VANCOUVER, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated November 19, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 2, 2019, the common shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,962,854 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Trading Symbol: ADD (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 03967T309 (new)

________________________________________

EAGLE ENERGY INC. ("EGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 20, 2019, effective at the close of business on Monday, December 2, 2019, the common shares of Eagle Energy Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

_______________________________

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CAPITAL CORP. ("GLIN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of

Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 31, 2019, effective at the open, Monday, December 2, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated October 11, 2019, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.

________________________________________

ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividends

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Voting: $0.06

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.06

Payable Date: January 31, 2020

Record Date: December 31, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2019

________________________________________

GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")

[formerly: SANDSPRING RESOURCES LTD. ("SSP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on November 25, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on an 8 old shares for 1 new share basis, and the name of the Company has been changed from "Sandspring Resources Ltd." to "Gold X Mining Corp."

Effective at the opening of business on Monday, December 2, 2019, the common shares of "Gold X Mining Corp." will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "Sandspring Resources Ltd." will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" issuer (NAICS Number: 212220).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 35,149,209 shares are

issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada (Vancouver and Toronto) Trading Symbol: GLDX (new) CUSIP Number: 38076C102 (new)

_____________________________________________

ULTRA RESOURCES INC. ("ULT")

[formerly Ultra Lithium Inc. ("ULI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated October 9, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening December 2, 2019, the common shares of Ultra Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Ultra Lithium Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

95,828,560 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ULT (new) CUSIP Number: 90400H109 (new)

________________________________________

19/11/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED ("AGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 14, 2019 and October 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 25,220,249 shares



Purchase Price: $0.072 ((AU$0.08) per share



Warrants: 16,813,530 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,813,530 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.083 (AU$0.092) for a two year period



Number of Placees: 91 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) PTY Ltd



(Edwardo Elsztain) Y 1,310,790 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited on behalf of

Inversiones Financieras del Sur S.A



(Edwardo Elsztain) Y 18,568,033 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) PTY Ltd.

on behalf of Guanaco Capital Holding Corp



(Edwardo Elsztain) Y 4,483,840 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) PTY Ltd.

on behalf of Guanaco Capital Holding Corp



(Saul Zang) Y 205,095

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s

________________________________________

AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 08, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,060,667 shares Purchase Price: $0.30 per share Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Robin Gamley Y 30,000 Cory Cleveland Y 16,667

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 1,500,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 1,500,000 common shares pursuant to the refinancing of the Company's credit facility of $35 million. These warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.65 per share for a period of 24 months.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company issued news releases dated June 5 and July 3, 2019, in connection with that transaction.

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. (« CUDA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 novembre 2019

Société du groupe 1 de TSX croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission de d'un total de 1 500 000 bons de souscription non transférables permettant de souscrire à 1 500 000 actions ordinaires, dans le cadre du refinancement d'emprunt de 35 millions de dollars sous forme de facilité de crédit. Ces bons de souscription peuvent être exercés au prix de 0,65 $ l'action pendant une période de 24 mois.

Participation initié / Groupe Pro : Aucun

La société a émis des communiqués de presse les 5 juin et 3 juillet 2019 relativement à cette transaction.

__________________________________________

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of a total of 3,076,922 non-transferable warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to purchase 3,076,922 common shares pursuant to a non-convertible loan totalizing $400,000, bearing an annual interest rate of 0% and maturing the earliest of the closing date of a future round of financing of at least $3,000,000 or May 26, 2020. The Bonus Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.13 per share for a period of one year ending November 26, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company issued news release dated November 26, 2019 in connection with that transaction.

DIAGNOS INC («ADK»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 novembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission d'un total de 3 076 922 bons de souscription non transférables permettant de souscrire à 3 076 922 d'actions ordinaires, dans le cadre d'un prêt non-convertible totalisant 400 000$, ayant un taux d'intérêt annuel de 0 % et échéant le plus tôt de la date de clôture d'un futur financement d'au moins 3 000 000 $ et le 26 mai 2020. Les bons de souscription peuvent être exercés au prix de 0,13 $ l'action pendant une période d'un an se terminant le 26 novembre 2020.

Participation initié / Groupe Pro : Aucun

La société a émis un communiqué de presse le 26 novembre 2019 relativement à l'opération précédemment mentionnée.

