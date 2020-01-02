VANCOUVER, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FERONIA INC. ("FRN.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture, Amendment, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company announced on January 2, 2020 that it has not made the cash interest payment due on December 31, 2019 in respect of its 12% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures due July 24, 2022 (the "Debentures") (Symbol: FRN.DB). As a result, the Debentures were halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") before market open on January 2, 2020. The halt in the Debentures is maintained for the purpose of enabling the Exchange to reflect the fact that all trades in the Debentures commencing at the opening of business on January 6, 2020 and until further notice, will be on an interest flat basis. The Exchange will not report accrued interest regarding any such trades to participating organizations. All trades made prior to the trading halt are made on an accrued interest basis.

Effective at the opening, Monday, January 6, 2020, the Debentures will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 27, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Monday, January 6, 2020, the common shares of Vitalhub Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Healthcare Information Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,101,246 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 2,389,131 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Capital Transfer Agency ULC

Trading Symbol: VHI (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 92847V501 (NEW)



TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Plan of Merger Agreement dated December 10, 2019 between HydroGreen, Inc. ("HydroGreen") and Cubic Farm Systems Corp. (the "Company"), whereby the Company is acquiring all of the shares of HydroGreen for the issuance of 10,000,000 shares to shareholders of HydronGreen at closing and an additional 1,000,000 shares on the six month anniversary of the closing date.

FERONIA INC. ("FRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:12 a.m. PST, January 2, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 873,023 shares to arm's length creditors at a deemed price of $0.18 per share to settle outstanding debt for $157,149.24.

Number of Creditors: 63 Creditors

INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated December 11, 2019 between Infinite Lithium Corp. and Pistol Bay Mining Inc. whereby the Company may acquire up to 100% of the Dixie 3 and Ben Lake Properties located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario. Consideration is $100,000 cash and 2,000,000 common shares. The underlying vendors retain a Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of 0.5% on the Dixie 3 claims which the Company may repurchase for $400,000 and a 1.5% NSR on the Ben Lake claims which may also be repurchased for $400,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2019.

MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD. ("MRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,410,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant") and

555,555 non flow-through units ("Non FT Units") comprised of one common share and one share purchase Warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.10 per FT Unit and $0.09 per Non FT Unit



Warrants: 5,965,555 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,965,555 shares



Warrant Price: $0.17 for the FT Warrant and $0.15 for the Warrant for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: $19,800 cash commissions paid to TD Private Wealth LLC

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 20, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,850,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 925,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 925,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Warrant Term to Expiry: Other



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. 7,000 shares; 3,500 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 30 months subject to accelerator as per Warrants in Units

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

SEGO RESOURCES INC. ("SGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 28, 2019 and December 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,963,000 flow-through shares and

1,004,000 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow-through share and

$0.05 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 2,967,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,967,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period (1,963,000 warrants)

$0.10 for a two year period (1,004,000 warrants)



Number of Placees: 17 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Julian Jaffary Y 500,000 MBP Management Ltd. (Brent Petterson) Y 504,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 335,000 [3 Placees]









Finder's Fee: $5,864.60 in cash and 98,910 finders' warrants payable to PI Financial Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.06 (91,910 warrants) and at $0.05 (7,000 warrants) for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 24, 2019 the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Number of Shares: 600,000 shares



Warrants: 600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase600,000 shares

