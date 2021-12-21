VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FAIRPLAY VENTURES INC. ("FPY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the "Company") Prospectus dated October 22, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective October 27, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on December 22, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Thursday, December 23, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on December 23, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 8,500,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,500,000 common shares and 850,000 options.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Calgary and Toronto Trading Symbol: FPY.P CUSIP Number: 30556L108 Agent: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Agent's Options: 500,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 60 months from the listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated October 22, 2021.

Company Contact: Nicholas Meyer, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary Company Address: 10 Four Seasons Place, Suite 401

Toronto, Ontario

M9B 6H7 Company Phone Number: (905) 483-0561 Company Fax Number: 1 (866) 245-3454 Company email: [email protected]



Seeking QT primarily in these sectors: N/A

______________________________________

LABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 23, 2021, the securities of Labrador Technologies Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 29, 2020, a news release was issued on July 16, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION ("ORE") ("ORE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares and warrants will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, December 23, 2021, under the symbol "ORE" and "ORE.WT" respectively.

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbols "ORE" and "ORE.WT" on TSX Venture Exchange after December 22, 2021, and its shares and warrants will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

RUPERT'S CROSSING CAPITAL INC. ("RUCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated September 28, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions, effective September 29, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday, December 23, 2021, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: RUCC.P CUSIP Number: 78165Y 10 2 Sponsoring Member: Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Agent's Options: 200,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 30 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 28, 2021.

Company Contact: Jason D'Silva, CEO, CFO, Director Company Address: 1250, 639 – 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 0M9 Company Phone Number: 1-403-777-1188 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

21/12/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AXIS AUTO FINANCE INC. ("AXIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per common shares



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement dated November 12, 2021.

________________________________________

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CINAPORT ACQUISITION CORP. III ("CAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ("CLAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an amended license agreement ("Amended Agreement") dated December 17, 2021 between Salzman Group, Inc., Salzman Group, Ltd. and Salzman Group Pty. Ltd. (collectively, the "Salzman Group") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Amended Agreement, the Company will acquire the exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize R-107 for the treatment of pulmonary diseases. In return for the exclusive license, the Company will provide Salzman Group with the following total consideration:

I. USD$12,300 in cash to Salzman Group Pty. and USD$287,700 in cash to Salzman Group Ltd.; and II. 1,200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.80 per common share will be allocated to Salzman Group Pty. upon executing the Agreement.

In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, the Company will provide Salzman Group with an aggregate of USD$19 Million in cash payments upon achieving certain milestones. Salzman Group will also further retain an 8% net sales royalty on all R-107 products sold for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension throughout the term of the patent.

This transaction is considered a related party transaction as a result of Salzman Group being an insider of the Company.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated April 14, 2021 and December 17, 2021.

________________________________________

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:19 a.m. PST, Dec. 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:24 a.m. PST, Dec. 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2021, November 29, 2021 and December 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 17,304,306 shares



Purchase Price: $0.55 per share



Warrants: 8,652,153 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,652,153 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Number of Placees: 79 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Endeavour Silver Corp Y 5,750,000 Myrmikan SPV II, LLC (Daniel Oliver Jr.) Y 2,675,400 Universal Solutions Inc. (Richard Silas) Y 25,000 Hernan Dorado Smith Y 10,000 Lisa Dea Y 2,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 396,000 4 placees

Finders' Fees: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. – $1,870 cash.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $29,628.50 cash and 53,870 agent's options.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $15,400 cash and 28,000 agent's options.

Four Points Capital Partners LLC – $25,672.49 cash and 46,677 agent's options.

Haywood Securities Inc. – $220 cash and 400 agent's options.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $7,700 cash and 14,000 agent's options.

PI Financial Inc. – $17,864 cash and 32,480 agent's options.

Research Capital Corporation – $21,699.91 cash and 39,454 agent's options.

Sprott Capital Partners LP – $316.25 cash.





Each non-transferable agent's option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 1, 2021 and December 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC") ("HFC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:18 p.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC") ("HFC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP") ("JUMP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to Share Purchase Agreements (the "Agreements"), between LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (the "Company") and shareholders of Real Time Medical Inc. ("RTM"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company will acquire a 2.3% minority equity interest in RTM in exchange for 1,178,625 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.15 per share and 392,875 common share purchase warrants payable to shareholders of RTM. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per common share on or before December 31, 2023.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated December 17, 2021.

