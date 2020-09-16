TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 16, 2020, 20:55 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")
[formerly Angus Ventures Inc. ("GUS")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders July 23, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening September 18, 2020, the common shares of Angus Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Angus Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
24,120,880
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
9,307,500
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GUS
|
(Unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
03521T100
|
(new)
________________________________________
CYON EXPLORATION LTD. ("CYON.H")
[formerly True Grit Resources Ltd. ("TGI.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on August 26, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a six (6) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening Friday, September 18, 2020, the common shares of Cyon Exploration Ltd. will be listed but not trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of True Grit Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'temporarily unclassified' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
5,618,419
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
escrow shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CYON.H
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
232680 10 8
|
(new)
Further to the bulletin dated December 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.
________________________________________
HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Change of Business-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. (EST) on Friday, September 18, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
Further to the Company's news release dated September 14, 2020, the Company intends to focus its business on the development of its Oilex trading platform (the "Change of Business").
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Change of Business, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the Change of Business within 75 days of the issuance of the news release. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
For further information, refer to the Company's press release dated September 14, 2020, which is available under its profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
OPTIMUS GOLD CORP. ("OTS.H")
[formerly American Uranium Mining Corporation ("AUM.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
NEX Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated September 1, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening September 18, 2020, the common shares of Optimus Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of American Uranium Mining Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
shares with no par value of which
|
90,323,719
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
OTS.H
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
683894109
|
(new)
________________________________________
20/09/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 27, 2020, and further amended on August 28, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
26,362,442 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.65 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
126 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
2176423 Ontario Limited (Eric Sprott)
|
Y
|
9,200,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. – $38,114.99 in cash payments and 10,500 common shares
|
Sprott capital Partners LP – $91,000 in cash payments
|
Haywood Securities Inc. – $1,365 in cash payments
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $95,550$ in cash payments
|
Hannam & Partners Advisory Ltd. – $37,538 in cash payments
|
Escoban Securities Corporation – $230,999.95 in cash payments
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation – 279,860 common shares
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 14, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Assignment Agreement dated September 9, 2020 between the Company and Tauro Capital Corp. (Tysun Leing) to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to the Rickard Gold property (the "Property") located in Ontario. The Property is subject to an Option Agreement between Resockie Contracting Limited (Dave Resockie), Edward J. Korba (the "Optionors") and Tauro. The parties have entered into an Amendment Agreement dated September 9, 2020 to amend the Option Agreement. Consideration for the property is $267,500, 1,355,000 common shares (Tauros as to 1,000,000 shares, Resockie as to 177,500 shares and Edward J. Korba as to 177,500 shares) and $400,000 in exploration expenditures over a three-year period.
The Optionors have retained a 3% Net Smelter Returns with respect to the production of all materials from the Property of which the Company is entitled to purchase up to 66.67% of the NSR for $2,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.
________________________________________
BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP. ("BLN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 12, 2020, and further amended on August 13, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$6.00 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $756,000 in cash payment
|
PI Financial Corp. – $756,000 in cash payment
|
Raymond James Ltd. – $432,000 in cash payment
|
Beacon Securities Limited – $162,000 in cash payment
|
Lightyear capital Inc. – $54,000 in cash payment
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 2, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BUCKHAVEN CAPITAL CORP. ("BKH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Toronto, Ontario.
________________________________________
CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:09 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,390,001 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share and 13,390,001 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for a period of 36 months, to settle outstanding debt for $669,500.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
3 Creditors
|
Warrants:
|
13,390,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,390,001 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a 36-month period
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GAMBIER GOLD CORP. ("GGAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,793,400 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,896,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,896,700 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. - $1,050.00 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 15, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 15, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:50 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("GEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement dated April 3, 2020 between Global Energy Metals Corporation (the "Company"), Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation and Primus Resources L.C. ("Primus"), collectively (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company may acquire an 85% undivided interest in and to the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box Project located in the Stillwater Range of Churchill County, Nevada, USA. Consideration is US$35,000 cash and 1,750,000 common shares. Primus will retain a 2% net smelter royalty and the Issuer shall have the right, exercisable at any time, to purchase up to 50% of the royalty by payment to Primus of $1,500,000 subject to a protection hedge against inflation of the U.S. Dollar, using an agreed upon price of $3.25 per pound copper.
________________________________________
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 1, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,396,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
2,396,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,396,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.75 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
37 Placees
Insider Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Units
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
120,000
|
[3 Placee(s)]
|
Finders' Fee:
|
$12,000 cash and 24,000 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrant") payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc., $900 cash and 1,800 Finder's Warrants payable to PI Financial, $23,580 cash and 47,160 Finder's Warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc., $15,300 cash and 30,600 Finder's Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.75 per common share for a period of three years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated December 15, 2017, December 4 2018 and November 5, 2019, the Exchange has consented to a further extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
31,712,730
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 15, 2018 (subsequently extended twice to December 15, 2020)
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 15, 2021
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.80 (post-consolidation price)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a successful rights offering of 31,712,730 shares with 31,712,730 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 15, 2017.
________________________________________
NEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. ("NGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NSGOLD CORP ("NSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NSGOLD CORP ("NSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, September 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 14, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
US$0.06 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated September 3, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter Agreement dated June 15, 2020 between Renaissance Oil Corp. (the "Company") and Reconnaissance Energy Corporation (the "Assignor", Craig Steinke), whereby the Company is to acquire an option for a 50% working interest in a petroleum licence, comprising 2.45 million acres in the Kavango sedimentary basin, in Botswana, Africa. In consideration, the Company will pay $100,000 in cash and issue 30 million shares to the Assignor.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Craig Steinke
|
Y
|
30,000,000
________________________________________
VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining an amending agreement dated November 25, 2019 between Valterra Resource Corporation and Vector Factor, S.A. de C.V., which amends the terms of an option agreement dated June 11, 2018, pursuant to which the Company has the option through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Minera Reyterra S.A. de C.V., A 100% interest in the Los Reyes property, located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Pursuant to the amending agreement, a US$70,000 payment was deferred to December 31, 2019 and in consideration for the deferent, the Company will issue 40,000 shares to the optionors, Ignacio Martinez Dominguez and Jose Conrado Terrazas Cano.
________________________________________
