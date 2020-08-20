VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, August 28, 2020, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire September 01, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business September 01, 2020.

TRADE DATES

August 28, 2020 - TO SETTLE – August 31, 2020

August 31, 2020 - TO SETTLE – September 01, 2020

September 01, 2020 - TO SETTLE – September 01, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("AUN")

[formerly Aurcana Corporation ("AUN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders June 27, 2017, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening August 24, 2020, the common shares of Aurcana Silver Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Aurcana Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

223,259,761 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: AUN (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 051918803 (unchanged)

Change in Corporate Jurisdiction

The Exchange has accepted for filing the discontinuance of the Company from the federal jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act and to continue the Corporation to British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act of British Columbia.

________________________________________

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

[formerly Hanstone Capital Corp. ("HANS.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Name Change, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Information Circular dated July 14, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Monday, August 24, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction consists of the non-arm's length acquisition by the Company of Milestone Infrastructure Inc.'s ("Milestone") right, title and interest in and to the Doc Property (the "Doc Property"), comprised of 10 mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining Division in British Columbia pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated as of March 17, 2020, as amended, between the Company and Milestone.

As consideration for the acquisition of the aforementioned rights, the Company issued an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares (4,000,000 shares to Bob Hans and 500,000 shares to Raymond Marks, Non-Arm's Length Parties to the Company) and paid an aggregate of $150,000 in cash for pre-closing expenditures related to the Doc Property incurred or accrued by Milestone. In order to acquire the Doc Property, the Company will be required to pay to the arm's length property owner, pursuant to an option agreement dated July 3, 2019 (the "Option Agreement"), as amended, cash payments of $1,775,000 in aggregate over a 5 year period, as follows: (i) $50,000 on or before (a) the date which is seven days after resumption of trading of Company shares on the TSXV following completion of the Qualifying Transaction; and (b) September 30, 2020; (ii) $50,000 on July 3, 2021; (iii) $200,000 on July 3, 2022; (iv) $400,000 on July 3, 2023; (v) $500,000 on July 3, 2024; and (vi) $575,000 on July 3, 2025. An additional $50,000 was already paid on July 3, 2019 (date of the Option Agreement) by Milestone.

In connection with the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, the Company also acquired a 100% interest in and to the Snip North property (the "Snip North Property"), comprised of five mineral claims located in British Columbia, approximately 50 kilometers north of the Doc Property. As consideration for the acquisition of the Snip North Property, the Company issued an aggregate of 200,000 common shares to an arm's length party. The acquisition of the Snip North Property was also accepted for filing by the Exchange.

The Exchange has been advised that the Qualifying Transaction (being the acquisition of the rights to the Doc Property from Milestone) and the acquisition of the Snip North Property have been completed effective August 19, 2020. Minority shareholder approval of the Qualifying Transaction was obtained at a meeting held on August 12, 2020.

The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Company Contact: Karen Frisky, CFO Company Address: Suite 600, 890 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC

V6C 1K4 Company Phone Number: 306 260-0234 Company Fax Number: 604 357-1030 Company Email Address: [email protected]

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on May 27, 2020, the Company has changed its name to Hanstone Gold Corp.

Effective at the opening on Monday, August 24, 2020, the common shares of Hanstone Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Hanstone Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 26,228,914

common shares are issued and outstanding





Escrow: 4,586,910 shares are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow

Agreement and 3,000,000 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow

Agreement



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HANS (same symbol as CPC but with .P removed) CUSIP Number: 411351109 (unchanged)

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of subscription receipts and "flow-through" units announced June 26, 2020, for gross proceeds of $2,268,588 and $731,412 respectively.

