $669,500.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors



Warrants: 13,390,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,390,001 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a 36-month period

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GAMBIER GOLD CORP. ("GGAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,793,400 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 1,896,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,896,700 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $1,050.00 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 15, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:50 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("GEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement dated April 3, 2020 between Global Energy Metals Corporation (the "Company"), Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation and Primus Resources L.C. ("Primus"), collectively (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company may acquire an 85% undivided interest in and to the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box Project located in the Stillwater Range of Churchill County, Nevada, USA. Consideration is US$35,000 cash and 1,750,000 common shares. Primus will retain a 2% net smelter royalty and the Issuer shall have the right, exercisable at any time, to purchase up to 50% of the royalty by payment to Primus of $1,500,000 subject to a protection hedge against inflation of the U.S. Dollar, using an agreed upon price of $3.25 per pound copper.

________________________________________

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,396,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Purchase Price: $0.50 per Unit



Warrants: 2,396,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,396,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 37 Placees

Insider Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 120,000 [3 Placee(s)]





Finders' Fee: $12,000 cash and 24,000 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrant") payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc., $900 cash and 1,800 Finder's Warrants payable to PI Financial, $23,580 cash and 47,160 Finder's Warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc., $15,300 cash and 30,600 Finder's Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.75 per common share for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated December 15, 2017, December 4 2018 and November 5, 2019, the Exchange has consented to a further extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 31,712,730 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2018 (subsequently extended twice to December 15, 2020) New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.80 (post-consolidation price)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a successful rights offering of 31,712,730 shares with 31,712,730 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 15, 2017.

________________________________________

NEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. ("NGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NSGOLD CORP ("NSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NSGOLD CORP ("NSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: US$0.06 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated September 3, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter Agreement dated June 15, 2020 between Renaissance Oil Corp. (the "Company") and Reconnaissance Energy Corporation (the "Assignor", Craig Steinke), whereby the Company is to acquire an option for a 50% working interest in a petroleum licence, comprising 2.45 million acres in the Kavango sedimentary basin, in Botswana, Africa. In consideration, the Company will pay $100,000 in cash and issue 30 million shares to the Assignor.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Craig Steinke Y 30,000,000

________________________________________

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining an amending agreement dated November 25, 2019 between Valterra Resource Corporation and Vector Factor, S.A. de C.V., which amends the terms of an option agreement dated June 11, 2018, pursuant to which the Company has the option through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Minera Reyterra S.A. de C.V., A 100% interest in the Los Reyes property, located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Pursuant to the amending agreement, a US$70,000 payment was deferred to December 31, 2019 and in consideration for the deferent, the Company will issue 40,000 shares to the optionors, Ignacio Martinez Dominguez and Jose Conrado Terrazas Cano.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

