TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0588

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD. ("CEQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated February 22, 2024, effective at the open on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the shares of the Company will resume trading, transfer agent services having been reinstated.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0589

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.01

Payable Date: March 28, 2024

Record Date: March 08, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: March 07, 2024

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-0590

AURIC RESOURCES CORP. ("RES")

formerly RED ROCK CAPITAL CORP. ("RCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated February 9, 2024 (the "Filing Statement") and news release dated February 22, 2024 (the "Updating News Release"). As a result, at the opening on Tuesday February 27, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

Pursuant to an option agreement dated November 23, 2022, as amended May 19, 2023 and February 20, 2024, with Jadeite Capital Corp. ("Jadeite"), the Company has been granted the option to acquire a series of mineral claims located in the province of Quebec, known by the names Gosselin and Normetal South. Consideration payable by the Company to exercise the option includes a series of cash payments totaling $300,000 over twelve months, and an aggregate of 7,750,000 units of the Company at a deemed price of $0.16 per unit to Jadeite over a period of three years. Each unit of the Company consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant, which will entitle Jadeite to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of three years.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transaction closed on February 22, 2024.

For further information, see the Company's Filing Statement and Updating News Release, which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Graduation from NEX to TSXV Venture, Name Change, New Symbol

As a result of completing its Qualifying Transaction, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday February 27, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated November 28, 2023, the Company effected a name change to "Auric Resources Corp." on February 15, 2024. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday February 27, 2024 the common shares of Auric Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Red Rock Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday February 27, 2024, the trading symbol for the Company will change from RCC.H to RES.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

24,457,866 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: up to 7,750,000 consideration shares will be subject to a Tier 2 Value escrow agreement with retroactive release schedule to the date of this bulletin, with 1,937,500 consideration shares subject to escrow at the date of this bulletin

4,023,272 shares remain escrowed pursuant to a pre-existing escrow agreement

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Symbol: RES (new) CUSIP Number: 05155H104 (new)

The Company is classified as a 'gold and silver ore mining' company (NAICS: 212220).

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening Tuesday February 27, 2024, the common shares of the Company will resume trading.

Company Contact: Morgan Tincher, CEO & Director Company Address: 1250 - 1066 Hastings St. W,

Vancouver British Columbia V6E 3X1 Company Phone Number: 604-644-6110 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

24/02/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0591

CLEGHORN MINERALS LTD. ("CZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news release dated February 8, 2024:

Number of Securities: 3,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.07 for three years following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 2,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement Nil Nil

Finder's Fee: None

The Company issued a news release on February 22, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MINERAIS CLEGHORN LTEE (« CZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 8 février 2024 :

Nombre d'actions: 3 000 000 d'actions ordinaires Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire Bons de souscription : 3 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 d'actions ordinaires Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,07 $ par action pendant une période de trois ans Nombre de souscripteurs: 4 souscripteurs

Participation initié / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # de souscripteurs # total d'actions Total des initiés existants : 3 2 500 000 Total du groupe pro Aucun Aucune









Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun





La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 février 2024. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0592

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 17 and November 9, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,481,834 shares Purchase Price: $0.03 per share Warrants: 7,481,834 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,481,834 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period Number of Placees: 4 placees











Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,600 N/A 186,666

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023, January 19, 2024 and February 21, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0593

GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0594

HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of an undivided 80% interest, or potentially, a 100% interest in the Mosseau Project located near Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec. In order to earn an 80% interest, the Company is required to make a total of $500,000 cash payments, issue 12,000,000 common shares, and complete $3,000,000 in work commitments on or before December 31, 2027. In order to acquire a 100% interest, the Company is required to make an additional $1,500,000 cash payment on or before June 30, 2028. The Vendor will retain a 1% NSR, with the Company having the right to repurchase 0.5% for $1,000,000 at any time.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 18, 2023, January 23, 2024, and February 22, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0595

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0596

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 13, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on May 13, 2022. The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 09, 2024, related to the offering of units of the Company described below.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 14, 2024, for gross proceeds of $12,075,000.

Offering: 24,150,000 units (including full exercise of the over-allotment option).

Each unit consisting of one share and one common share purchase

warrant.



Unit Price: $0.50 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price /Term: $0.65 for a period of 36 months from closing



Underwriters': Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Eight Capital and Raymond James Ltd.



Underwriters' Commission: A cash payment of $724,500



Underwriter' Warrants 1,449,000 broker warrants



Over-allotment Option: 3,150,000 units

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 13, 2022, the Prospectus Supplement dated February 09, 2024, and the news releases dated February 07, 2024, February 14, 2024, February 15, 2024, which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0597

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of the Company's proposal to issue

2,052,966 common shares to four arm's length parties at a deemed price of $0.035 per share and to settle the outstanding debt of CAD$ 71,853.81 and issue 3,714,286 shares to three non-arm's length parties to settle outstanding debt for $ 130,000.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing per Share Deemed Price of Shares Aggregate #









Aggregate Existing Insider's

Involvement: 3 $130,000 $0.035 3,714,286

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0598

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. ("FEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,428,735 shares to settle outstanding debt for $92,867.78.

Number of Creditors: 18 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:





















Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares











Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

10 $81,684.14 $0.065 1,166,916 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2 $3,516.70 $0.065 54,103

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 2, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0599

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. ("FEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,544,185 shares to settle outstanding debt for $92,651.10.

Number of Creditors: 17 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 10 $81,684.18 $0.06 1,361,403 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 $3,516.66 $0.06 58,611

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

