VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Voxtur Analytics Corp. ("VXTR")

[formerly iLOOKABOUT Corp. ("ILA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 22, 2021, the Company has changed its name from iLOOKABOUT Corp. to Voxtur Analytics Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, February 5, 2021, the common shares of Voxtur Analytics Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of iLOOKABOUT Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Data processing, hosting, and related services" company (NAICS Number: 518210).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 168,825,021 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company – Toronto









Trading Symbol: VXTR (NEW)





CUSIP Number: 929082105 (NEW)

21/02/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BPLI HOLDINGS INC. ("BPLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:07 p.m. PST, February 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BPLI HOLDINGS INC. ("BPLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BALTIC I ACQUISITION CORP. ("BLTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:44 a.m. PST, February 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, February 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,600,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.025 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $165,000:

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP /

ProGroup = P # of shares Michael McMillan NP 3,300,000 Andrew McMillan NP 3,300,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated October 23, 2020.

________________________________________

GOVIEX URANIUM INC. ("GXU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 32,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: C$0.25 per share



Warrants: 32,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.30 (approximately C$0.38) until January 21, 2023



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. – C$300,000 in cash payment

Spike Financial Services AB – C$133,391.31 in cash payment

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated January 21, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

______________________________________________

IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INC. ("IMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 3,333,333 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 1,666,666 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,666 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 22, 2021.

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. (« IPG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 3 février 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 3 333 333 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 1 666 666 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 666 666 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,25 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 6 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 janvier 2021.

________________________________________

INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 03, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated December 14, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Input Capital Corp. (the "Company"), SRG Security Resource Group Inc. ("SRG") and the shareholders of SRG (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of SRG, a Canada-based company engaged in providing cyber security and physical protective security services, from the Vendors.

Under the terms of the Agreements, the aggregate CDN$19,900,000 purchase price will be satisfied via (i) cash consideration of CDN$9,950,000; and (ii) issuance of 8,883,930 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CDN$1.12 per common share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 14, 2020 and February 01, 2021.

_______________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2020:

Number of FT Units: 6,323,499 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.06 per FT Unit



Warrants: 6,323,499 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,323,499 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 11 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of FT Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 466,666 [2 Placees]











Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $1,680.00 cash and 46,667 Finder's Warrants

PI Financial Corp. – $3,024.00 cash and 84,000 Finder's Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. – $1,000.20 cash and 83,350 Finder's Warrants

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 until December 31, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated December 31, 2020 and January 22, 2021, announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MAMMOTH RESOURCES CORP. ("MTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 12, 2021 and January 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,885,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Number of Placees: 17 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Thomas Atkins Y 601,000







Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $3,850 in cash payable to Bernie DeGroot and Sonia Shirprashad.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("MDP") ("MDP.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, January 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OPUS ONE GOLD CORPORATION ("OOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an amendment agreement (the "Amendment Agreement") dated September 29, 2020 to an option agreement dated June 20, 2016, between the Company and Gilbert Lamothe and Peter H. Smith (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Fecteau property (the "Property") composed of 84 mining claims, located in Urban-Barry greenstone belt, in the province of Quebec.

In consideration for the Amendment Agreement, the Company shall make cash payments totalling $150,000, issue up to a maximum of 2,395,833 common shares and incur exploration expenditures in the aggregate amount of $500,000, over a 38-month period, in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 15, 2020 and February 2, 2021.

CORPORATION AURIFÈRE OPUS ONE (« OOR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 février 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'amendement (la « convention d'amendement ») datée du 29 septembre 2020 à une convention d'option datée du 20 juin 2016, entre la société et Gilbert Lamothe et Peter H. Smith (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'option d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété Fecteau (la « propriété »), composée de 84 claims, localisée au dans la ceinture de roches vertes Urban-Barry, dans la province du Québec.

En considération pour la convention d'amendement, la société devra effectuer des paiements en espèces totalisant 150 000 $, émettre jusqu'à un maximum de 2 395 833 actions ordinaires et effectuer des travaux d'exploration pour un total de 500 000 $, sur une période de 38 mois afin d'acquérir un intérêt de 100% dans la propriété.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer des communiqués de presse émis par la société le 15 octobre 2020 et 2 février 2021.

