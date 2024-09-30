VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2898

FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement – Non Brokered, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Please refer to the Exchange Bulletin dated September 25, 2024 for information relating to share consolidation completed by Forward Water Technologies Corp. (the "Company"). Securities stated in this Bulletin are all presented on a post-consolidation basis.

Business Combination

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length Acquisition Agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") dated July 22, 2204 among the Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp.("FMAC"). Pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, the Company issued an aggregate of 34,635,907 common shares to the shareholders of FMAC for the acquisition of FMAC, inclusive of the shares issued upon conversion of the subscription receipts of FMAC. Please refer to the Exchange Bulletin dated September 30, 2024 for FMAC for further details.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered No.1

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $100,000 Offering: 689,655 Listed Shares with 344,828 warrants



Offering Price: $0.145 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a 3-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 24, 2024

Private Placement – Non-Brokered No.2

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $200,000 Offering: 1,776,199 Listed Shares with 1,776,199 warrants



Offering Price: $0.1126 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.1579 per Listed Share until August 19, 2027



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 142,096





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.1126

until August 19, 2026.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May14, 2024, July 22, 2024,

August 21, 2024 and August 28, 2024

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 278,721 post-consolidation shares to settle outstanding debt for $31,384.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length

Party Involvement: 1 $31,384 $0.1126 278,721 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 30, 2024.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

49,174,592 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow 5,856,578 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: FWTC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 34988 A 201 (UNCHANGED)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2899

FRASER MACKENZIE ACCELERATOR CORP. ("FMAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Qualifying Transaction Completed, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its Information Circular dated August 23, 2024.



As a result, at the close of business, October 1, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company and the common shares will be delisted from the Exchange.

Pursuant to an Acquisition Agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") July 22, 2024 among the Company, Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of FWTC ("FWTC Subco"), the Company has amalgamated with FWTC Subco. Each shareholder of the Company received 0.95 post-consolidation FWTC Shares for each common share of the Company. On an aggregate basis, the Company shareholders received an aggregate of 34,635,907 post-consolidation common shares, inclusive of the post-consolidation FWTC common shares issued upon exchange of the shares issued in the Private Placement section below for the acquisition of FMAC by FWTC. Please refer to the Exchange Bulletin dated September 30, 2024 for FWTC for further details.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $$1,699.999.95 Offering: 15,887,850 Listed Shares with 7,943,922 warrants ("Warrants")



Offering Price: $0.107 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 Listed Share for a 3-year period Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 872,204





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable for

a period of two years at a price of $0.107 per finder's warrant to acquire one

Listed Share and one-half of one Warrant.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 12, 2024.

The Exchange has been advised that the Acquisition, approved by a majority of minority shareholders on September 23, 2024, has been completed. The Company has filed a letter of transmittal on SEDAR to effect the share exchange.



For further information, please review the Company's Information Circular dated August 23, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca



Delist



Effective at the close of business on October 1, 2024, the common shares will be delisted from the Exchange.

_______________________________________

24/09/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2900

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, Sept. 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2901

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 30, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2902

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a proposed advance of up to United States dollar equivalent value of 1,200,000 ounces of silver principal amount (accessible in tranches) in the form of a Security Promissory Note and Secured Promissory Note Purchase Agreement dated August 8, 2024 (the "Advance") issued to Monetary Metals Bond III LLC (the "Lender"). Maturing on August 8, 2027, the Advance will bear interest rate of 15% per annum.

Furthermore, the Exchange has approved the issuance of 1,280,591 bonus warrants to the Lender in connection with Company obtaining access to the first tranche of the Advance in amount of US$16,422,039, each exercisable into one common share at $0.16 per share for a period of up to three years from issuance.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 7, 2024 and August 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2903

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amended and Restated Royalty Put Option Agreement, dated August 8, 2024 (the "Agreement") with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty (US Collector), LP (the "Vendor").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the option of Vendor to sell the gross revenue royalty on all minerals produced and sold from certain primary and secondary claims comprising the Bunker Hill Mine located in Idaho, USA to the Company will be extended until the later of: (i) the indefeasible payment in full of all indebtedness, liabilities and other obligations under certain convertible debentures; and (ii) March 31, 2029.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2904

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an amendment of the convertible debentures with respect to a Private Placement completed on January 28, 2022, as amended on June 17, 2022, December 5, 2022, and June 23, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: US$6,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: convertible into common shares at $0.30 per share until maturity



Original Maturity Date: March 31, 2026



Amended Maturity Date: March 31, 2028



Interest Rate: 7.5% per annum

The convertible debentures issued pursuant to a US$6,000,000 principal amount private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 6, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2905

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an amendment of the convertible debentures (the "Debentures") with respect to a Private Placement completed on June 17, 2022, as amended on December 5, 2022 and June 23, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: US$15,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: convertible into common shares at $0.29 per share until maturity



Original Maturity Date: March 31, 2026



Amended Maturity Date: March 31, 2029



Interest Rate: 10.5% per annum

The convertible debentures issued pursuant to a US$15,000,000 principal amount private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 6, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2906

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 16, 2024, between the Company and two arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired 13 single cell mining claims located in the Province of Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property in exchange for 16,000 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2907

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:13 a.m. PST, Sept. 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2908

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Sept. 30, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2909

GOLD RESERVE INC. ("GRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:16 p.m. PST, Sept. 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2910

GOLD RESERVE INC. ("GRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 30, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2911

HONEY BADGER SILVER INC. ("TUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,026,180 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $102,618.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2912

HYDREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NURS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 24, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,378,633 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period October 4, 2024, to October 3, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2913

Mogotes Metals Inc. (" MOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: 3,500,000 Offering: 25,000,000 Listed Shares with 12,499,997 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.14 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per warrant for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 36,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.14 for

a 18-month period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 4, 2024, September

13, 2024, September 20, 2024 and September 26, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2914

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. ("FEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $2,385,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into

31,800,000 Listed Shares with 31,800,000 warrants attached



Conversion Price: $0.075 per Listed Share for the first year

$0.10 per Listed Share for year two to year five



Maturity date: September 24, 2029



Interest rate: 8.5% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.075 per Listed Share for a five-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 11, 2024 and

September 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2915

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,000,000 Offering: 20,000,000 Listed Shares with 20,000,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 26, 2024, September 4,

2024, September 9, 2024 and September 17, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2916

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Loan Value: USD$5.2 million pursuant to the 2023 line of credit (the "2023 Line of Credit")

and USD$2.0 million pursuant to the 2022 line of credit (the "2022 Line of

Credit").



Bonus Securities: Shares Warrants

Recipients (Aggregate) N/A 7,700,000





Commission Terms: 4,400,000 of warrants are exercisable at a price of

CAD$0.89 per share and 3,300,000 are exercisable at a price of CAD$0.75

per share until October 1, 2026. These warrants were issued in connection

with the extension of the 2022 Line of Credit and the 2023 Line of Credit until

October 1, 2026 along with other amendments detailed in the June 7, 2024

press release.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated June 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2917

HIGHCLIFF METALS CORP. ("HCM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2024

NEX COMPANY

Effective at 11:40 a.m. PST, September 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]