HELIO RESOURCES CORP. ("HRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to a property sale and purchase agreement between the Company and Palamina Corp. ("Palamina") dated May 14, 2019 (the "Agreement"), whereby the Company may acquire the Gaban Gold Project and the Tinka IOCG project, each located in Peru, from Palamina in exchange for the following consideration:

The Company will issue to Palamina a total of 10 million common shares of the Company; 5 million shares of which were immediately issued upon receipt of Exchange approval for the transaction and the balance of 5 million shares will be issued within 24 months of Exchange approval of the transaction, either after disinterested shareholder approval for such issuance or in the event the issuance does not create a new Control Person;

Palamina will retain a 2% NSR on each property; and

The Company will make an Advance Royalty Payment ("ARP") of $25,000 to Palamina on the first and second anniversaries of closing the transaction and the ARP will double every two years until such time that the Company has either completed a total of 5,000m of drilling or has abandoned the properties.

Upon closing of the transaction, Palamina obtained the right to nominate one Director to the Board of the Company and the right to nominate a second Director to stand for election at the Company's next annual general meeting.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that closing of the transaction occurred September 19, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's press releases dated September 19, 2019 and May 15, 2019, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2019 and August 1, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 44 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Stephen Leahy Y 450,000 Anglo Celtic Exploration (Grenville Thomas) Y 300,000 Richard Williams Y 316,667 CE Mining Ltd. (David Clark) Y 833,333





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,300,000 [6 Placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 19, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 to settle outstanding debt for $90,000.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Creditor







Richard Williams Y $15,000 $0.06 250,000 Andrew MacRitchie Y $15,000 $0.06 250,000 Stephen Leahy Y $3,000 $0.06 50,000 Gren Thoms Y $3,000 $0.06 50,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Monday, September 23, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, September 23, 2019, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of 17,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.45 per Unit, for aggregate proceeds of $7,650,000 (the "Concurrent Financing"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one half (1/2) of one non-transferrable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.70 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance. Cash finders' fees of $329,540.10 were paid in connection with the Concurrent Financing. The Exchange has been advised by the Company that closing of the Concurrent Financing occurred on September 19, 2019.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 33,118,075

common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 1,040,791 common shares are subject to 36 month staged release

escrow in accordance with the Exchange's Tier 2 Value Security

Escrow Agreement terms commencing from the date of this Bulletin



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: HIGH CUSIP Number: 42984V103 Sponsoring Member: None



Agent's Warrants: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated September 17, 2019 and news release dated September 19, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Darwin Green, President & CEO Company Address: 320 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6 Company Phone Number: (604) 629-1165 Company Fax Number: (604) 608-3878 Company Email Address: information@highgoldmining.com

________________________________________

ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC. ("ORC.A")("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Voting: $0.06

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.06

Payable Date: October 31, 2019

Record Date: September 30, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2019

________________________________________

RIO SILVER INC. ("RYO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading BULLETIN

DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 6, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated September 5, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, September 23, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

____________________________________________

SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on September 16, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, September 23, 2019, the shares of San Marco Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

22,638,694 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SMN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 798738 30 8 (new)

________________________________________

TYMBAL RESOURCES LTD ("TYMB")

[formerly Cicada Ventures Ltd. ("CID")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on July 5, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on September 23, 2019, the common shares of Tymbal Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cicada Ventures Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: 400,000,000 shares with no par value of which

28,826,277 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: TYMB (new) CUSIP Number: 90238V106 (new)

________________________________________

19/09/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AXIS AUTO FINANCE INC. ("AXIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on September 13, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: USD$2,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.45 per share until maturity



Maturity Date: June 30, 2023



Interest Rate: 7.5% per annum



Warrants: 5,866,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,866,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.45 until June 30, 2023



Number of Placees: 2 Placee



Finder's Fee: USD$90,000 in cash and 234,666 finders warrants payable to Infor Financial

Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at

CDN$0.45 until September 13, 2021

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, September 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, September 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

COLORADO RESOURCES LTD. ("CXO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an acquisition of Buckingham Copper Corp.("Buckingham"), whereby Colorado Resources Ltd. (the "Company") has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Buckingham in exchange of a total of 12,490,054 common shares of the Company through a plan of arrangement to the shareholders of Buckingham.

________________________________________

DURANGO RESOURCES INC. ("DGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 29, 2019 and July 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,002,222 flow-through shares 1,334,759 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per flow-through share $0.075 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 2,002,222 share purchase warrants under flow-through units exercisable

at $0.15 per share to purchase 2,002,222 shares for one year 1,334,759 share purchase warrants under non flow-through units exercisable

at $0.125 per share to purchase 1,334,759 shares for three years



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ridley Rocks (Joanne Freeze) Y 80,000 Melanie MacKay Y 40,000 Accalia Capital Corp. (Twila Jensen) Y 40,000 Aimee Ward Y 240,000 Marcy Kiesman Y 160,093





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 550,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: $10,240 cash and 145,911 warrants payable to EMD Financial

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per share for one year

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 05, 2019:

Number of Shares: 100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 50,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 50,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 30 months



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

________________________________________

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,333,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Peter Bradshaw Y 1,100,166 Robert Pease Y 133,300 Peter Marshall Y 66,600 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 100,000





Finder's Fee:

Raymond James Ltd $2,700.00 cash

________________________________________

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:59 a.m. PST, September 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, September 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ITAFOS ("IFOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on September 11, 2019, through the issuance of an unsecured convertible promissory note (the "Note").

The Note includes a conversion feature as more particularly described below:

Convertible Portion: USD$15,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at greater of (i) CDN$1.55 per share of

principal amount outstanding; or (ii) conversion formula per share of principal

amount outstanding as described in the Note, until maturity



Maturity Date: Five (5) years from closing



Interest Rate: 15% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Convertible Debt CL Fertilizers Holdings LLC Y USD$15,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,625,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $925,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Pro Group=P Amount

Owing # of shares Marc Lemieux Y $925,000 4,625,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 13, 2019.

GROUPE KDA INC. («KDA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 septembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 4 625 000 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,20 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 925 000 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Participation d'initiés / Group Pro :

Créancier Initié=Y / Groupe Pro=P Montant

dû # d'actions Marc Lemieux Y 925 000 $ 4 625 000

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 13 septembre 2019.

________________________________________

MAGNUM GOLDCORP INC. ("MGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Andrzej Kowalski Y 600,000 Waterfront Capital Partners Inc



(Douglas Mason) Y 1,400,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

METRON CAPITAL CORP. ("MCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 08, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,620,715 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Warrants: 3,620,715 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,620,715 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

________________________________________