______________________________________________

PANORO MINERALS LTD. ("PML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 186,653 shares to a non-arm's length service provider, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated January 10, 2020 as amended March 1, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Luquman Shaheen Y $17,500 $0.122 143,443 Luquman Shaheen Y $5,833 $0.135 43,210

The Company will issue a news release once the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 17, 2020 and January 7, 2021:

Tranches 1 and 2:

Number of Shares: 38,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 19,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration clause. Third Tranche:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.07 per share Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 114 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares J. George Geological Consulting Inc. (J. George) Y 750,000 Vicente B. Asuncion Y 200,000 Brian Goss Y 100,000 Hsin-Chen Liu Y 700,000 Erin Wong Y 200,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,985,000 [8 Placees]





Finder's Fee: Tranches 1 and 2:

Haywood Securities $28,650 cash and 573,000 finder warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $3,600 cash and 72,000 finder warrants payable.

Momer S.A. $12,750 cash and 255,000 finder warrants payable.

Raymond James $13,500 cash and 270,000 finder warrants payable.

Mackie Research Capital Corp. $21,600 cash and 432,000 finder warrants payable.

Leede Jones Gable $180 cash and 3,600 finder warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.075 for one year from closing.





Tranche 3:

PI Financial Corp. $3,567 cash and 50,957 finder warrants payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $900 cash and 12,857 finder warrants payable.

Mackie Research Capital Corp. $840 cash and 12,000 finder warrants payable.

CM-Equity AG $8,400 cash and 120,000 finder warrants payable.

- Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for one year from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [IF LESS THAN TWO YEARS (Tier 2) or FIVE YEARS (Tier 1) - ADD SENTENCE: Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

STELMINE CANADA INC. ("STH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 8,572,142 common shares Purchase Price: $0.07 per common share Warrants: 8,572,142 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,572,142 shares Warrants Exercise Price: $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement Number of Placees: 9 Placees Insider / ProGroup Participation: None Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 21, 2020.

STELMINE CANADA INC. (« STH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 3 février 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 8 572 142 actions ordinaires Prix : 0,07 $ par action ordinaire Bons de souscription : 8,572,142 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 8,572,142 actions Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,12 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé Nombre de souscripteurs: 9 souscripteurs Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 décembre 2020.

________________________________________

SURGE EXPLORATION INC. ("SUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:32 a.m. PST, February 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SURGE EXPLORATION INC. ("SUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, February 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's short form prospectus dated December 4, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Nova Scotia Securities Commission and the securities regulatory authorities of the British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consists of the issuance of 42,500,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at the price of $0.20 per Common Share (the "Subscriptions Price"). Offering Price: $0.20 per Common Share Agents: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. Agents' Commission: The Agents received a cash commission equal to (A) 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, other than purchasers on the president's list (the "President's List") (as defined in the agency agreement), including the proceeds realized from the sale of any Common Shares sold pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below) and (B) in respect of subscribers on the President's List (up to a maximum of $3,500,000 of the Common Shares), including the proceeds realized from the sale of any Common Shares sold pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below) (1) 2% of the gross proceeds of the Offering in respect of certain President's List purchasers identified in the agency agreement (the "Excluded Purchasers") or (2) 3% of gross proceeds of the Offering in respect of purchasers not identified as Excluded Purchasers.

The Company has also agreed to issue to the Agents non-transferable share purchase warrants (each, an "Agents Warrant" or, collectively, the "Agents Warrants") equal to 6% of the number of the Offered Shares sold under the Offering except those on the President's List and 3% in respect of the President's List, up to a maximum of $3,500,000 of the Common Shares except to Excluded Purchasers, with each Agents Warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.24 per common share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. Over-Allotment Option: The Agents were granted an Over-Allotment Option, exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date, to purchase an additional number of Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Share sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 4, 2020.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 47,850,000 Common Shares, including 5,350,000 Common Shares pursuant to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, have been issued at a price of $0.20 per Common Share pursuant to the closing of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $9,570,000.

___________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 03, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 21, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,289,667 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 14, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 14, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $4.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,579,361 common shares with 2,289,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 21, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 11, 2021.

________________________________________

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 835,714 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 13, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 13, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.70

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 835,714 units with 835,714 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on March 15, 2019.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

