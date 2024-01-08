VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0066

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on January 5, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CSX 2 CLEAN SEED

CAPITAL GROUP LTD. Interim financial report for the period. 2023/09/30





Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2023/06/30





Management's discussion and analysis for the periods. 2023/06/30

& 2023/09/30





Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods. 2023/06/30 & 2023/09/30











Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0067

DRYDEN GOLD CORP. ("DRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated December 27, 2023 and December 28, 2023, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Application for Listing.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0068

EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. ("EOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

The Company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

490,013,320 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to Escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: EOX CUSIP Number: 29873T307



Company Contact: Tim Morgan-Wynne, Executive Chairman Company Address: 700 West Georgia St, Suite 2200, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V7Y 1K8



Company Phone Number: +44 20 3918 5160 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0069

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE.H")

[formerly Hire Technologies Inc. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Hire Technologies Inc., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of January 10, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from HIRE to HIRE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/01/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0070

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 23, 2023 and November 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,587,500 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 1,793,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,793,750 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.05 per share during a period of 36 months from the date of closing



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) # of shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 337,500



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finders' Fee: $4,860 Nil Share 162,000

Compensation Warrants Terms: Each compensation warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 during a period of 36 months from the date of closing.

The Company issued news release on December 29, 2023, confirming closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0071

1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 05, 2023:

Number of Shares: 51,562,500 non-flow-through common shares

2,260,715 flow-through common shares

6,666,667 premium flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per non-flow-through common share

$0.07 per flow-through common share

$0.097 per premium flow-through common share



Warrants: 60,489,882 share purchase warrants to purchase 60,489,882 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 37 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 4 2,974,465 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 27, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0072

EMPIRE METALS CORP. ("EP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15 and 20, 2023:

Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 2,400,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow-through share



Warrants: 2,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a five-year period



Non-Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 1,266,667 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 1,266,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,266,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 333,334 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0073

HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2023:

Number of Special Warrants: 5,750,000 special warrants



Purchase Price: $5 per special warrant

Each special warrant entitles the holder to receive one unit of the Company upon the exercise of each special warrant. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant that is exercisable at a price of $6.00 per warrant share for a period of 3 years following closing. The special warrants are exercisable by the holders thereof at any time after the closing date. Refer to the news release for details on the conversion and penalty provisions.

Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA

Agent's Fee: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. received $862,500 cash and 172,500 broker's warrants, and Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $862,500 cash and 172,500 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $5 until December 28, 2026.

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0074

METAL ENERGY CORP. ("MERG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 11, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,800,000 Flow-Through Units ("FT Unit"). Each FT Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one-half (0.5) common share purchase flow-through warrant ("Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.05 per FT Unit



Warrants: 6,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,400,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for 36-month period



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of FT Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 400,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $43,400 Nil 854,000

The Company issued news release on December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0075

NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 30, 2023, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on December 28, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights

Offering pursuant to which 8,316,425 common shares were subscribed at a price of $0.105 per share.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 27, 2023 and January 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0076

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 156 single cell mining claims located in the Abitibi region in the Province of Québec (the "Properties"), pursuant to an asset purchase agreement, entered into between O3 Mining Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor").

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company, on closing: (i) paid to the Vendor cash consideration of $150,000; and (ii) issued to the Vendor 1,185,897 common shares.

Further, the Vendor retained a 2.5% gross metals royalty ("2.5% GMR") on production from certain claims forming part of the Properties. The Company has the option to buy back, at any time until the commencement of commercial production, 40% of such 2.5% GMR (equal to a 1% gross metals interest) for $1,500,000, half of which shall be payable in cash and half in common shares of the Company (subject to subsequent Exchange approval at the time of issuance). Further, the Vendor retained a 1% gross metals royalty ("1% GMR") on production from certain other claims forming part of the Properties.

Further, the Company also assumed an existing 2.0% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") held by a third party in respect of certain claims forming part of the Properties. The Company has the option to buy back at any time half of such NSR (equal to a 1% net smelter returns interest) for $1,000,000 payable in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 22, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0077

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:41 a.m. PST, Jan. 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0078

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 8, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0079

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 253,273 shares at a deemed price of $0.38, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period October 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, pursuant to agreements dated January 3, 2023, and publicly announced March 27, 2023.

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 6 $96,242.50 $0.38 253,273

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0080

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 139,323 common shares at a deemed price of $0.48 per common share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 1, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For more information, please refer to the company's news release on May 12, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0081

SLEEPING GIANT CAPITAL CORP. ("SSX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:19 a.m. PST, Jan. 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news, this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0082

SUCRO LIMITED ("SUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 08, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 154,885 subordinate voting shares in consideration for the cancellation of previously issued 75,894 equity appreciation rights to a non-arm's length party.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 N/A CDN$9.90 154,885









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 28, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0083

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") bulletin dated December 22, 2023 ("December 22 Bulletin"), the Exchange has accepted an amendment filing to the Non-Brokered Private Placement originally announced on December 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,725,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). 2,148,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share ("FT Share") and one Warrant.



Warrants: 3,873,000 Warrants to purchase 3,873,000 Shares.



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [2 Finders] $17,440 N/A 168,000

Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.12 or $0.14 per Finder Share until

December 13, 2024, in correlation with the securities found pursuant to the

Private Placement.

The Company issued a news release on December 18, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement, and a news release on January 4, 2023 to confirm the amendment to the Private Placement. All other information from the December 22 Bulletin remain unchanged.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]