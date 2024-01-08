TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
08 Jan, 2024, 21:31 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2024
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0066
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on January 5, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
CSX
|
2
|
CLEAN SEED
|
Interim financial report for the period.
|
2023/09/30
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
|
2023/06/30
|
Management's discussion and analysis for the periods.
|
2023/06/30
2023/09/30
|
Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods.
|
2023/06/30
&
2023/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0067
DRYDEN GOLD CORP. ("DRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated December 27, 2023 and December 28, 2023, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Application for Listing.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0068
EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. ("EOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-Shares:
Effective at the opening Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
The Company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on Monday, January 8, 2024.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
490,013,320 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
nil common shares subject to Escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
EOX
|
CUSIP Number:
|
29873T307
|
Company Contact:
|
Tim Morgan-Wynne, Executive Chairman
|
Company Address:
|
700 West Georgia St, Suite 2200, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V7Y 1K8
|
Company Phone Number:
|
+44 20 3918 5160
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0069
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE.H")
[formerly Hire Technologies Inc. ("HIRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Hire Technologies Inc., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of January 10, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from HIRE to HIRE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
24/01/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0070
1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 23, 2023 and November 10, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,587,500 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.03 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
1,793,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,793,750 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 per share during a period of 36 months from the date of closing
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
# of shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
337,500
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finders' Fee:
|
$4,860
|
Nil Share
|
162,000
Compensation Warrants Terms: Each compensation warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 during a period of 36 months from the date of closing.
The Company issued news release on December 29, 2023, confirming closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0071
1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 05, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
51,562,500 non-flow-through common shares
|
2,260,715 flow-through common shares
|
6,666,667 premium flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per non-flow-through common share
|
$0.07 per flow-through common share
|
$0.097 per premium flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
60,489,882 share purchase warrants to purchase 60,489,882 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for period of two (2) years
|
Number of Placees:
|
37 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
4
|
2,974,465
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 27, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0072
EMPIRE METALS CORP. ("EP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15 and 20, 2023:
|
Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,400,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,400,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.08 for a five-year period
|
Non-Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,266,667 non-flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per non-flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
1,266,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,266,666 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.08 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
|
2
|
333,334
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0073
HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2023:
|
Number of Special Warrants:
|
5,750,000 special warrants
|
Purchase Price:
|
$5 per special warrant
Each special warrant entitles the holder to receive one unit of the Company upon the exercise of each special warrant. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant that is exercisable at a price of $6.00 per warrant share for a period of 3 years following closing. The special warrants are exercisable by the holders thereof at any time after the closing date. Refer to the news release for details on the conversion and penalty provisions.
Number of Placees: 14 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. received $862,500 cash and 172,500 broker's warrants, and Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $862,500 cash and 172,500 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $5 until December 28, 2026.
The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0074
METAL ENERGY CORP. ("MERG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 11, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,800,000 Flow-Through Units ("FT Unit"). Each FT Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one-half (0.5) common share purchase flow-through warrant ("Warrant")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per FT Unit
|
Warrants:
|
6,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,400,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for 36-month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of FT Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
400,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$43,400
|
Nil
|
854,000
The Company issued news release on December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0075
NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 30, 2023, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on December 28, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights
Offering pursuant to which 8,316,425 common shares were subscribed at a price of $0.105 per share.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 27, 2023 and January 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0076
O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 156 single cell mining claims located in the Abitibi region in the Province of Québec (the "Properties"), pursuant to an asset purchase agreement, entered into between O3 Mining Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor").
As consideration for the acquisition, the Company, on closing: (i) paid to the Vendor cash consideration of $150,000; and (ii) issued to the Vendor 1,185,897 common shares.
Further, the Vendor retained a 2.5% gross metals royalty ("2.5% GMR") on production from certain claims forming part of the Properties. The Company has the option to buy back, at any time until the commencement of commercial production, 40% of such 2.5% GMR (equal to a 1% gross metals interest) for $1,500,000, half of which shall be payable in cash and half in common shares of the Company (subject to subsequent Exchange approval at the time of issuance). Further, the Vendor retained a 1% gross metals royalty ("1% GMR") on production from certain other claims forming part of the Properties.
Further, the Company also assumed an existing 2.0% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") held by a third party in respect of certain claims forming part of the Properties. The Company has the option to buy back at any time half of such NSR (equal to a 1% net smelter returns interest) for $1,000,000 payable in cash.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 22, 2023.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0077
PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:41 a.m. PST, Jan. 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0078
PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 8, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0079
RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 253,273 shares at a deemed price of $0.38, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period October 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, pursuant to agreements dated January 3, 2023, and publicly announced March 27, 2023.
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
6
|
$96,242.50
|
$0.38
|
253,273
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0080
SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 139,323 common shares at a deemed price of $0.48 per common share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 1, 2022.
Number of Service Providers: 1
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A
For more information, please refer to the company's news release on May 12, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0081
SLEEPING GIANT CAPITAL CORP. ("SSX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:19 a.m. PST, Jan. 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news, this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0082
SUCRO LIMITED ("SUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 08, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 154,885 subordinate voting shares in consideration for the cancellation of previously issued 75,894 equity appreciation rights to a non-arm's length party.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
N/A
|
CDN$9.90
|
154,885
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 28, 2023.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0083
VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") bulletin dated December 22, 2023 ("December 22 Bulletin"), the Exchange has accepted an amendment filing to the Non-Brokered Private Placement originally announced on December 18, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,725,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). 2,148,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share ("FT Share") and one Warrant.
|
Warrants:
|
3,873,000 Warrants to purchase 3,873,000 Shares.
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
[2 Finders]
|
$17,440
|
N/A
|
168,000
|
Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.12 or $0.14 per Finder Share until
The Company issued a news release on December 18, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement, and a news release on January 4, 2023 to confirm the amendment to the Private Placement. All other information from the December 22 Bulletin remain unchanged.
_______________________________________
