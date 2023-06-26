VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, July 4, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire July 6, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business July 6, 2023.

TRADE DATES

July 4, 2023 - TO SETTLE – July 5, 2023

July 5, 2023 - TO SETTLE – July 6, 2023

July 6, 2023 - TO SETTLE – July 6, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

COLOSSUS RESOURCES CORP. ("CLUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open June 28, 2023, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, as announced in the Company's news release dated April 5, 2023, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED LITHIUM METALS INC. ("CLM")

[formerly JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 13, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of June 28, 2023, the common shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

311,149,933 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: CLM (NEW) CUSIP Number: 209416106 (NEW)

________________________________________

MDK ACQUISITION INC. ("MDK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (CPC) Prospectus dated April 14, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions on April 17, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts and the provisions of Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open June 28, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on June 28, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,210,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 4,210,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: MDK.P CUSIP Number: 55285V101 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.

Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 14, 2023.

Company Contact: David L. King Company Address: 3369 Huntleigh Court, North Vancouver, BC V7H 1C9 Company Phone Number: 604-562-3181 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

23/06/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

AUDREY CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AUD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:44 p.m. PST, June 23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 26, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 8, 2023:

Number of securities: 5,760,000 common shares ("Shares")

1,900,002 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares")

2,875,000 charitable flow-through shares ("Charitable FT Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Share

$0.24 per FT Share

$0.415 per Charitable FT Share



Number of Placees: 49 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares, FT

Shares and Charitable FT Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 3,808,334 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 145,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder's Warrants Finder's Fee: $41,000.00 N/A 91,500 Finder's

Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years until June 5, 2023.

The Company issued a news release on June 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to our bulletin dated April 12, 2023, the aggregate number of finder's warrants should have been stated as 407,962, instead of 237,162.

________________________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 18, 2023 and June 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,221,428 Units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.14 per Unit



Warrants: 6,221,428 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,221,428 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for 2-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 507,142



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $60,000 Nil Nil

The Company issued a news release on June 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP. ("MMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,619,714 Total Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 02, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 02, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,619,714 shares with 5,619,714 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 08, 2021.

________________________________________

MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,037,500 Total Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 17, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 17, 2026



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,075,000 shares with 2,037,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 06, 2023.

________________________________________

THUNDER GOLD CORP. ("TGOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Property Sale Agreement ("Agreement") dated June 8, 2023, between the Company and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has purchased a 100% interest in the mineral claims known as the Valgold Conmee Claims ("Property"). As consideration for the purchase, the Company has issued to the Vendor 4,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.035 per Share. The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty return on the gross revenues of sales of all ores or minerals extracted or produced from the Property.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 12, 2023, and June 22, 2023.

________________________________________

