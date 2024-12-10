VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3697

SPACKMAN EQUITIES GROUP INC. ("SQG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover Completed, Resume Trading, Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reverse Takeover:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ("RTO") described in its Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2024.

The RTO consists of the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Crystal Planet Limited ("CPL") in consideration of the issuance of 246,616,884 common shares of the Company on a post-consolidated basis (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.20 per share ($49,827,377), including the issuance of 46,269,759 Common Shares at a price of $0.20 per shares for a CPL non-brokered private placement of CPL shares that was completed by CPL concurrently with closing of the RTO.

A total of 200,347,125 Common Shares issued to a shareholder of CPL pursuant to the RTO are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement.

The Company is classified as an "Agents and Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers and Other Public Figures" Issuer (NAICS Number: 7111410).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2024, available on SEDAR+.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated February 6, 2023, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Private Placement-Brokered

The Company closed a brokered private placement of subscription receipts which were converted into the following securities at the closing of the RTO.

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $504,000 Offering: 2,520,000 Common Shares with 1,260,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.20 per Common Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Common Share for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration clause Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 151,200



Commission Terms: 151,200 non-transferable warrants are exercisable at $0.30 for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 29, 2024, and December 5, 2024.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

CPL closed a non-brokered private placement of CPL shares concurrently with the RTO which were exchanged into the following securities at the closing of the RTO.

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: US$6,896,099 (C$9,253,952) Offering: 46,269,759 Common Shares Offering Price: US$0.149 (C$0.20) per Common Share Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 29, 2024, and December 5, 2024.

Consolidation:

Pursuant to a shareholders' resolution passed on May 15, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on the basis of 5 old shares for one new share. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Thursday, December 12, 2024, the common shares of Spackman Equities Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.

Post-Consolidation and

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

252,114,878 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 200,347,125 common shares and nil stock options post-consolidation, of which 10,017,356 common shares and nil stock options are released at the date of this bulletin



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: SQG (UNCHANGED)



CUSIP Number: 846311306 (NEW)

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Alex Falconer, Chief Financial Officer Company Address: Scotia Plaza, Suite 2505, 40 Street West, Toronto ON M5H 3Y2 Company Phone Number: 416-304-1231 Company Website: spackmanequitiesgroup.com Company e-mail address: [email protected]

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-3698

CANADIAN GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("CAN")

[formerly Amseco Exploration Ltd. ("AEL.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

NEX Company

Reverse Takeover:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ("RTO") described in its Filing Statement dated November 14, 2024.

The RTO consists of the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of 14697952 Canada Inc. (formerly Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.) ("Canadian Gold") in consideration of the issuance of 20,052,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per share ($5,013,000), including a private placement of 52,000 common shares at a price of $0.25 per shares that was completed by Canadian Gold concurrently with the closing of the RTO.

A total of 10,774,179 common shares issued to the shareholder of Canadian Gold pursuant to the RTO are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement.

The Company is classified as an "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" Issuer (NAICS Number: 212220).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 14, 2024, available on SEDAR+.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated December 19, 2023, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Thursday, December 12, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Montreal.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, December 12, 2024, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "AEL.H" to "CAN".

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,599,899.10



Offering: 2,778,000 Non-Flow Through common shares with 2,778,000 warrants attached

3,017,997 Flow Through common shares with 1,508,998 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.25 per Non-Flow Through common shares

$0.30 per Flow Through common shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.

$0.40 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 234,933



Commission Terms: 166,133 non-transferable warrants are exercisable at $0.30 for a two-year period and 68,800 non-transferable warrants are exercisable at $0.25 for a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 3, 2024,

November 15, 2024 and November 18, 2024.

Name Change and Consolidation:

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on August 14, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from Amseco Exploration Ltd. to Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.

