VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATLAS ONE CAPITAL CORPORATION. ("ACAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 8, 2022, and the news release issued by Atlas One Capital Corporation (the "Company") on June 5, 2023, effective at the opening, Monday, June 19, 2023, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.035

Payable Date: July 14, 2023

Record Date: June 30, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2023

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: July 17, 2023

Record Date: June 30, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2023

________________________________________

ZYUS LIFE SCIENCES CORPORATION ("ZYUS")

[formerly Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited ("PCO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement – Brokered, Name Change, Symbol Change, Notice of Distribution and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation's (formerly, Phoenix Canada Oil Canada Company Limited ("PCO")) (the "Company" or the "Resulting Issuer") reverse takeover transaction ('RTO') described in its Joint Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2023. The RTO includes the following:

Pursuant to the terms of the arrangement agreement dated November 15, 2022, as amended (the "Arrangement Agreement"), the Company has acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. ("Former ZYUS") by way of a plan of arrangement and issued 64,533,278 shares of the Resulting Issuer (including the number of common shares issued on conversion of the subscription receipts described in the next section).

As a result of the RTO, a total of 2,349,059 common shares and 211,746 warrants are subject to Tier 1 Value Escrow Agreement and a total of 35,192,377 common shares, 970,260 options and 1,291,517 warrants of the Resulting Issuer are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Joint Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2023, available on SEDAR.

Private Placement - Brokered:

Prior to the completion of the RTO, Former ZYUS has completed a brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the "Financing"), which have been converted into the following securities:

Number of Shares: 8,862,758



Purchase Price: $2.27 per common share



Number of Placees: 69 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee(s) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 4 4 3,169,980 527,630

Agent's Fee: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Roth Canada Inc. acting as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners (collectively, the "Agents") have received an aggregate of $967,413.79 and an aggregate of Agents' warrants to acquire 366,398 shares of the Resulting Issuer at a price of $2.27 per common share until June 9, 2025. The Agents subscribed for 686,566 subscription receipts resulting in 483,644 shares of the Resulting Issuer having an aggregate issue price of $1,098,500 the payment of which was satisfied by the netting of a corresponding amount of the commissions, expenses and advisory fees payable to the Agents.

The Company issued a news release on June 6, 2023 confirming closing of the Financing.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders, the Company has changed its name from "Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited" to "ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation". There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, June 19, 2023, the common shares of ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation will commence trading on the Exchange and the common shares of Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited will be delisted.

Notice of Distribution

The Exchange has accepted for filing the notice of distribution of the Resulting Issuer's warrants in connection with the RTO.

Shareholders of the Resulting Issuer who held common shares of PCO as of the close of business on June 5, 2023, will be entitled to a distribution of an aggregate of 479,019 share purchase warrants exercisable at $3.55 per share until January 7, 2025 subject to acceleration.

Distribution rate: 0.090141 warrant for each common share of PCO

Payable Date: June 13, 2023

Record Date: June 5, 2023

Ex-Distribution Date: trading will resume on ex-distribution basis

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated May 30, 2022, trading in the securities of the Company will resume at the opening on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 69,847,381 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 37,541,436 common shares Escrow Term: up to 36 months



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: ZYUS (new) CUSIP Number: 989960109 (new)

The Company is classified as a Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing company (NAICS #325410).

Company Contact: Michelle Gursky, VP of Legal Affairs

Company Address: 204-407 Downey Road, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7N 4L8

Company Phone Number: 306-242-2357

Company Fax Number: 306-242-2359

Company Email Address: [email protected]

Company Website: zyus.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ORD MOUNTAIN RESOURCES CORP. ("OMR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 2, 2020, and the news releases issued by Ord Mountain Resources Corp. (the "Company") on January 19, 2023, effective at the opening, Monday, June 19, 2023, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin of May 31, 2023, effective at the open, Monday, June 19, 2023, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news release dated June 14, 2023.

________________________________________

23/06/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BRAVO MINING CORP. ("BRVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2023, June 1, 2023, and increased on June 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,504,992 shares



Purchase Price: $3.50 per share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 69 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A











Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $60,958.02 cash

National Bank Financial Inc. - $60,958.02 cash

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $34,158.29 cash

Cormark Securities Inc. - $17,079.15 cash

Raymond James Ltd. - $8,539.57 cash

The Company issued a news release on June 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 7,997,765 subordinate voting shares (the "Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.15 per Share



Warrants: 7,997,765 Share purchase warrants to purchase 7,997,765 Shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares # of warrants Insiders (2 subscribers) Y 800,000 800,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in its news release dated June 6, 2023.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 juin 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») :

Nombre d'actions : 7 997 765 actions à droit de vote subalterne (les « actions »)



Prix : 0,15 $ par action



Bons de souscription : 7 997 765 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 7 997 765 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs : 20 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions # de bons Initiés (2 souscripteurs) Y 800 000 800 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans son communiqué de presse daté du 6 juin 2023.

