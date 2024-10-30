TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3215
MERAKI ACQUISITION ONE, INC. ("MRKI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Friday, November 1, 2024, the securities of Meraki Acquisition One, Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated April 8, 2022, a news release was issued on October 11, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-3216
WOLVERINE ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE INC. ("WEII.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business on Friday, November 1, 2024, securities of Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
24/10/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3217
ALDD VENTURES CORP. ("ALDD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:38 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
BULLETIN V2024-3218
Diagnos Inc. ("ADK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type:
Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds:
$1,568,600.40
Offering:
5,228,668 Listed Shares with 5,228,668 warrants attached
Offering Price:
$0.30 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms:
$0.40 per Listed Share for a period of 18 months
Commissions in Securities:
Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) 0 60,690
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for
Disclosure:
Refer to the company's news release dated October 25, 2024.
Diagnos Inc. (« ADK »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 octobre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Type de financement :
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
Produit brut :
1 568 600,40 $
Placement :
5 228 668 actions inscrites et 5 228 668 bons de souscription
Prix offert :
0,30 $ par action inscrite
Modalités d'exercice des bons de souscription :
0,40 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 18 mois
Commissions en titres :
Actions Bons de souscription
Intermédiaires (total) 0 60 690
Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable
Communication de
Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 25 octobre 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-3219
FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
BULLETIN V2024-3220
GREENHEART GOLD INC. ("GHRT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type:
Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds:
$36,044,298.50
Offering:
72,088,597 Common Shares
Offering Price :
$0.50 per Common Share
Non-Cash Commissions:
N/A
Public Disclosure:
Refer to the company's news releases dated September 25, 2024, September
BULLETIN V2024-3221
GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Company's amendment of the arm's length acquisition of the El Cubo mill and mine project located in Guanajuato State in central Mexico. Under the underlying asset purchase agreement dated March 16, 2021, between the Company and the arm's length vendors, the Company would issue half of the contingent payment of U.S.$1,000,000 in shares upon 3,000,000 AgEq ounces being produced at El Cubo Project. Pursuant to the amending agreement between the Company and the arm's length vendors, the Company will make the full contingent payment of U.S.$1,000,000 in shares by issuing 5,506,530 common shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 26, 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-3222
Homerun Resources Inc. ("HMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type:
Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds:
$2,177,570.20
Offering:
1,675,054 Listed Shares with 1,675,054 warrants attached
Offering Price:
$1.30 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms:
$2 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
Commissions in Securities:
Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) 0 29,872
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $2 for a
Disclosure:
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 16, 2024, October 25, 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-3223
K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type:
Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds:
$1,742,500
Offering:
17,425,000 Listed Shares with 17,425,000 warrants attached
Offering Price:
$0.10 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms:
$0.30 per Listed Share for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
Commissions in Securities:
Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) 0 880,500
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for
Disclosure:
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 18, 2024, August 15, 2024,
BULLETIN V2024-3224
MIMEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("MIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 750,000 non-
transferable warrants, each warrant being exercisable to acquire one subordinate voting share in the capital of MIM at an exercise price of $0.75 until November 15, 2025, to an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), in consideration of certain consulting services provided by the Vendor pursuant to an agreement during the one-year period ending on November 15, 2023.
Number of Service Providers: 1 creditor
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
Aggregate # of
Aggregate Non-Arm's
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 30, 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-3225
PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, Inc. ("pink")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Financing Type:
Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds:
$11,893,165.62
Offering:
28,317,061 Listed Shares
Offering Price:
$0.42 per Listed Share
Commissions in Securities:
N/A
Disclosure:
Refer to the company's news releases dated September 10, 2024, September
BULLETIN V2024-3226
Vendetta Mining Corp. ("VTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type:
Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds:
$395,000.00000
Offering:
39,500,000 Non-Flow Through Units with warrants attached
Offering Price:
$0.01000 per Non-Flow Through Units
Warrant Exercise Terms:
$0.05 per Listed Share for a 3-year period.
Disclosure:
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 4, 2024, October 2, 2024, October 29, 2024.
