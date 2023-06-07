TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
07 Jun, 2023, 23:55 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on June 6, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
KO
|
2
|
KIARO HOLDINGS
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
|
2023/01/31
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2023/01/31
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2023/01/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 6, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
SNYB
|
2
|
SHINY HEALTH &
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
|
2023/01/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/01/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375
Payable Date: June 30, 2023
Record Date: June 20, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: June 19, 2023
________________________________________
NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following late dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0005
Payable Date: June 30, 2023
Record Date: June 6, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: June 7, 2023
The common shares should have commenced trading on TSXV on an ex-dividend basis but due to late notification from the Issuer have been trading on a cum-dividend basis and will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis effective from the open on June 7, 2023. Holders of the common shares on or before June 6, 2023 should maintain a record of brokers that sold them the shares in order to enable such holders to claim the dividend.
________________________________________
23/06/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023 and April 21, 2023:
Number of Shares: 18,333,333 shares
Purchase Price: $0.03 per share
Warrants: 9,166,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,166,666 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period
Number of Placees: 15 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
733,333
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$8,700
|
N/A
|
35,000 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of three years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on May 17, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 5, 2023:
Number of Shares: 3,000,000 common shares and 5,000,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share and $0.06 per flow-through share
Warrants: 8,000,000 warrants to purchase 8,000,000 common shares
Warrants Exercise Price: 3,000,000 warrants at $0.08 per share for a period of 36 months following
the closing date and 5,000,000 warrants at $0.10 per share for a period of 24
months following the closing date
Number of Placees: 20 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
# of shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
417,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$20,289.60
|
N/A
|
360,560 warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: 134,400 warrants at the exercise price of $0.08 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing date and 226,160 warrants at the exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date.
The Company issued a news release on June 5, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 juin 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 5 juin 2023 :
Nombre d'actions : 3 000 000 d'actions ordinaires et 5 000 000 d'actions accréditives
Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire et 0,06 $ par action accréditive
Bons de souscription : 8 000 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 8 000 000
d'actions ordinaires
Prix d'exercice des bons : 3 000 000 bons de souscription à 0,08 $ par action pendant une période
de 36 mois suivant la clôture et 5 000 000 bons de souscription à 0,10 $
pendant une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture
Nombre de souscripteurs : 20 souscripteurs
|
Souscripteurs
|
# de souscripteur (s)
|
# d'actions
|
Souscription totale des initiés existants
|
1
|
417 000
|
Montant total en
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
20 289,60 $
|
S/O
|
360 560 bons de souscription
Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : 134 400 bons de souscription à un prix d'exercice de 0,08 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la date de clôture et 226 160 bons de souscription à un prix d'exercice de 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la date de clôture.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 juin 2023.
________________________________________
BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 184,615 common shares at a deemed price of $0.065, in consideration of advertising services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated October 31, 2022.
Number of Service Providers: 1
Non-Arm's Length Party /
Pro Group Participation: Nil
For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 1, 2022, January 31, 2023 and June 1, 2023.
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 02, 2023:
Number of Shares: 15,342,298 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.30 per share
Warrants: 15,342,298 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,342,298 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two (2) year period
Number of Placees: 63 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
2,820,161
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$48,030
|
N/A
|
160,099
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.45 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on February 02, 2023, March 09, 2023, March 30, 2023, May 16, 2023, May 23, 2023 and May 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HONEY BADGER SILVER INC. ("TUF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 24, 2023:
Number of Shares: 1) 1,599,375 flow through shares
2) 6,703,043 non flow through shares
Purchase Price: 1) $0.16 per share
2) $0.15 per share
Warrants: 1) 799,687 share purchase warrants to purchase 799,687 shares
2) 4,151,521 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,151,521 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: 1) $0.18 for a three year period
2) $0.18 for a three year period
$ in the second year
Number of Placees: 27 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
3,348,334
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$33,402.25
|
N/A
|
51,940 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.18 for period of three years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on May 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 432,000 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $0.205 per Unit, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $88,560. Each Unit is composed of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.27 per share for a period of two (2) years following the closing of the transaction.
Number of Creditors: 3 creditors
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None
Warrants: 432,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 432,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.27 for a two-year period
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated June 1, 2023.
