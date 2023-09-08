VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on September 7, 2023, against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ("GKO") Geecko Technologies Corporation MD&A Quarterly Financial Statements 2023/06/30











Statement of Executive Compensation 2022/12/31



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 septembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 7 septembre 2023 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole Société Défaut de déposer Période se terminant (A/M/J) (« GKO ») Corporation Geecko Technologies Rapport et États financiers intermédiaires 2023/06/30



Rapport de la rémunération des dirigeants 2022/12/31



Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

_________________________________________________

LNG ENERGY GROUP CORP. ("LNGE")("LNGE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares and Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the Shares and Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Extraction' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

155,108,066 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 76,510,001 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: LNGE (new)

CUSIP Number: 53951J 10 6 (new)

Sponsoring Member: Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Capitalization on Warrants: 44,577,350 share purchase warrants issued

One share purchase warrant to purchase one common share at $0.60 per share to August 15, 2026.

Warrant Trading Symbol: LNGE.WT (new)

Warrant CUSIP Number: 53951J 11 4 (new)

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated August 14, 2023.

Company Contact: Michael Galego, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director

Company Address: Suite 3200, Bay Adelaide Centre - North Tower, 40 Temperance St., Toronto, Ontario, M5H 0B4

Company Phone Number: (205) 835-0676

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125

Payable Date: October 31, 2023

Record Date: September 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2023

________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 5, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated September 1, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

AUSTIN RESOURCES LTD. ("AUT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on September 22, 2023, the common shares of Austin Resources Ltd. will be delisted from NEX at the request of the Company. The Company obtained the director's resolution on August 4, 2023 authorizing the delist. The Company's majority of minority shareholders approved the delist pursuant to consent shareholders' resolution dated from August 25, 2023 to August 28, 2023.

________________________________________

OIL OPTIMIZATION INC. ("OOI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

NEX Company

In accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, effective at the close of business, Friday, September 22, 2023, securities of Oil Optimization Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

23/09/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANASIL RESOURCES INC. ("CLZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,666,667 shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per share and 6,666,667 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A











Warrants: 6,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,666,667 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,910,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares

1,937,500 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per FT share

$0.08 per NFT share

Warrants: 1,937,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,937,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a 18 month period

Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 35,000 FT shares and 1,000,000 NFT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 150,000 FT shares and



300,000 NFT shares



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,920 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on September 1, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement, dated August 22, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and two arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire two existing royalties (the "Royalties") from the Vendors for consideration of US$10,000,000 payable in 11,111,111 common shares of the Company at a price of C$1.20 per share. The Royalties include an aggregate 0.68% net smelter return royalty on the Cactus Project in Arizona and a 0.5% gross revenue royalty on the Nyanga Project in Gabon.

The Company is not paying any finders' fee.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 23, 2023.

________________________________________

GENIUS METALS INC. ("GENI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,130,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 11,130,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,130,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per common share until September 6, 2025

Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 180,000 common shares 180,000 warrants Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,600 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on September 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MÉTAUX GENIUS INC. (« GENI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 septembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 7 août 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 11 130 000 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 11 130 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 11 130 000 actions ordinaires

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire jusqu'au 6 septembre 2025

Nombre de souscripteurs : 21 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions # total de bons Participation totale d'initiés existants: 1 180 000 actions ordinaires 180 000 bons de souscription Participation totale de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O S/O



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 5 600 $ S/O S/O



La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté le 6 septembre 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 952,605 shares to settle outstanding debt for $75,639.49.

Number of Creditors: 62 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



________________________________________

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 230,380 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $19,582.30.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 4 $19,582.30 $0.085 230,380 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 9, 2023.

CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC ( « QPM » )

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 septembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 230 380 actions ordinaires en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 19 582,30 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 4 créanciers

Participation de personne ayant

un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :

Créanciers # de créanciers Montant dû Prix réputé par action # total d'actions









Participation total de personne ayant un lien de dépendance: 4 19 582,30 $ 0,085 $ 230 380 Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O S/O S/O



Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 9 août 2023.

___________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on July 4, 2023 and July 5, 2023:

Number of Securities: 60,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 30,000,000 warrants to purchase 30,000,000 common shares

Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.075 for a period of 36 months after the closing of the Private Placement

Number of Placees: 1 placee

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 6, 2023.

________________________________________

WESTERN METALLICA RESOURCES CORP. ("WMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length share purchase agreement for the acquisition of all of the issued shares of Consolidated Copper Corp.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $0 20,000,000 common shares and 5,000,000 warrants (each exercisable into 1 share at a price of $0.10 for up to 1 year) $0



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 10, 2023.

________________________________________

YERBAE BRANDS CORP. ("YERB.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,444,958 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $1.83 USD per Unit.

Warrants: 2,444,958 Warrants to purchase 2,444,958 Shares.

Warrant Price: $2.15 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees: 43 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[3 Pro Group Members] P 67,818



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $33,242.87 N/A N/A



The Company issued news releases on August 21, 2023, and September 1, 2023, confirming the closings of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

