September 22, 2021

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BETTERU EDUCATION CORP. ("BTRU.H")

[formerly BetterU Education Corp. ("BTRU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, BetterU Education Corp. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, September 24, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of September 24, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from BTRU to BTRU.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued September 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT, ELVT.WT")

[formerly NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE, NEE.WT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated September 3, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Six (6) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening September 24, 2021, the common shares and warrants of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares and warrants of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

60,863,620 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada





Common Shares:



Trading Symbol: ELVT New CUSIP Number: 28623W107 New





Warrants:



Trading Symbol: ELVT.WT New CUSIP Number: 28623W115 New

________________________________________

JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. ("JDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: CUSIP Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Friday, September 24, 2021, the CUSIP for Jayden Resources Inc. will change from "G5086A130" to "47208P105". There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its trading symbol and no consolidation of capital. The Company's jurisdiction has been moved from the Cayman Islands to British Columbia, Canada.

________________________________________

21/09/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 297,013 shares at a deemed price of $0.072 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Memorandum of Understanding with respect to shares for services dated April 8, 2021.

________________________________________

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 22, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,341,515 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period September 28, 2021 to September 27, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. (Nick Savona) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. ("CAGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 21, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment to the Finder's Fees with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 29, August 18, September 10 and September 17, 2021:

Finder's Fee:

$2,800.00 and 18,667 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

All other information in the bulletin remain unchanged.

________________________________________

CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. ("CAGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2021:

Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 1,600,889 Flow-Through shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per Flow-Through share



Non-Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 2,202,235 Non-Flow-Through shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per Non-Flow-Through share



Warrants: 1,101,118 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,101,118 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for an 18-month period



Number of Placees: 18 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Brandon Macdonald Y 40,000 Eric Norton Y 110,000 Robert Cameron Y 150,000 Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG



(Sven Gollan) Y 720,000





Finder's Fee:



$15,000.00 payable to Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners $1,020.00 payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP $2,130.00 payable to German Mining Networks GmbH $300.00 payable to Stephen Avenue Securities

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 9 and September 20, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 2,415,090 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.44 per common share



Warrants: 2,415,090 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,415,090 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.50 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: One finder received a cash commission totaling $31,680

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 13, 2021.

GROUPE SANTÉ DÉVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 septembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 2 415 090 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,44 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 415 090 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 415 090 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,50 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 6 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 31 680 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 septembre 2021.

_____________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.76 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated August 11, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Ron Segev Y $152,000 $0.76 200,000

For further details, please see the Company's press release dated September 17, 2021.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective November 27, 2020, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 26, 2020, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 26, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 38,150,000 common shares.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on September 03, 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$9,537,500.

Offering: 38,150,000 common shares



Offering Price: CDN$0.25 per common share



Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.



Agent(s) Commission: CDN$572,250 in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus supplement dated August 26, 2021 and news releases dated August 23, 2021, August 24, 2021 and September 03, 2021.

________________________________________________

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for an eighteen-month period



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 90,000 [2 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases dated August 23, 2021 and September 20, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective September 17, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated September 14, 2021 to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated August 21, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the securities commissions of all provinces and territories of Canada other than Quebec, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on September 17, 2021, for gross proceeds of US$17,301,750.00 (including the over-allotment).

Underwriters: Raymond James Ltd., Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., PI

Financial Corporation, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp,

Desjardins Securities Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, iA Private Wealth Inc.,

Roth Canada, ULC (collectively, the "Underwriters")



Offering: 6,785,000 shares (including over-allotment)



Share Price: US$2.55 per share



Underwriters' Compensation: Raymond James Ltd. – $352,633.80 cash

Cormark Securities Inc. – $87,582.25 cash

National Bank Financial Inc. – $87,582.25 cash

PI Financial Corporation - $87,582.25 cash

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. – $87,582.25 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $43,791.13 cash

Desjardins Securities Inc. – $43,791.13 cash

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC – $43,791.13 cash

iA Private Wealth Inc. – $43,791.13 cash

Roth Canada, ULC - $43,791.13 cash



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option for 885,000 common

shares in connection with the offering for gross proceeds of US$2,256,750.

________________________________________

INVENTUS MINING CORP. ("IVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Advanced Exploration Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 29, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired the right to explore the Pardo Property located in Sudbury, Ontario.

As consideration the Company will issue 50,000 common shares and 50,000 common share purchase warrants. The Company will also pay a portion of its annual expenditures or gross profit and make annual contributions to the Tom Saville memorial fund. The warrants are exercisable for a period of 5 years at $0.20. The shares and warrants are subject to a statutory four-month holding period.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 20, 2021.

________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,376 common shares at a deemed price of $0.133 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $20,000:

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:





Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP /

ProGroup = P # of shares Robert Richard NP 75,188 Patrick Russell NP 75,188







For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated August 19, 2021.

________________________________________

MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("MGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 27, 2021, the following information is corrected:

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payment of $600,000, issue $600,000 in common shares and incur $1,200,000 in exploration expenditures over a five-year period to earn the full 100% interest in the Property. The Optionor will retain a 2.5% Gross Metal Royalty ("GMR") of which the Company may repurchase 1% for $1,500,000 in cash.

All other details remain unchanged.

________________________________________

QCX GOLD CORP. ("QCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,733,333 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.15 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 1,866,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,866,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.20 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: CDN$20,999.97 in cash and 139,999 finders warrants payable to Mine Equites

Ltd. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at

CDN$0.20 for a two (2) year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, September 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Sept. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,990,000 shares Purchase Price: AUD $0.21 per share



Number of Shares: 10,321,694 flow-through shares Purchase Price: CAD $0.257 per share



Number of Shares: 3,678,306 charity flow-through shares Purchase Price: CAD $0.257 per share



Number of Placees: 90 placees (77 placees for the non-flow through shares, 6 placees for the flow-

through shares and 7 placees for the charity flow-through shares)



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,042,514 1 Placee







Agent's Fee: Blue Ocean Equities Pty Ltd received AUD $288,634.50 cash and 1,500,000

broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one common

share at an exercise price of AUD $0.315 for a period of three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on September 1, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, Sept. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, September 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 6:33 a.m. PST, Sept. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

