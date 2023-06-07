VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on June 6, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) KO 2 KIARO HOLDINGS

CORP. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2023/01/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/01/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/01/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 6, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SNYB 2 SHINY HEALTH &

WELLNESS CORP. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2023/01/31





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/01/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375

Payable Date: June 30, 2023

Record Date: June 20, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 19, 2023

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following late dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.0005

Payable Date: June 30, 2023

Record Date: June 6, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 7, 2023

The common shares should have commenced trading on TSXV on an ex-dividend basis but due to late notification from the Issuer have been trading on a cum-dividend basis and will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis effective from the open on June 7, 2023. Holders of the common shares on or before June 6, 2023 should maintain a record of brokers that sold them the shares in order to enable such holders to claim the dividend.

________________________________________

23/06/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023 and April 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 18,333,333 shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per share

Warrants: 9,166,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,166,666 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 733,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $8,700 N/A 35,000 Warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 17, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 common shares and 5,000,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share and $0.06 per flow-through share

Warrants: 8,000,000 warrants to purchase 8,000,000 common shares



Warrants Exercise Price: 3,000,000 warrants at $0.08 per share for a period of 36 months following

the closing date and 5,000,000 warrants at $0.10 per share for a period of 24

months following the closing date

Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) # of shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 417,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $20,289.60 N/A 360,560 warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: 134,400 warrants at the exercise price of $0.08 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing date and 226,160 warrants at the exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date.

The Company issued a news release on June 5, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 juin 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 5 juin 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 3 000 000 d'actions ordinaires et 5 000 000 d'actions accréditives

Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire et 0,06 $ par action accréditive

Bons de souscription : 8 000 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 8 000 000

d'actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 3 000 000 bons de souscription à 0,08 $ par action pendant une période

de 36 mois suivant la clôture et 5 000 000 bons de souscription à 0,10 $

pendant une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture

Nombre de souscripteurs : 20 souscripteurs

Souscripteurs # de souscripteur (s) # d'actions Souscription totale des initiés existants 1 417 000









Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 20 289,60 $ S/O 360 560 bons de souscription









Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : 134 400 bons de souscription à un prix d'exercice de 0,08 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la date de clôture et 226 160 bons de souscription à un prix d'exercice de 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la date de clôture.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 juin 2023.

________________________________________

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 184,615 common shares at a deemed price of $0.065, in consideration of advertising services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated October 31, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: Nil

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 1, 2022, January 31, 2023 and June 1, 2023.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 02, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,342,298 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.30 per share

Warrants: 15,342,298 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,342,298 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two (2) year period

Number of Placees: 63 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 2,820,161 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $48,030 N/A 160,099









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.45 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on February 02, 2023, March 09, 2023, March 30, 2023, May 16, 2023, May 23, 2023 and May 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HONEY BADGER SILVER INC. ("TUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1) 1,599,375 flow through shares

2) 6,703,043 non flow through shares

Purchase Price: 1) $0.16 per share

2) $0.15 per share

Warrants: 1) 799,687 share purchase warrants to purchase 799,687 shares

2) 4,151,521 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,151,521 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: 1) $0.18 for a three year period

2) $0.18 for a three year period

$ in the second year

Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 3,348,334 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $33,402.25 N/A 51,940 Warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.18 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 432,000 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $0.205 per Unit, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $88,560. Each Unit is composed of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.27 per share for a period of two (2) years following the closing of the transaction.

Number of Creditors: 3 creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

Warrants: 432,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 432,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.27 for a two-year period

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated June 1, 2023.

HPQ SILICIUM INC. («HPQ»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 7 juin 2023

Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 432 000 unités (les «unités») à un prix de 0,205 $ par unité, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 88 560 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire de la société et d'un bon de souscription (le «bon»). Chaque bon permet au détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,27 $ par action sur une période de deux (2) ans suivant la clôture de la transaction.

Nombre de créanciers: 3 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Bons : 432 000 bons permettant de souscrire 432 000 actions ordinaires

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,27 $ pendant une période de deux ans

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 juin 2023.

________________________________________

INSURAGUEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ISGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2023 and June 9, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2026 and June 9, 2026

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 10, 2021.

________________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Shares Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement No. 3 dated April 12, 2023 to the Company's Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 19, 2021, as amended by Amendment No. 1 dated January 19, 2022 that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada pursuant to the provisions of their respective securities acts.

Offering: The Offering consisted of 4,850,000 common shares (the "Common

Shares") at a price of US$4.55 per Common Share.

Offering Price: US$4.55 per Common Share

Underwriters: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc..

Underwriters' Commission: The Underwriters received cash commission equal to 6% of the gross

proceeds realized from the Offering (including any gross proceeds

raised on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)).

Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-

Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the

closing date of the Offering, to purchase an additional number of

Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Shares sold

pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated April 12, 2023.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 4,850,000 Common Shares, including nil Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of US$4.55 per Common Share under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of US$ 22,067,500.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 juin 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément au supplément de prospectus no. 3 daté du 12 avril 2023, du prospectus de la société daté du 19 mai 2021, tel que modifié par la modification no. 1 datée du 19 janvier 2022 qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'autorité en valeurs mobilières de chacune des provinces du Canada, en vertu des dispositions des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre : Le placement consiste en 4 850 000 actions ordinaires (les « actions

ordinaires ») au prix de 4,55 $US par action ordinaire.

Prix de l'offre : 4,55 $US par action ordinaire.

Preneurs fermes : BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc et Cormark Securities Inc.

Commission des agents : Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une commission égale à 6 % du

produit brut total tiré de l'offre en espèces (y compris le produit brut

tiré de l'exercice de l'option de surallocation (au sens des présentes)).

Option d'attribution excédentaire : Les agents ont reçu une option de surallocation (l' « option de

surallocation »), exerçable pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la

date de clôture de l'offre, visant l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel

d'unités égal à 15 % du nombre d'unités souscrites dans le cadre de

l'offre.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le supplément de prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 12 avril 2023.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 4 850 000 actions ordinaires, dont zéro action ordinaire suite à l'exercice de l'option de surallocation, a été émis au prix de 4,55 $US par action ordinaire, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 22 067 500 $US.

_________________________________________________

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 27, 2023:

Convertible Debentures: $ 6,000,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CAD$ 0.10 of the principal amount outstanding per share until maturity

Maturity date: 24 months after issuance, subject to a forced conversion right

Interest rate: 10% per annum

Number of Placee: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # Debenture





Aggregate Insider Involvement: 1 $ 6,000,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 03, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 27, 2023:

Convertible Debentures: $ 2,550,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CAD$ 0.10 of the principal amount outstanding per share until maturity

Maturity date: 24 months after issuance, subject to a forced conversion right

Interest rate: 10% per annum

Number of Placee: 8 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Insider Involvement: NIL NIL









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









Agent's Fee:

Pollitt & Company Inc. A cash payment of $153,000 and 1,530,000 broker warrants, each warrant

entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.10 for

period of 24 months from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 03, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

QUEST PHARMATECH INC. ("QPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 7, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 7, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press releases dated May 9, 2023; and May 25, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,754 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.16 per Share, and 112,500 Share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to settle outstanding debts for an aggregate amount of $49,000.51. Warrants issued shall be exercisable by the holder thereof at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the Shares and Warrants are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("ZOMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 804,923 common shares at a deemed price of $0.16 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to certain employment agreements dated March 29, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 10

For more information, please see the Company's news releases on May 30, 2023.

________________________________________