Effective at the opening of business on Thursday, December 12, 2024, the common shares of Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Amseco Exploration Ltd. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

28,770,888 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 10,867,502 common shares and 45,000 stock options post-consolidation, of which 1,086,750 common shares and 4,500 stock options are released at the date of this bulletin



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: CAN (NEW)



CUSIP Number: 13585U109 (NEW)

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Mr. Ronald Goguen, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 105 Englehart Street, Suite 700 Dieppe, News Brunswick E1A 8K2 Company Phone Number: 506-383-4274 Company e-mail address: [email protected]

CANADIAN GOLD RESOURCES LTD. (« CAN »)

[antérieurement Exploration Amseco Ltd. (« AEL.H »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prise de contrôle inversée – complétée / Changement de symbole, Reprise de la négociation, Migration de NEX à TSX Croissance, Placement privé sans courtier, Changement de dénomination sociale et regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 décembre 2024

Émetteur NEX

Prise de contrôle inversée :

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt des documents de la société relativement à la prise de contrôle inversée décrite dans sa déclaration de changement à l'inscription datée du 14 novembre 2024.

La prise de contrôle inversée consiste en l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de 14697952 Canada Inc. (anciennement Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.) ("Canadian Gold"), en considération de l'émission de 20 052 000 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,25 $ l'action (5 013 000 $).

Un total de 10 774 179 actions ordinaires émises aux actionnaires de Canadian Gold dans le cadre de l'opération sont entiercées en vertu d'une convention d'entiercement de titres de valeurs du groupe 2 de la Bourse.

La société est catégorisée comme un émetteur de type « Extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (numéro de SCIAN : 212220).

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer à la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la société datée du 14 novembre 2024, disponible sur SEDAR+.

Reprise de la négociation :

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 19 décembre 2023, la négociation des titres de l'émetteur résultant sera reprise à l'ouverture des marchés jeudi le 12 décembre 2024.

Migration de NEX à TSX Croissance

La société a satisfait aux exigences afin d'être inscrite comme une société de groupe 2 de la TSX Croissance. Conséquemment l'inscription des titres de la société sera transférée de NEX à TSX Croissance, le groupe de la classification de la société sera changé de NEX à groupe 2 et le bureau de correspondance sera changé de NEX à Montréal, en vigueur à l'ouverture des marchés jeudi le 12 décembre 2024.

Le symbole au téléscripteur de la société sera modifié de AEL.H à CAN à l'ouverture des marchés jeudi le 12 décembre 2024.

Placement privé sans courtier

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 1 599 899,10 $



Placement : 2 778 000 titres non accréditifs actions ordinaires et 2 778 000 bons de souscription

3 017 997 titres accréditifs actions ordinaires et 1 508 998 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,25 $ par action ordinaire

0,30 $ actions ordinaires accréditives



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,35 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de deux ans.

0,40 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de deux ans.



Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription





Intermédiaires (total) 0 234 933







Modalités des commissions : 166 133 bons de souscription non transférables sont exerçables à 0,30 $ pour une période de deux ans et 68 800 bons de souscription non transférables sont exerçables à 0,25 $ pour une période de deux ans.



Communication de l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 3 Septembre 2024, 14 Novembre 2024 et 18 Novembre 2024.

Changement de dénomination sociale et regroupement :

En vertu d'une résolution spéciale des actionnaires adoptée le 14 août 2024, la société a regroupé son capital social sur la base de 5 anciennes actions pour 1 nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société a été changée de Exploration Amseco Ltd. à Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.

Les actions ordinaires de Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. Seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des marchés, jeudi le 12 décembre 2024, et les actions de Les entreprises Exploration Amseco Ltd. seront retirées de la cote.

Capitalisation

post-regroupement

et post-opération : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont

28 770 888 actions ordinaires seront émises et en circulation



Titres entiercés : 10 867 502 actions ordinaires et 45 000 options d'achat d'actions post-regroupement, dont 1 086 750 actions ordinaires et 4 500 options d'achat d'actions sont libérées à la date de ce bulletin



Agent des transferts : Compagnie Trust TSX



Symbole au téléscripteur : CAN (NOUVEAU)



Numéro de CUSIP : 13585U109 (NOUVEAU)



La Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée que les opérations précitées ont été complétées.