Number of Subscription Receipts: 12,603,266 subscription receipts, each of which converted into

one common share and one common share purchase warrant at

closing of the Qualifying Transaction



Purchase Price: $0.18 per subscription receipt



Warrants: 12,603,266 warrants



Warrant Exercise Price each warrant exercisable for an additional common share at an

exercise price of $0.25 for two years from the date of issuance



Number of Flow-Through Units: 2,925,648 "flow-through" units, comprised of one "flow-

through" common share and one (non flow-through) common

share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.25 per "flow-through" unit



Warrants: 2,925,658 warrants



Warrant Exercise Price each warrant exercisable for an additional (non flow-through)

common share at an exercise price of $0.35 for two

years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 45 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

In connection with the private placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $9,140 and issued an aggregate of 4,000 non-transferrable finder's warrants, each exercisable for one common share of the Company for two years at a price of $0.25 per share. The finder's warrants and their underlying shares are subject to a four month hold period which expires December 20, 2020.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

The Exchange has been advised that closing of the subscription receipt portion of the private placement occurred on July 21, 2020 and closing of the "flow-through" unit portion of the private placement occurred on August 19, 2020.

Resume Trading

Effective at market open on Monday, August 24, 2020, the Company's shares will resume trading.

For further information, refer to Company's news releases dated February 24, 2020, March 19, 2020, April 29, 2020, June 26, 2020, July 21, 2020 and August 19, 2020, as well as the Company's information circular dated July 14, 2020, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

_______________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO"), ("RECO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective August 20, 2020, the Company's Prospectus, dated August 12, 2020, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on August 19, 2020, for gross proceeds of $22,998,786.30, (including partial Over-Allotment Option).

Agents: Haywood Securities Inc.



Offering: 32,855,409 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation

(each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the

Corporation (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase

one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of

$1.00 at any time prior to 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is five years

after the closing of the Offering (the "Warrant Expiry Date").



Unit Price: $0.70 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.00 per share to 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is five years after

the closing of the Offering (the "Warrant Expiry Date").





If the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the

Company on the TSX Venture Exchange for any 20 consecutive days equals or

exceeds $3.00, the Company may, upon providing, within 10 days, written notice

to the holders of the Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the

date that is 30 days following the date of such written notice.



Agents' Warrants: 1,543,789 non-transferable compensation options exercisable to purchase one

Unit at $0.70 per unit for a period of five years following closing of the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one Unit Share and one Warrant).

The Agent was also paid a cash commission in aggregate amount of

$1,155,469.55 from gross proceeds of the offering.

Effective at the opening August 24, 2020, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 34,399,195 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated of

August 20, 2020 of which

32,855,409 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: COMPUTERSHARE TRUST COMPANY OF CANADA Trading Symbol: RECO.WT CUSIP Number: 75624R116

________________________________________

VALENCIA CAPITAL INC. ("VAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated August 13, 2020, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Friday, August 21, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

NORESMAN CAPITAL LTD ("NOC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an arm's length option agreement dated June 2, 2020 (the "Agreement") with Cloudbreak Discovery Corp. and 1250263 BC Ltd. (the "Optionors").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Caribou property in Ominica Mining Division in British Columbia from the Optionors by making staged cash payments totaling $80,000 and staged share payments totaling 2,750,000 common shares of the Company and by incurring $225,000 in exploration expenditures.

The Company has paid cash of $10,000 and issued 1 million shares pursuant to the execution of the Agreement.

For further details, please review the Company's news releases dated June 3, 2020 and August 19, 2020.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020 and July 2, 2020 and which closed on August 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 12 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Campbell Smyth Y 320,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 placees] P 300,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2020 and August 4, 2020 and which closed on August 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEX Reactivation

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on open of trading on August 24, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening of trading on Monday August 24, 2020 the trading symbol for the Company will change from NOC.H to NOC. The Company is classified as a mineral exploration company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,081,554 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL



Resume Trading

Effective at open of trading August 24, 2020 shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on August 19, 2020.

_______________________________

20/08/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("AQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aequus") has closed its financing pursuant to its Prospectus Supplement dated July 29, 2020 to a Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 16, 2019 which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of each of the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario on September 16, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on August 6, 2020 for gross proceeds of $2,500,000.

