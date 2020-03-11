TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, March 11, 2020 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BALTIC I ACQUISITION CORP. ("BLTC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated March 9, 2020, effective at market open on Friday, March 13, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on March 11, 2020 . The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Amended and Restated CPC Prospectus dated December 16, 2019, which amends and restates the Prospectus dated September 26, 2019 and Amendment No. 1 dated October 9, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective December 18, 2019 respectively, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Friday, March 13, 2020. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commencement Date:
|
At the open, on Friday, March 13, 2020 the common shares will
|
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited common shares with no par value of which 6,600,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
2,676,000 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
AST Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HAKK.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
405325 10 1
|
Agent:
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
400,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for a 24 month period.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated December 16, 2019.
|
Company Contact:
|
Dave Eto, CEO
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(604) 315-2640
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
SKYSCAPE CAPITAL INC. ("SKY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 5, 2020; effective at the open, Friday, March 13, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 6, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
________________________________________
20/03/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC. ("APLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective September 19, 2019, Appili Therapeutics Inc.'s (the "Company") Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 19, 2019, was filed with and receipted by the Nova Scotia and Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 14, 2020.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on February 20, 2020 for gross proceeds of $10,250,000.
|
Offering:
|
12,812,500 Units
|
Unit Price:
|
0.80 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half
|
Underwriter(s):
|
Bloom Burton Securities Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation,
|
Underwriter(s) Commission:
|
$717,500 in cash and 896,875 broker warrants. Each broker warrant
For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 14, 2020 and filed on SEDAR and news releases dated February 13, February 14 and February 20, 2020.
________________________________________
DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated February 24, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
11,901,995 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.18 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
30 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Georges Hébert
|
Y
|
277,778
|
Francis Bellido
|
Y
|
555,556
|
Tristam Coffin
|
Y
|
783,334
|
Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $6,840 and 38,000 common share purchase warrants
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 9, 2020.
DIAGNOS INC. («ADK»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 11 mars 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 24 février 2020:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
11 901 995 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,18 $ par action ordinaire
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
30 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Georges Hébert
|
Y
|
277 778
|
Francis Bellido
|
Y
|
555 556
|
Tristam Coffin
|
Y
|
783 334
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 6 840 $ et 38 000
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 9 mars 2020.
________________________________________
FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 11, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,800,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of March 13, 2020 to March 12, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities (Tony Migliarese) on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
FRANKLY INC. ("TLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,000,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $17,500 cash and 35,000 finder warrants. Non-
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 9, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.
________________________________________
GREAT THUNDER GOLD CORP. ("GTG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 6, 2020:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
2,275,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.44 per flow through share
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
3,000,000 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per non flow through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
15 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees]
|
P
|
1,209,643
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("IO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 10, 2020, the Exchange has accepted an amendment:
|
# of Warrants:
|
4,540,001
All other information contained in the original bulletin is unchanged.
________________________________________
LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,281,143 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $114,057.15
|
Number of Creditors:
|
7 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Joao Carrelo
|
Y
|
$15,559.95
|
$0.05
|
311,199
|
Steve Cozine
|
Y
|
$4,787.65
|
$0.05
|
95,753
|
Robert Rosner
|
Y
|
$14,390.40
|
$0.05
|
287,808
|
American Cumo Mining Corp.
|
Y
|
$8,743.35
|
$0.05
|
174,867
|
Geologic Systems Ltd.
|
Y
|
$21,993.35
|
$0.05
|
439,867
|
Santiago Yepez Davila
|
Y
|
$28,438.75
|
$0.05
|
568,775
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
MAGNITUDE MINING LTD. ("MML.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:12 p.m. PST, March 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MAGNITUDE MINING LTD. ("MML.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated January 22, 2020, between Maritime Resources Corp. (the "Company"), United Gold Inc. and G2B Gold Inc. (collectively, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% undivided interest in certain mineral claims (the "Sprucy Pond Property"), located near King's Point, Newfoundland.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $60,000 and issue 750,000 common shares to the Optionors over a two-year period to earn the full interest in the Property.
Additionally, the Optionor's will retain a 1% net smelter return, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company for a two-year period following commercial production for $500,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 28, 2020.
_______________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