HPQ SILICIUM INC. («HPQ»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : 7 juin 2023
Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 432 000 unités (les «unités») à un prix de 0,205 $ par unité, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 88 560 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire de la société et d'un bon de souscription (le «bon»). Chaque bon permet au détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,27 $ par action sur une période de deux (2) ans suivant la clôture de la transaction.
Nombre de créanciers: 3 créanciers
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune
Bons : 432 000 bons permettant de souscrire 432 000 actions ordinaires
Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,27 $ pendant une période de deux ans
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 juin 2023.
________________________________________
INSURAGUEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ISGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 10,000,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2023 and June 9, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2026 and June 9, 2026
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 10, 2021.
________________________________________
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Shares Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement No. 3 dated April 12, 2023 to the Company's Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 19, 2021, as amended by Amendment No. 1 dated January 19, 2022 that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada pursuant to the provisions of their respective securities acts.
Offering: The Offering consisted of 4,850,000 common shares (the "Common
Shares") at a price of US$4.55 per Common Share.
Offering Price: US$4.55 per Common Share
Underwriters: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc..
Underwriters' Commission: The Underwriters received cash commission equal to 6% of the gross
proceeds realized from the Offering (including any gross proceeds
raised on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)).
Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-
Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the
closing date of the Offering, to purchase an additional number of
Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Shares sold
pursuant to the Offering.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated April 12, 2023.
The Exchange has been advised that a total of 4,850,000 Common Shares, including nil Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of US$4.55 per Common Share under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of US$ 22,067,500.
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 juin 2023
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément au supplément de prospectus no. 3 daté du 12 avril 2023, du prospectus de la société daté du 19 mai 2021, tel que modifié par la modification no. 1 datée du 19 janvier 2022 qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'autorité en valeurs mobilières de chacune des provinces du Canada, en vertu des dispositions des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.
Offre : Le placement consiste en 4 850 000 actions ordinaires (les « actions
ordinaires ») au prix de 4,55 $US par action ordinaire.
Prix de l'offre : 4,55 $US par action ordinaire.
Preneurs fermes : BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc et Cormark Securities Inc.
Commission des agents : Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une commission égale à 6 % du
produit brut total tiré de l'offre en espèces (y compris le produit brut
tiré de l'exercice de l'option de surallocation (au sens des présentes)).
Option d'attribution excédentaire : Les agents ont reçu une option de surallocation (l' « option de
surallocation »), exerçable pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la
date de clôture de l'offre, visant l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel
d'unités égal à 15 % du nombre d'unités souscrites dans le cadre de
l'offre.
Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le supplément de prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 12 avril 2023.
La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 4 850 000 actions ordinaires, dont zéro action ordinaire suite à l'exercice de l'option de surallocation, a été émis au prix de 4,55 $US par action ordinaire, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 22 067 500 $US.
_________________________________________________
PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 27, 2023:
Convertible Debentures: $ 6,000,000
Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CAD$ 0.10 of the principal amount outstanding per share until maturity
Maturity date: 24 months after issuance, subject to a forced conversion right
Interest rate: 10% per annum
Number of Placee: 1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # Debenture
|
Aggregate Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
$ 6,000,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 03, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 27, 2023:
Convertible Debentures: $ 2,550,000
Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CAD$ 0.10 of the principal amount outstanding per share until maturity
Maturity date: 24 months after issuance, subject to a forced conversion right
Interest rate: 10% per annum
Number of Placee: 8 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Insider Involvement:
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Agent's Fee:
Pollitt & Company Inc. A cash payment of $153,000 and 1,530,000 broker warrants, each warrant
entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.10 for
period of 24 months from the date of issuance
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 03, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
QUEST PHARMATECH INC. ("QPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 7, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 7, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the press releases dated May 9, 2023; and May 25, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,754 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.16 per Share, and 112,500 Share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to settle outstanding debts for an aggregate amount of $49,000.51. Warrants issued shall be exercisable by the holder thereof at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.
Non-Arm's Length Party /
Pro Group Participation: None
The Company shall issue a news release when the Shares and Warrants are issued and the debt is extinguished.
________________________________________
ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("ZOMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 804,923 common shares at a deemed price of $0.16 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to certain employment agreements dated March 29, 2022.
Number of Service Providers: 10
For more information, please see the Company's news releases on May 30, 2023.
________________________________________