Agent: Cormark Securities Inc.



Offering: 31,250,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of

Aequus (a "Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a

"Warrant") where each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

additional Share at a price of $0.12 per common share for a period of 36

months following closing, subject to adjustment or acceleration in certain

circumstances.



Unit Price: $0.08



Agent Commission: The Agent received a commission equal to 5% of the gross proceeds of the

Offering, being $125,000



Agent Warrants: The Agent received 1,562,500 compensation warrants which are exercisable for

36 months following closing. Each compensation warrant entitles the Agent to a

Unit of the Company having the same terms as the Units under the Offering.

________________________________________

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 04, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 1,022,229 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per flow through share



Warrants: 1,022,229 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,022,229 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.65



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $14,000.00 cash; 31,111 warrants GloRes Capital Inc. $14,000.00 cash; 31,111 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.65



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 18months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 141,000 shares at a price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $14,100.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ATICO MINING CORPORATION ("ATY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ATICO MINING CORPORATION ("ATY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, August 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,151,515 shares



Purchase Price: $0.33 per share



Warrants: 5,151,515 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,151,515 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise

provision in the event the volume weighted average price of the Company's

shares is equal to or greater than $0.825 for 20 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 3 placees (affiliates)

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 17, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange correction bulletin dated August 18, 2020, this is to confirm that the number of flow-through shares is 8,319,400 flow-through shares at $0.28 per flow-through share, not 8,319,000 flow-through shares.

________________________________________

CUSPIS CAPITAL LTD. ("CUSP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KOMET RESOURCES INC. ("KMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, August 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 165,790 shares at a deemed price of $0.095 per share to settle outstanding debt for $15,750.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

QX Metals Corp. ("QX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 28, 2020 and August 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 10,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a one two period



Number of Placees: 39 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





BSD Capital Ltd. (Marc Seelenfreund) Y 360,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 placees] P 1,799,200





Finder's Fee: Caldwell Securities Ltd. $1,750 cash and 17,500 finder's warrants payable.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $21,000 cash and 210,000 finder's

warrants payable.

Beacon Securities Limited $1,931.60 cash and 19,316 finder's warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into on common share at $0.18 for two years

from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC. ("SPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,666,667 shares to settle outstanding debt for $130,000.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Sarfaraz Haji Y $15,000 $0.015 1,000,000 Tom J. Burgess Y $15,000 $0.015 1,000,000 Atul Sabharwal Y $15,000 $0.015 1,000,000 Rahoul Roy Y $15,000 $0.015 1,000,000 Jaisun Garcha Y $15,000 $0.015 1,000,000 Paul Martinelli Y $15,000 $0.015 1,000,000 Wayne Wei Weng Y $10,000 $0.015 666,667 Robyn Ashton Y $10,000 $0.015 666,667 Christian Hausammann Y $10,000 $0.015 666,667 Niall Kelly Y $5,000 $0.015 333,333 Sonal Phadnavis Y $5,000 $0.015 333,333

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. ("REAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,900,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.35 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WEST VAULT MINING INC. ("WVM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,855,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.15 per common share



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Sun Valley Gold Master Fund, Ltd. Y 6,509,000 Ruffer LLP Y 2,346,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 12, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WEST VAULT MINING INC. ("WVM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,520,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.15 per common share



Number of Placees: 38 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[ 8 placee(s)] P 512,500





Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $195,830.05 and 165,600 agents warrants ("Agents'

Warrants") issued to Haywood Securities Inc.

Cash commissions of $161,474.95 and 165,600 Agents Warrants issued to PI

Financial Corp.

Cash commissions of $23,575.00 issued to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Each Agent Warrant is exercisable at $1.15 per share until August 13, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 12, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,667,532 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Warrants: 1,667,532 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,667,532 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $30,840 in cash and 36,400 finders' warrants payable to EMD

Financial and Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder

to acquire one common share at $0.75 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