__________________________________________

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 13,135,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 13,135,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,135,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 40 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Frederick Sveinson Y 410,000 Joseph Kizis Y 125,000 Killian Ruby Y 65,000 Arie Page Y 50,000 Lawrence Page Y 500,000 Robert Macdonald Y 500,000 Courtney Shearer Y 75,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 500,000

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp $1,680.00 cash; 21,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp $6,720.00 cash; 84,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc $2,800.00 cash; 35,000 warrants Pertinax Capital BVBA $4,480.00 cash

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter Agreement dated November 8, 2019 between Fancamp Exploration Ltd. and Jean Laforest whereby the Company acquires 100% interest in and to the Gouin East alkaline carbonatite complex located west of St. Felicien in Quebec's Lac Saint Jean, Saguenay region. Consideration is 5,000,000 shares, $435,000 cash and $1,200,000 in work expenditures. On reporting an NI 43-101 Resources, the Company may issue and additional $150,000 cash and 2,000,000 shares either of which may be payable in shares. Finally, on reporting a feasibility study, a payment of $500,000 cash will be due.

CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES $435,000 5,000,000 $1,200,000

________________________________________

FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("FLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 27, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Purchase Price: $1.25 per Unit

________________________________________

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, November 28, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 11, 2019 between RJK Explorations Ltd. (the "Company") and Jon Camilleri (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company can earn 100% interest in the properties of the Vendor consisting of approximately 1,300 hectares in Lorraine Township, Ontario. The terms of the Agreement are as follows: (i) On year one, the Company will pay the Vendor $5,000 and issue 50,000 shares. The Company will conduct exploration on the property to keep it in good standing until March, 2021. (ii) On year two, the Company will pay the Vendor $10,000 and issue 100,000 shares and keep the claims in good standing until March, 2022. (iii) On year three, the Company will pay the Vendor $20,000 and issue 200,000 shares and at that point the Company will own the claims subject to a 2% gross overriding royalty (GORR) on diamonds and a 2% smelter return royalty on base or precious metals. Both royalties can be bought down for $500,000 per 0.05%, up to 2%. (iv) In the event the Company completes a full positive feasibility study, the Company would issue 1,000,000 shares to the Vendor.

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated November 14, 2019.

_______________________________________

ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED ("RYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 13,636,364 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per common share



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Agnico Eagle Mines Limited I 2,727,273





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 628,182

Broker/Finder's Fee: Pollitt & Co. Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. received an aggregate of

$180,000 in cash and 818,182 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is

exercisable into one common share of the Company at $0.22 for a period of

two years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated November 20, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

STRATEGIC METALS LTD. ("SMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 21, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 6,600,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 3, 2019 to December 2, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

TELO GENOMICS CORP. ("TELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 11, 2019 and November 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 17,355,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 8,677,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,677,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 76 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Sherif Louis Y 400,000 Richard Savage Y 300,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,965,000 [13 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $93,800 in cash and 938,000 finders' warrants payable to

Leede Jones Gable Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation, Haywood

Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the

holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 for a one year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WEEDMD INC. ("WMD") ("WMD.DB") ("WMD.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:27 a.m. PST, November 28, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC. ("WA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2019:

Number of Shares: 21,705,882 non-flow through shares and

550,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.085 per non-flow through share

$0.10 per flow-through share



Warrants: 11,127,943 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,127,943 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 0852662 B.C. Y 1,176,471 (Fabio Capponi)



Fabio Capponi Y 24,412

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $4,751 and 63,900 finders' warrants were

payable to Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. Each finder's

warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.20 for a two

year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WILDSKY RESOURCES INC. ("WSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 25, 2019 between Wildsky Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Margaux Resources Ltd. ("Margaux"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has granted Margaux the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Company's Cassiar Gold Project by acquisition of all of the common shares in the capital of the Cassiar Gold Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

In order to exercise the option, Margaux must issue an aggregate of 58,200,000 common shares to the Company and undertake work exploration expenditures of $400,000 as well as satisfy certain conditions outlined in the Agreement.

The Exchange has been advised that the Company has obtained shareholder approval for the Agreement.

For further information please refer to the Company's information circular May 23, 2019 as well as the Company's news releases dated March 26, 2019 and November 27, 2019 available on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

ZENITH ENERGY LTD. ("ZEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,663,935 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle an outstanding debt of US$100,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ZENITH ENERGY LTD. ("ZEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,702,263 common shares at a deemed price of $0.036 per share to settle an outstanding debt of US$100,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ZENITH ENERGY LTD. ("ZEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,055,204 common shares at a deemed price of $0.037 per share to settle an outstanding debt of US$140,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

