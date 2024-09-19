VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-2781

SAGA METALS CORP. ("SAGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's amended and restated Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated August 30, 2024, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the securities regulators in each of BC, Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba on September 4, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $1,758,539.68, consisting of (i) 2,320,750 hard dollar units of the Company (the "HD Units") at a price of $0.40 per HD Unit ($928,300), (ii) 167,166 standard flow-through units of the Company (the "Standard FT Units") at a price of $0.48 per Standard FT Unit ($80,239.68), and (iii) 1,250,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the "Charity FT Units") at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit ($750,000). The HD Units consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Standard FT Unit and Charity FT Unit consists of a "flow through" share as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of a Warrant. Each whole Warrant will be exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.60 for 24 months.

The Company is classified as a non-metallic mineral mining and quarrying company (NAICS 212398).

Commence Date: At the opening on Monday September 23, 2024, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

28,064,847 common shares issued and outstanding upon closing of the IPO



Escrowed Shares: 1,867,501 common shares are subject to an escrow agreement



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: SAGA CUSIP Number: 78660A104



Agent: Research Capital Corporation



Agent's Warrants: 191,783 non-transferable share purchase warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.40 per share up to 24 months.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 30, 2024.

Company Contact: Michael Stier, CEO

Company Address: 2288 - 1177 W Hastings St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2K3

Company Phone Number: +1 (778) 930-1321

Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

24/09/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2782

ECOLOMONDO CORPORATION ("ECM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 13, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date and the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants (the "Warrants"):

Number of Warrants: 3,076,922 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 24, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 24, 2026 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.30 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire after the 30th day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.24



These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,153,845 Listed Shares with 3,076,922 Warrants attached. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 5, 2021.

CORPORATION ECOLOMONDO (« ECM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription, Modification du prix d'exercice des bons de souscription, Remplacement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 septembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au Bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 13 septembre 2024, le Bulletin aurait dû se lire comme suit :

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance et la diminution au prix d'exercice des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons : 3 076 922 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 24 septembre 2024 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 24 septembre 2026 Clause d'échéance anticipée : Si, sur une période de 10 jours de bourse consécutifs, le cours de clôture des actions inscrites est, ou est supérieur à 0,30 $, les porteurs de bons de souscription auront 30 jours pour exercer leurs bons ; sinon les bons expireront après la 30e journée. Prix d'exercice des bons à l'origine : 1,00 $ Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons : 0,24 $



Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis par le biais d'un placement privé dans le cadre de l'émission de 6 153 845 actions inscrites et 3 076 922 bons de souscription. Le placement privé a été accepté par la Bourse le 5 novembre 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2783

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, September 19, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2784

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:01 a.m. PST, September 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2785

HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (''HIVE'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on May 1, 2023. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 10, 2023, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $9,282,909 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 occurred for gross proceeds of $9,282,909.

Agents: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Offering: 1,452,837 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of $6.39 per share Agents' Warrants: None Over-allotment Option: None Agent's Commission: 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of US$209,345 in aggregate for the quarter ended September 30, 2023



For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, the Prospectus Supplement dated May 10, 2023, Amended and Restated Prospectus Supplement dated August 17, 2023, and the news releases dated May 12, 2023, August 17, 2023 and November 13, 2023 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2786

HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (''HIVE'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on May 1, 2023. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 10, 2023 and to Amended and Restated Prospectus Supplement dated August 17, 2023, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $29,977,270 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 occurred for gross proceeds of $29,977,270.

Agents: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Offering: 5,562,603 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of $5.39 per share Agents' Warrants: None Over-allotment Option: None Agent's Commission: 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of US$667,044 in aggregate for the quarter ended December 31, 2023



For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, the Prospectus Supplement dated May 10, 2023, Amended and Restated Prospectus Supplement dated August 17, 2023, and the news releases dated May 12, 2023, August 17, 2023 and February 13, 2024 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2787

HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (''HIVE'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on May 1, 2023. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 10, 2023 and to Amended and Restated Prospectus Supplement dated August 17, 2023, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $38,101,008 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 occurred for gross proceeds of $38,101,008.

Agents: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Offering: 7,436,884 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of $5.12 per share Agents' Warrants: None Over-allotment Option: None Agent's Commission: 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of US$846,697 in aggregate for the quarter ended March 31, 2024



For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, the Prospectus Supplement dated May 10, 2023, Amended and Restated Prospectus Supplement dated August 17, 2023, and the news releases dated May 12, 2023, August 17, 2023 and June 24, 2024 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2788

HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (''HIVE'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on May 1, 2023. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 10, 2023 and to Amended and Restated Prospectus Supplement dated August 17, 2023, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $45,023,080 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 occurred for gross proceeds of $45,023,080.

Agents: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Offering: 11,166,160 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of $4.03 per share Agents' Warrants: None Over-allotment Option: None Agent's Commission: 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of US$986,699 in aggregate for the quarter ended June 30, 2024



For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, the Prospectus Supplement dated May 10, 2023, Amended and Restated Prospectus Supplement dated August 17, 2023, and the news releases dated May 12, 2023, August 17, 2023 and June 24, 2024 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2789

HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (''HIVE'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on May 1, 2023. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 10, 2023 and to Amended and Restated Prospectus Supplement dated August 17, 2023, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $6,087,017 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from July 1, 2024 to July 19, 2024 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the period ended July 19, 2024 occurred for gross proceeds of $6,087,017.

Agents: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Offering: 1,368,297 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended July 19, 2024 Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of $4.45 per share Agents' Warrants: None Over-allotment Option: None Agent's Commission: 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of US$133,735 in aggregate for the period ended July 19, 2024

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, the Prospectus Supplement dated May 10, 2023, Amended and Restated Prospectus Supplement dated August 17, 2023, and the news releases dated May 12, 2023, August 17, 2023 and September 11, 2024 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2790

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: AUD$100,000 Offering: 5,000,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: AUD$0.02 per Listed Share Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 18, 2024, June 25, 2024, and September 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2791

SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD. ("SM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $500,000 Offering: 1,250,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.40 per Listed Share Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 9, 2024 and September 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2792

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press release dated September 12, 2024, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to an aggregate of 2,576,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") that were originally issued pursuant to the Private Placements announced on August 4, 2022:

Number of Amended Warrants: 2,576,000 Original Expiry Date: September 22, 2024 New Expiry Date: September 22, 2025



All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

