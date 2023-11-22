VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0027

ANTIOQUIA GOLD INC. ("AGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, December 1, 2023, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0028

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company") on August 3, 2023 and approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on August 9, 2023, the Company and Premier American Uranium Inc. ("Spinco") will complete a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement will be completed on November 27, 2023, and will result in the Company transferring certain indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries which hold eight U.S. Department of Energy leases and certain patented claims located in Colorado to the Spinco (the "Disposition") in exchange for 7,753,752 common shares of the Spinco (the "Spinco Shares"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company's shareholders will be distributed 3,876,786 of the Spinco Shares on a pro rata basis, whereby the Company shareholders will receive approximately 0.0374 Spinco Share for every one (1) Company share held as of the record date (November 27, 2023).

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated July 04, 2023 and news releases dated May 24, 2023, July 05, 2023, August 16, 2023 and November 20, 2023, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. The Company shall issue a press release upon closing of the Arrangement.

It is expected that the SPINCO SHARES WILL BE LISTED FOR TRADING ON THE EXCHANGE on or about December 01, 2023. Further, the Exchange will issue a subsequent bulletin in the coming days confirming the Listing of the Spinco Shares.

Notice of Distribution

The Company has declared the following distribution, whereby the Payable Date, Record Date and Ex-Distribution Date will be as set forth below.

Distribution per Share: approximately 0.0374 Spinco common share for every

one (1) Company share held Payable Date: November 29, 2023 Record Date: 12:01 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 27, 2023 Ex-Distribution Date: November 24, 2021





For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0029

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.025

Payable Date: December 28, 2023

Record Date: December 15, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 14, 2023

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0030

IVRNET INC. ("IVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Friday, November 24, 2023, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0031

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated November 10, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Nine (9) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening November 24, 2023, the common shares of Scorpio Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,437,407 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SGN UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 80918M302 NEW

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0032

STEER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("STER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 22, 2023, effective at the open on Friday, November 24, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading, transfer agent services having been reinstated.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0033

ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("AVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:01 p.m. PST, Nov. 21, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0034

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, Nov. 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0035

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the rights to license the intellectual property relating to the continuous ion-exchange direct lithium extraction technology ("Licensed Intellectual Property") from G2L Greenview Resources Inc. ("G2L") pursuant to an intellectual property license agreement dated September 8, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and G2L. The Licensed Intellectual Property is a royalty-free, perpetual and non-transferable license to which the Company intends to apply the licensed technology to the extraction of lithium salts from aqueous sources for the testing of the Company's lithium brines in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, consideration shares will be issued in stages upon achievement of certain milestones.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) Upon Exchange's Approval NIL 4,000,000 Common Shares NIL Within 10 Business Days of there being an "Operational Pilot Plant",

as confirmed in writing by G2L (the "First Milestone"); NIL 3,000,000 Common Shares NIL Within 10 Business Days after the date that is 12 months following the

First Milestone (the "Second Milestone"), provided that the Second

Milestone Deadline may be extended for an additional six months if

required to generate sufficient data from piloting to support a pre-feasibility

study; and NIL 3,000,000 Common Shares NIL Within 10 Business Days after completion of a

pre-feasibility study that concludes the Boardwalk

Brine Project demonstrates an ungeared internal rate of return greater than the applicable discount rate used to value the Boardwalk Brine Project. NIL 4,000,000 Common Shares NIL









For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 11, 2023, October 20, 2023, November 9, 2023 and November 22, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0036

STEER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("STER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Maintain Transfer Agent; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

