VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3215

MERAKI ACQUISITION ONE, INC. ("MRKI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 1, 2024, the securities of Meraki Acquisition One, Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated April 8, 2022, a news release was issued on October 11, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-3216

WOLVERINE ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE INC. ("WEII.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, November 1, 2024, securities of Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

24/10/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3217

ALDD VENTURES CORP. ("ALDD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:38 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3218

Diagnos Inc. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,568,600.40



Offering: 5,228,668 Listed Shares with 5,228,668 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.30 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share for a period of 18 months



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) 0 60,690





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for

a period of 18 months



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 25, 2024.





Diagnos Inc. (« ADK »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 octobre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 1 568 600,40 $



Placement : 5 228 668 actions inscrites et 5 228 668 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,30 $ par action inscrite



Modalités d'exercice des bons de souscription : 0,40 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 18 mois



Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription





Intermédiaires (total) 0 60 690





Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable

permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,40 $ pendant une

période de 18 mois



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 25 octobre 2024.





______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3219

FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3220

GREENHEART GOLD INC. ("GHRT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $36,044,298.50 Offering: 72,088,597 Common Shares Offering Price : $0.50 per Common Share Non-Cash Commissions: N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 25, 2024, September

26, 2024, and October 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3221

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Company's amendment of the arm's length acquisition of the El Cubo mill and mine project located in Guanajuato State in central Mexico. Under the underlying asset purchase agreement dated March 16, 2021, between the Company and the arm's length vendors, the Company would issue half of the contingent payment of U.S.$1,000,000 in shares upon 3,000,000 AgEq ounces being produced at El Cubo Project. Pursuant to the amending agreement between the Company and the arm's length vendors, the Company will make the full contingent payment of U.S.$1,000,000 in shares by issuing 5,506,530 common shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3222

Homerun Resources Inc. ("HMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,177,570.20



Offering: 1,675,054 Listed Shares with 1,675,054 warrants attached



Offering Price: $1.30 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $2 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) 0 29,872





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $2 for a

two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 16, 2024, October 25, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3223

K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,742,500



Offering: 17,425,000 Listed Shares with 17,425,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Listed Share for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) 0 880,500





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for

a one-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 18, 2024, August 15, 2024,

October 24, 2024.













_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3224

MIMEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("MIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 750,000 non-

transferable warrants, each warrant being exercisable to acquire one subordinate voting share in the capital of MIM at an exercise price of $0.75 until November 15, 2025, to an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), in consideration of certain consulting services provided by the Vendor pursuant to an agreement during the one-year period ending on November 15, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1 creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3225

PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, Inc. ("pink")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $11,893,165.62 Offering: 28,317,061 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.42 per Listed Share Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 10, 2024, September

30, 2024 and October 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3226

Vendetta Mining Corp. ("VTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $395,000.00000 Offering: 39,500,000 Non-Flow Through Units with warrants attached Offering Price: $0.01000 per Non-Flow Through Units Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a 3-year period. Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 4, 2024, October 2, 2024, October 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]