________________________________________

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 29, 2021 and November 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 19,647,797 flow-through common shares

23,200,000 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.045 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.04 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 21,423,899 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,423,899 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.07 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 32 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Stuart Adair Y 500,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 placee]

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of CDN$122,752.07 in cash and 2,895,157 finder warrants payable to GloRes Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Sherbrooke Street Capital, First Republic Capital Corporation and Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at CDN$0.05 for a 24-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:06 a.m. PST, Dec. 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG)

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an exclusivity agreement dated July 13, 2020 (the "Exclusivity Agreement") and prospecting and license management agreement dated April 16, 2021 (together "the Agreements"), between Omai Gold Mines Corp. (the "Company") and a non-arm's length party: Guyana Sunrise Mining Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company will acquire the prospecting and mining rights on the Eastern Flats property ("the Property"), a property located in the Potaro Mining District, Guyana.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements and as consideration for the Property, the Company: (i) issued 6,000,000 common shares to the Vendor at the time of signing of the Exclusivity Agreement in July 2020, and (ii) will pay USD$1.00 in cash to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated September 30, 2020 and audited financial statements ended December 31, 2020, available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 3, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.29 per share



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 155,173 [2 placees]

Finder's Fee:

Desjardins Securities Inc. - $143,550 cash and 495,000 compensation warrants

Sprott Capital Partners LP - $91,350 cash and 315,000 compensation warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $26,100 cash and 90,000 compensation warrants

Each compensation warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share at $0.29 per share for a two-year period from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 16, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

POWER METALS CORP. ("PWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:24 a.m. PST, Dec.21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,090,000 Flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 6,045,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,045,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 4,375,895 Non Flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.085 per share Warrants: 2,187,948 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,187,948 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 37 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Sherman Dahl Y 250,000 Ross McElroy & Edge Geological Consulting Inc Y 770,588 (Ross McElroy)



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,961,765 [5 placees]

Finder's Fee: National Bank Financial Inc. $4,550 cash and 45,500 warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $8,046.50 cash and 85,400 warrants payable.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. $36,400 cash and 364,000 warrants payable.

Research Capital Corporation $3,500 cash and 35,000 warrants payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $10,500 cash and 105,000 warrants payable.

-each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 2, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated December 1, 2021 to the Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 4, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on October 5, 2021. A receipt of the amended prospectus was deemed to be issued by British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing occurred on December 6, 2021, for gross proceeds of US$5,775,000.

Offering: 275,000 9.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the "Series A Preferred Stock")



Share Price: US$21 per share



Maturity/Mandatory Redemption: None



Optional Redemption: At the Company's option any time on or after December 3, 2024



Dividend: $2.3125 per annum (payable monthly)



Underwriter(s): the Benchmark Company, LLC



Underwriter(s) Commission: an aggregate of US$462,000



Over-Allotment Option: the Company has granted to the Underwriter an option to arrange for the sale of up to an additional 41,250 Series A Preferred Shares at any time up to 30 days after the closing of the offering.

The Series A Preferred Stock will not be listed and admitted to trading on the TSX-V, but the Exchange has been advised that the Series A Preferred Stock will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SLHGP."

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated December 1, 2021 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated December 2, 2021 and December 15, 2021.

________________________________________

THE LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED ("BOAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,851,334 Common Shares



Purchase Price: $0.24 per share



Warrants: 5,425,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,425,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.32 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Charlies Pennock Y 104,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,118,168 [10 placees]

Agent's Fee: Beacon Securities Limited Received a cash commission of $180,662.41 and 752,593 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.24 for a 24–month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.39 over a two (2) year period, in connection with a consulting services agreement with an arm-length consultant.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a press release dated December 16, 2021 in connection with that transaction.

_______________________________________

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 12, 2021, October 14, 2021 and November 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,414,335 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 1,707,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,707,167 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Number of Placees: 44 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 420,000 6 placees

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $29,771.01 cash and 99,237 finder's warrants.

Haywood Securities Inc. – $10,500 cash and 35,000 finder's warrants.

Raymond James Ltd. – $3,150 cash and 10,500 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on November 12, 2021 and December 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 25, 2021 and October 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,333,333 charitable flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per charitable flow-through share



Warrants: 9,166,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,166,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 37 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares MMCAP International Inc. SPC



(Mathew MacIsaac) Y 10,349,000

Agent's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $540,000 cash and 900,000 finder's warrants



Finder's Fee: CIBC Wood Gundy – $51,600 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. – $15,046.97 cash and 25,078 finder's warrants

BMO Nesbitt Burns – $774 cash and 1,290 finder's warrants

Sherman Dahl - $6,000 cash and 96,000 finder's warrants





Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases on November 17, 2021 and December 20, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