________________________________________

E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,896,271 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per common share



Warrants: 2,896,271 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,896,271 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of 24 months following issuance



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,428,571







The Company issued a news release on June 7, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a property purchase agreement dated May 23, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Gitennes Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (the "Sellers"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire 197 mineral exploration claims covering approximately 10,500 hectares located in the Sept-Iles region of Quebec and 62 mineral exploration claims covering approximately 3,400 hectares also located in the Sept-Iles region of Quebec (the "Properties"). In consideration, the Company will issue 8,000,000 units to the Sellers. Each unit comprises of one common share in the capital of the Company and one non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance.

The Company will grant two of the Sellers an aggregate 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR Royalty") on the Properties with the Company having the option to purchase the 1% of the NSR at any time for $1 million.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 24, 2023 and June 15, 2023.

________________________________________

LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC. ("LPS.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAGNUM GOLDCORP INC. ("MGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 01, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 Shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per Share



Warrant : 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Purchase Price: $0.05 in one-year period

$0.10 in the second year



Number of Place: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 N/A 2,000,000 N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 13, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,729,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.75 per Share



Number of Place: 4 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 N/A 1,729,000 N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $179,970 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 08, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 405,034 shares at a deemed price of $0.12, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated February 10, 2023.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed PriceCreditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

P $48,064.08 $0.12 405,034

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

PERUVIAN METALS CORP. ("PER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 15, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Silver Purchase Agreement dated May 24, 2023 ("Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired a silver stream from the Vendor ("Silver Stream") providing for the delivery of 13,500 ounces of silver, silver credits or gold equivalent ounces from the Vendor for a period of 24 months ("Initial Stream Period"). In consideration for the Initial Stream Period, the Company will remit to the Vendor a cash payment of $6,000,000 USD upon closing of the transaction.

The Company has been granted the Option to purchase all future silver from the San Albino mine and/or other concessions currently owned by the Vendor, and processed at the San Albino processing facility, or until production is no longer economically viable at the mutual agreement of the Company and the Vendor. The Company may exercise this option after 12 months from the closing date of the transaction, by providing a cash payment to the Vendor of $1,000,000 USD,

As the Company and Vendor have a common director and control person, this transaction is considered to be a Non-Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 1, 2023; May 25, 2023; and May 29, 2023.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 1, 2023:

Convertible Debenture US$4,100,000 (CAD$5,580,920)



Conversion Price: Convertible into 4,135,015 common shares at CAD$1.35



Maturity date: Five years from issuance.



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Principal amount





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 US $4,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 25, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share assignment agreement dated February 14, 2023 (the "Share Assignment Agreement") between Solis Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length assignor (the "Assignor") whereby the Company will acquire 22 exploration applications located at the State of Rio Grande do Norte, that, altogether represent 15650.61 hectares for lithium exploration (the "Property") through an assignment of the entire shareholdings of the Assignor in an arm's length company, which owns the Property, in accordance with the terms of the Share Assignment Agreement. In consideration, the Company will pay US$20,000 and issue 500,000 common shares to the Assignor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 15, 2023.

________________________________________

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, June 15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 5,200,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 24, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 24, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,200,000 units with each unit including one common share and one warrant, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 28, 2021. Since then, nil warrants were exercised.

________________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Property Option Agreement ("Agreement") dated March 31, 2023, between the Company and Non-Arm's Length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired the remaining 20% interest in and to the Surge Nickel Project ("Project"), and now owns a 100% undivided interest in the Project. As consideration for the acquisition, the Company you that the Exchange has conditionally accepted for filing the Property Option Agreement dated March 31, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company will acquire remaining 20% interest in the HN4 and the N100 mineral claims, located in BC ("Property"), for an aggregate 100% interest in the property. In consideration of the acquisition, the Company has fully completed the terms of the underlying Option Agreement dated July 8, 2021, and has issued to the Vendor 1,000,000 common shares of the Company.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR") on three certain claims on the Project.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 31, 2023; April 3, 2023; and June 14, 2023.

________________________________________

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2023 and May 30, 2023

Convertible Debenture: $385,000 (the "Principal of Convertible Debenture") Conversion Price: The Principal of Convertible Debenture is convertible into units of the Company (each, a "Unit"), commencing on the date that is six (6) months from the date of the issuance of the Convertible Debenture. Each Unit shall have a conversion price of $0.05 per Unit for the first year, and the higher of $0.10 per Unit or the last closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the day prior to conversion for the subsequent years until maturity. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant").



Maturity date: 3 years from the date of issuance, subject to automatic conversion



Warrants Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.08 for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance of the Convertible Debenture.



Interest rate: 5.0% per annum, compounded and paid annually.



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture Amount





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $30,800 N/A 616,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.08 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company has issued news releases dated June 13, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

____________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]