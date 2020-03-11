VANCOUVER, March 11, 2020 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BALTIC I ACQUISITION CORP. ("BLTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 9, 2020, effective at market open on Friday, March 13, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on March 11, 2020 . The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Amended and Restated CPC Prospectus dated December 16, 2019, which amends and restates the Prospectus dated September 26, 2019 and Amendment No. 1 dated October 9, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective December 18, 2019 respectively, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Friday, March 13, 2020. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commencement Date: At the open, on Friday, March 13, 2020 the common shares will

be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

Friday, March 13, 2020. A further notice will be published upon

the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 6,600,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering



Escrowed Shares: 2,676,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company Trading Symbol: HAKK.P CUSIP Number: 405325 10 1 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 400,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for a 24 month period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated December 16, 2019.

Company Contact: Dave Eto, CEO Company Phone Number: (604) 315-2640 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

SKYSCAPE CAPITAL INC. ("SKY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 5, 2020; effective at the open, Friday, March 13, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 6, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

________________________________________

APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC. ("APLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective September 19, 2019, Appili Therapeutics Inc.'s (the "Company") Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 19, 2019, was filed with and receipted by the Nova Scotia and Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 14, 2020.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on February 20, 2020 for gross proceeds of $10,250,000.

Offering: 12,812,500 Units



Unit Price: 0.80 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half

of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant

being exercisable into one common share at $1.10 until expiry on

February 20, 2023.



Underwriter(s): Bloom Burton Securities Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation,

Haywood Securities Inc. and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: $717,500 in cash and 896,875 broker warrants. Each broker warrant

entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.80 for a period

of two years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 14, 2020 and filed on SEDAR and news releases dated February 13, February 14 and February 20, 2020.

________________________________________

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated February 24, 2020:

Number of Securities: 11,901,995 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per common share



Number of Placees: 30 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Georges Hébert Y 277,778 Francis Bellido Y 555,556 Tristam Coffin Y 783,334

Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $6,840 and 38,000 common share purchase warrants

to acquire 38,000 common shares at a price of $0.23 per share until March 9, 2022.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 9, 2020.

DIAGNOS INC. («ADK»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 11 mars 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 24 février 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 11 901 995 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,18 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 30 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Georges Hébert Y 277 778 Francis Bellido Y 555 556 Tristam Coffin Y 783 334

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 6 840 $ et 38 000

bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 38 000 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,23 $ par action jusqu'au 9

mars 2022.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 9 mars 2020.

________________________________________

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 11, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,800,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of March 13, 2020 to March 12, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities (Tony Migliarese) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

FRANKLY INC. ("TLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $17,500 cash and 35,000 finder warrants. Non-

transferable finder warrants are exercisable into one common share at a price

of $0.50.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 9, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

GREAT THUNDER GOLD CORP. ("GTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 6, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 2,275,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.44 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 3,000,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per non flow through share



Number of Placees: 15 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees] P 1,209,643

________________________________________

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("IO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 10, 2020, the Exchange has accepted an amendment:

# of Warrants: 4,540,001

All other information contained in the original bulletin is unchanged.

________________________________________

LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,281,143 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $114,057.15

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



















Joao Carrelo Y $15,559.95 $0.05 311,199









Steve Cozine Y $4,787.65 $0.05 95,753









Robert Rosner Y $14,390.40 $0.05 287,808









American Cumo Mining Corp. Y $8,743.35 $0.05 174,867









Geologic Systems Ltd. Y $21,993.35 $0.05 439,867









Santiago Yepez Davila Y $28,438.75 $0.05 568,775

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

MAGNITUDE MINING LTD. ("MML.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:12 p.m. PST, March 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAGNITUDE MINING LTD. ("MML.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated January 22, 2020, between Maritime Resources Corp. (the "Company"), United Gold Inc. and G2B Gold Inc. (collectively, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% undivided interest in certain mineral claims (the "Sprucy Pond Property"), located near King's Point, Newfoundland.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $60,000 and issue 750,000 common shares to the Optionors over a two-year period to earn the full interest in the Property.

Additionally, the Optionor's will retain a 1% net smelter return, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company for a two-year period following commercial production for $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 28, 2020.

_______________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

