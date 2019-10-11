VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BOUNDARY GOLD AND COPPER MINING LTD. ("BDGC")

[Formerly PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("PRZ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 21, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on October 17, 2019, the common shares of Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Prize Mining Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

157,735,565 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BDGC (new) CUSIP Number: 10170T 10 9 (new)

________________________________________

MITHRANDIR CAPITAL CORP. ("GMER.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated October 9, 2019, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business October 10, 2019, commenced trading at the opening of business on Friday, October 11, 2019.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on October 11, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $2,000,000 (20,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

_______________________________________

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.0075

Payable Date: October 29, 2019

Record Date: October 22, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: October 21, 2019

________________________________________

19/10/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALX URANIUM CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated October 1, 2019 between the Company and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. whereby the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the Axis Lake property located in the northern Athabasca region of Saskatchewan. Consideration is $20,000 and 2,000,000 common shares. The property is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty of which the Company may purchase half for $2,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LTD. ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement dated October 2, 2019, in connection with the option to acquire 100% interest in the Eureka property, consisting in 245 claims totaling 4,495 hectares, located in Conacher, Blackwell, Laurie and Horne Townships and the Dawson Road Lots of northwestern Ontario.

The compensation payable by the Company is the following:

Anniversary Cash Common Shares Issuance Exploration Expenses Date payment



On signing $25,000 500,000 common shares N/A 12 months $25,000 500,000 common shares $200,000 24 months $50,000 $50,000 in common shares, subject to a $500,000



maximum issuance of 500,000 common shares

36 months $75,000 $50,000 in common shares, subject to a N/A



maximum issuance of 500,000 common shares

48 months $150,000 N/A Aggregate of





$1,700,000

The Vendor will retain a 1.75% Net Smelter Royalty, of which the first 0.75% may be repurchased for a sum of $500,000, anytime for seven years after the effective date of the agreement, and the remaining 1% NSR for $4,000,000 at anytime after the first 0.75% is purchased.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 3, 2019.

RESSOURCES DELTA LTÉE. («DLTA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'option d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option datée du 2 octobre 2019, concernant l'option d'acquérir 100% des intérêts de la propriété Eureka, comportant 245 claims totalisant 4 495 hectares, localisée dans les cantons de Conacher, Blackwell, Laurie et Horne et Dawson Road Lots dans le Nord-Ouest de l'Ontario.

La compensation payable par la société est la suivante:

Date Paiement Émission d'actions ordinaires Dépenses d'anniversaire en espèces

d'exploration À la signature 25 000 $ 500 000 actions ordinaires N/A 12 mois 25 000 $ 500 000 actions ordinaires 200 000 $ 24 mois 50 000 $ 50 000 $ en actions ordinaires, assujettie à une 500 000 $



émission maximale de 500 000 actions ordinaires

36 mois 75 000 $ 50 000 $ en actions ordinaires, assujettie à une N/A



émission maximale de 500 000 actions ordinaires

48 mois 150 000 $ N/A Cumul de 1 700 000 $

Le vendeur conservera une royauté « NSR » de 1,75 %, dont une première partie de 0,75 % peut être rachetée pour une somme de 500 000 $, à n'importe quel moment au courant des sept années suivant la date de la convention, et le 1 % de NSR restant sera rachetable pour une somme de 4 000 000 $ à n'importe quel moment après que le premier 0,75 % ait été racheté.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 3 octobre 2019.

_______________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,907,500 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one half of one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit



Warrants: 5,453,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,453,750 shares



Warrant Price: $0.70 exercisable for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 16 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units





Gregory Clarkes Y 500,000 Michael John Detmold Y 250,000 Brian Nethery Y 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 600,000 [2 Placee(s)]











Finder's Fee: cash commissions of $2,000 paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp., cash

commissions of $94,605 and broker warrants of 473,025 issued to Fieldhouse

Capital Management Inc., cash commissions of $3,500 and 17,500 broker

warrants issued to Haywood Securities Inc., and cash commissions of $35,000

and broker warrants of 175,000 issued to West Harbour Capital. Each broker

warrant is exercisable for $0.30 per broker warrant and will expire on

September 30, 2020

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on September 30, 2019.

________________________________________

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CAPITAL CORP. ("GLIN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 07, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated September 23, 2019 between HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. and Golden Fountain Resources Inc. whereby the Company acquires a 100% interest in and to the QU Project near the Village of Iskut located in the Liard mining district, British Columbia. Consideration is 150,000 common shares and 150,000 common shares subject to the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment report.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 4, 2019.

________________________________________

INCEPTUS CAPITAL LTD. ("ICI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 9, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 12, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 177,041 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$84,750.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 04, 2019.

________________________________________

MEDALLION RESOURCES LTD. ("MDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: Oct 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,570,229 shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per share



Warrants: 3,785,115 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,785,115 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.165



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 11 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Donald Lay Y 2,550,000







Finder's Fee:

Echelon Wealth Partners $1,260.00 cash; 12,000 warrants EDE Asset Management Inc $4,032.00 cash; 38,400 warrants Mann Mann Jensen Partners LP $12,000.00 cash; 114,286 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc $420.00 cash; 4,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.165



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Finder's Warrants at an exercise price of $0.165 exercisable

for 3 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MINSUD RESOURCES CORP. ("MSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:43 p.m. PST, Oct. 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 3,440,849



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 27, 2019



New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 27, 2020



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.32

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,440,849 shares with 3,440,849 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 14, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 8, 2019.

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,640,744 common shares at a deemed value of $0.2418 per share to settle outstanding debt for $396,732

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Resource Capital Fund V L.P Y $396,732 $0.2418 1,640,744

The Company has issued a news release dated October 10, 2019, advising the shares have been issued and the debt being extinguished.

________________________________________

ORIGIN GOLD CORPORATION. ("OIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 800,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 400,000 warrants to purchase 400,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated October 10, 2019.

CORPORATION AURIFÈRE ORIGIN («OIC»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 800 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,10$ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 400 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 400 000 actions

ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15$ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 10 octobre 2019.

_________________________________

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated September 23, 2019, between Prime Meridian Resources Corp. (the "Company") and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (Perry English), pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire two sets of minerals claims covering 4,250 acres in the Bruce Lake area and 6,250 acres in the Camping Lake area, both in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario. In consideration, the Company issue 400,000 shares and make payments totaling $25,500 in the first year. Additional payments totaling $61,000 are due are over the following three years. The acquisition is subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty, of which 0.75% can be purchased by the Company for $500,000.

________________________________________

SPARTA CAPITAL LTD. ("SAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2019:

Convertible Debenture 59 Convertible Dentures



Conversion Price: Each Convertible Debenture consists of one $10,000 principal amount that is

convertible into units at $0.05 in year one and at $0.10 in year two. Each unit is

comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant")



Maturity date: 24 months from the date of issuance



Warrants The Warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.05 each for a two year period. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share.



Interest rate: 10%



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: none



Finder's Fee: none

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated October 4, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR") ("FLWR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:04 a.m. PST, October 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker / Coupe-circuits pour titre individuel; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR") ("FLWR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:11 a.m. PST, October 11, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:06 a.m. PST, October 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

