VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0926

VALLEYVIEW RESOURCES LTD. ("VVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated March 26, 2024 with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

The Company has completed its initial public offering of securities (the "Offering") on March 28, 2024. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $450,000 (4,500,000 Common Shares at $0.10 per Common Share).

We have received confirmation that the closing of the Offering has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company, which were listed and halted on March 26, 2024, will commence trading at the opening on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated March 28, 2024.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-0927

TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC. ("TRL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the arrangement between Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("Trilogy") and SG Enterprises II, LLC ("SG"), pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated December 19, 2023, and a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, SG acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Trilogy (each, a "Trilogy share"), other than the Trilogy shares already held by SG, for USD 0.07 in cash for each Trilogy share.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on March 25, 2024 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on March 27, 2024. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement closed on March 28, 2024. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in Trilogy's Information Circular dated February 21, 2024, which is available under Trilogy's profile on SEDAR.

Delist:

Further to the completion of the Arrangement effective at the close of business Monday, April 1, 2024, the common shares of Trilogy will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of Trilogy.

_______________________________________

24/03/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0928

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 12, 2023, June 9, 2023, September 23, 2023, November 10, 2023, January 4, 2024, February 16, 2024 and February 29, 2024:

Number of Shares: 14,117,500 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per common share



Warrants: 7,058,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,058,750 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.05 per share for a period of 36 months following closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) # of shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 2,500,000

The Company issued news release on March 27, 2024, confirming closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0929

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to seven Purchase and Sale Agreements and two Exploration Agreements (collectively, the "Agreements"), among the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired certain mining claims and access rights to conduct exploration activities in Ontario (the "Properties").

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company has agreed to acquire Properties in exchange for 923,000 common shares and a cash payment of $67,760. Furthermore, the Company has agreed to grant to four Vendors royalties equaling a 2.0% net returns interest on the applicable claims. The Company has the exclusive option at any time and from time to time to repurchase one-half of each such royalty (being a 1.0% net returns interest) from the three vendors for a cash purchase price of $1,000,000 per royalty and a quarter of a royalty (being a 0.5% net returns interest) from one vendor for $1,000,000 cash payment.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0930

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC. ("CTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, March 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0931

DFR GOLD INC. ("DFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,173,975 shares at a deemed price of CAN$0.12 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$192,189.00.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 5 US$192,189 CAN$0.12 2,173,975 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0932

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 1, 2024:

Number of Shares: 15,993,142 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 15,993,142 common share purchase warrants to purchase 15,993,142 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a three-year period from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,428,571 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 27, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0933

RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:29 P.m. PST, March 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0934

RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0935

SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. ("SNYB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 14, 2023, between Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company shall acquire Stash & Co.'s (the "Target")10 adult use cannabis retail stores. Additionally, as part of this transaction the Company shall be the sole owner of the Targets brand and trademark and the dispensaries.

As consideration on closing, the Company will pay the Vendor an aggregate of $1,000,000 to be satisfied through the following: (i) the payment of $800,000 in cash and (ii) the issuance of 1,750,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.10 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 27,2023 and December 15, 2023.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]