Contact de la société : Ronald Goguen, chef de la direction Adresse de la société : 105 rue Englehart, bureau 700 Dieppe, NB E1A 8K2 Téléphone de la société : 506-383-4274 Adresse de courriel de la société : [email protected]

24/12/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3699

BOREALIS MINING COMPANY LIMITED ("BOGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, Dec. 10, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3700

BOREALIS MINING COMPANY LIMITED ("BOGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 10, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-3701

CANADIAN CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ("CCMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $300,000



Offering: 6,000,000 Flow-Through Shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per Flow-Through Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 420,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 9, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3702

COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION ("CVB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Offering: $610,500 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into 3,391,667 Listed Shares with 3,052,500 detachable warrants



Conversion Price: $0.18 per Listed Share



Maturity date: June 30, 2025



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.18 per Listed Share for a 1-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 19, 2024 and December 3, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3703

GOLD BULL RESOURCES CORP. ("GBRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, Dec. 10, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3704

GOLD BULL RESOURCES CORP. ("GBRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 10, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-3705

LI-FT POWER LTD. ("LIFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 9, 2024, the following symbol should have read as follows:

LI-FT POWER LTD. ("LIFT")

All other information remains unchanged.

BULLETIN V2024-3706

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $8,499,900 Offering: 28,333,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.30 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 20, 2024 and December 05, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3707

NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC. ("NOAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $15,538,432



Offering: 91,402,541 Listed Shares with 91,402,541 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.17 Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.221 per warrant for a 30-month period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 15, 2024, November 8, 2024, December 3, 2024 and December 10, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3708

NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC. ("NOAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Second Addendum to the Mining Property Purchase Agreement Exploration Stage dated November 5, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the parties agreed to amend the final property payment of US$1,241,000 in cash and US$1,241,000 in common shares of the Company to US$100,000 in cash and US$200,000 in common shares of the Company at a price of CDN $0.30 per common share (932,066 common shares). All other terms of this property agreement remain unchanged. The Company will now own 100% interest in the Hilario and Francisco claims, 6,487 hectares in the Arizaro salar, located in the Salta province. Additionally, a 1% net smelter royalty has been agreed with a repurchase price of US$500,000 and an expiration date in November, 2027. No finders' fees were paid as part of this transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 29, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3709

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $549,999.65



Offering: 1,641,790 Flow Through Common Shares



Offering Price: $0.335 per Flow Through Common Shares



Commissions in Securities: N/A







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 14, 2024, December 3, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3710



STORM EXPLORATION INC. ("STRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 9, 2024, the Warrant Exercise Terms and

Commission Terms stated in the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Non-flow-through offering





Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a two-year period.



Flow-through offering





Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for a two-year period.



All other information remains unchanged.

BULLETIN V2024-3711

SUCRO LIMITED ("SUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an Equipment Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 3, 2024 between Sucro Processing, LLC (the "Purchaser") and a non-arm's length party, SC Americas Corp. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire the processing, conveying, sorting and packaging equipment used in the Company's icing sugar processing operations in Trinidad for an aggregate of US$1,200,000 to be set off against indebtedness owing by the Vendor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 3, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-3712

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 5, 2024 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on September 5, 2024. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated October 4, 2024 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 5, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $212,924.85 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from October 4, 2024 to November 30, 2024 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended November 30, 2024 occurred for gross proceeds of $212,924.85.

Agents: Research Capital Corp.



Offering: 501,500 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended November 30, 2024



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended November 30, 2024, with an average sale price of $0.4184 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $5,323.12 in aggregate for the quarter ended November 30, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 5, 2024 , the Prospectus Supplement dated October 4, 2024, and the news releases dated October 4, 2024 and December 4, 2024, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

BULLETIN V2024-3713

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 3, 2023 the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,055,795 (outstanding) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 22, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 22, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.85 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,055,795 common shares with 7,055,795 common share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 3, 2023.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated December 3, 2024.

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-3714

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

NEX Company

Debt Settled: $60,000



Securities Issued: 1,000,000 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 23, 2024 and December 6, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3715

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2024

NEX Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $500,000



Offering: 10,000,000 Listed Shares with 10,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a one-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 23, 2024, October 28, 2024 and December 6, 2024.

