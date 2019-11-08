VANCOUVER, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per share: $0.06

Payable Date: January 8, 2020

Record Date: December 20, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: December 19, 2019

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.041667

Payable Dates: February 17, 2020; March 16, 2020 & April 15, 2020

Record Dates: January 31, 2020; February 28, 2020 & March 31, 2020

Ex-distribution Dates: January 30, 2020; February 27, 2020 & March 30, 2020

CACHE EXPLORATION INC. ("CAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:36 a.m. PST, November 8, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 08, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a definitive asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), dated April 25, 2019, between Canstar Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Luxor Explorations Inc., and non-arm's length party: Angus Ventures Inc. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire the Company's 75% interest in the Slate Bay Property (the Property"), a property comprising of 8 patented mining claims located in Red Lake Town, Ontario.

As consideration for the Property, the Purchaser shall pay to the Company: a cash consideration equal to CDN$30,000 and issuance of 70,000 common shares of the Purchaser.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 30, 2019 and November 06, 2019.

GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC. ("DFS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:02 a.m. PST, November 8, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 25, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $3,000,000.00 principal amount Initial Conversion Price: Convertible into 26,590,909 common shares at $0.11 per common share Term of Maturity: 3 Years Interest Rate: 9.5 Warrants: 13,295,455 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,295,455 shares Initial Exercise Price: $0.18 Term to Expiry: 3 Years Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

RICHMOND MINERALS INC. ("RMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED ("REL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, November 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED ("REL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Fundamental Acquisition

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

WESTLEAF INC. ("WL") ("WL.WT") ("WL.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, November 8, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

