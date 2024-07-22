VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2241

CAPLINK VENTURES INC. ("CAPL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, the securities of the Company will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated May 14, 2024, a news release was issued on July 2, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

24/07/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2242

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 12,750,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 16, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 16, 2027 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (Unchanged)



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,750,000 shares with 12,750,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 22, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2243

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of the Company's remaining 30% interest in 9327-7358 Quebec Inc. DBA GameAddik (the "Asset"). The purchaser paid $4,030,925.89 to the Company for the Asset.

No finder's fee was paid.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 15, 2024, and July 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2244

FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP. ("FNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 3,161,558 Expiry Date of Warrants: August 23, 2024 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.36



These warrants were issued pursuant to Gold Line's private placement of 6,323,116 shares with 3,161,558 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 26, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2245

GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("GEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $649,500.00



Offering 21,650,000 Listed Shares with 10,825,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Finders 0 0



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July16, 2024, July 17, 2024 and July 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2246

JZR GOLD INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, July 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2247

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:08 a.m. PST, July 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2248

LITHIUM ENERGI EXPLORATION INC. ("LEXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,628,661 shares at $ 0.065 to settle outstanding debt for $105,863.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $105,863 0.065 1,628,661 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated June 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2249

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,993,500 Offering: 7,974,000 Listed Shares with 3,987,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 176,960





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.35 for a three-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 3, 2024, June 18, 2024, and July 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2250

PANTERA SILVER CORP. ("PNTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,371,399.96 Offering: 11,428,333 Listed Shares with 11,428,333 warrants



Offering Price: $0.12 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A 81,667





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 7, 2024, June 20, 2024, July 3, 2024 and July 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2251

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 16, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,539,756 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 22, 2024 to July 21, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Jeremiah Katz) on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2252

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,434,186.61 Offering: 8,966,668 charity flow-through shares

1,582,353 non-flow-through shares



Offering Price: $0.245 per charity flow-through share

$0.15 per non-flow-through share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 6, 2024, June 7, 2024, June 21, 2024 and July 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2253

VISCOUNT MINING CORP. ("VML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,552,300.00



Offering: 22,209,200 Units. Each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company, and one transferable common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Offering Price: $0.25 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Warrant for a 2-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Finder Shares Finder Warrants

NIL 100,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 9, 2024, and July 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2254

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD. ("ZKL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at 11:17 a.m. PST, July 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]