TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 16, 2020, 05:26 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC. ("HMAN")
[formerly BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. ("BATT")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated August 26, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening September 17, 2020, the common shares of Huntsman Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
33,687,189
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HMAN
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
44702L102
|
(new)
________________________________________
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Pref LP Units, Series 1: USD $0.28125
Payable Date: October 30, 2020
Record Date: September 30, 2020
Ex-dividend Date September 29, 2020
________________________________________
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.002693
Payable Date: October 15, 2020
Record Date: September 30, 2020
Ex-dividend Date September 29, 2020
________________________________________
TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.05
Payable Date: October 15, 2020
Record Date: September 30, 2020
Ex-dividend Date September 29, 2020
________________________________________
20/09/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:13 a.m. PST, September 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 6, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,711,267 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
17,711,267 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,711,267 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the VWAP is greater than $0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days.
|
Number of Placees:
|
48 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
[6 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $10,980.00 and 183,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a 24-month period.
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. -$1,080.00 and 18,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a 24-month period.
|
Foster & Associates Financial Services Inc. - $1,680.00 and 28,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a 24-month period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 28, 2020 announcing the closing of this tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
AURCREST GOLD INC. ("AGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an acquisition of data services agreement dated August 31, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Aurcrest Gold Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party - Windfall Geotek Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire geological and technical data related to its Ranger Lake Gold Property, a property located in Red Lake mining district, Ontario, Canada. The Company will also acquire the rights to the Vendor's computer-assisted resource discovery program ("CARDS"), necessary to use the Data.
As consideration for the Agreement, the Company will pay an aggregate of CDN$40,000 and issue up to 700,000 common shares over a two (2) year period, to the Vendor.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 02, 2020.
________________________________________
BALTIC I ACQUISITION CORP. ("BLTC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:58 a.m. PST, Sep. 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a binding Letter of Intent dated February 24, 2020 between the Company and VEK Associates. VEK holds a 50% interest in VEK/Andrus Associates, rights and title in and to certain mineral claims and rights and title in and to certain leased contracts and will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. In consideration of purchasing 100% of the outstanding VEK shares, the 11 shareholders of VEK will receive US$5,000,000 and 2,005,164 non-transferable share purchase warrants that are exercisable at $0.62 per share for a two-year period.
________________________________________
EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,571,428 shares to settle outstanding debt for $625,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
3 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Anson Investments Master Fund LP
|
Y
|
$72,674.43
|
$0.175
|
415,282
|
Anson East Master Fund LP
|
Y
|
$188,954.50
|
$0.175
|
1,079,734
|
Anson Opportunities Master Fund LP
|
Y
|
$363,372.08
|
$0.175
|
2,076,412
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 14, 2020, the following bulletin header should have read as follows:
ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")
All other information remains unchanged.
__________________________________
ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 28, 2020:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
3,500,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.645 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.80
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
2,559,444 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.45 per non flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,559,444 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,559,444 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.80
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
|
P
|
150,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,002 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.21 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,999,999 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.28 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
35 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Crescat Global Macro Master Fund Ltd.
|
(Kevin Smith)
|
Y
|
5,000,030
|
Crescat Long/Short Fund LP
|
(Kevin Smith)
|
Y
|
714,290
|
Crescat Precious Metals Master Fund Ltd.
|
(Kevin Smith)
|
Y
|
1,428,580
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
581,500
|
[7 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate cash payment of $22,968,75 and 109,375 finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc.
|
Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.28 by September 3, 2022.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 3, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2020:
|
Non-Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 Non-Flow-Through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.14 per Non-Flow-Through share
|
Warrants:
|
4,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,999,999 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two year period
|
Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,000,000 Flow-Through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.16 per Flow-Through share
|
Warrants:
|
1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.22 for a two year period
|
Charity Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,000,000 Charity Flow-Through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.18 per Charity Flow-Through share
|
Warrants:
|
1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.24 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
72 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Craig Roberts
|
Y
|
272,302
|
Crescat Precious Metals Master Fund Ltd.
|
Y
|
1,650,000
|
Joanne Price
|
Y
|
70,000
|
Kevin and Linda Smith Living Trust
|
Y
|
350,000
|
Michael Murphy
|
Y
|
175,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
848,000
|
[10 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate cash payment of $16,369.43 and 116,925 finder's warrants payable to National Bank Financial Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc.
|
Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.20 by September 3, 2022.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 3, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 8, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.105 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for an eighteen-month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 8, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 04, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,956,521 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.23 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,956,521 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,956,521 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.28
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
12 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
GloRes Capital Inc.
|
$47,495.00 cash; 206,500 warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$805.00 cash; 3,500 warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$9,668.05 cash; 42,035 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.28
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
exercisable for 3 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
HEATHERDALE RESOURCES LTD. ("HTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6th, 11th and 20th, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,275,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.80 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
127 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Jessica Van Den Akker
|
Y
|
12,500
|
Ronald Stewart
|
Y
|
25,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
151,850
|
[3 Placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $73,140 cash and 91,425 Finder Warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp - $6,240 cash and 12,300 Finder Warrants
|
PI Financial Corp. - $13,920 cash and 17,400 Finder Warrants
|
Bally Capital Advisors SA - $13,200 cash and 16,500 Finder Warrants
|
Kai Hoffmann - $9,600 cash and 12,000 Finder Warrants
|
James Ladner - $1,440 cash and 1,800 Finder Warrants
|
S2K Capital Corp. - $28,680 cash and 35,850 Finder Warrants
|
Grand Lodge Capital Inc.. - $5,136 cash and 1,920 Finder Warrants
|
Healing Truths Worldwide Inc.. - $62,880 cash and 78,600 Finder Warrants
|
Primary Capital Inc. - $19,200 cash and 24,000 Finder Warrants
|
Eventus Capital Corp - $15,024 cash and 18,780 Finder Warrants
|
Each Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.90 per share until August 31, 2021.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 31, 2020announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
INTERNATIONAL MILLENNIUM MINING CORP ("IMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 14, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
32,973,250 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.02 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
32,973,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,973,250 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a period of thirty-six (36) months
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Munday Home Sales Ltd. (Maxwell Munday)
|
Y
|
24,000,000
|
Sébastien Vermeire
|
Y
|
1,698,250
|
Jackie Versfelt
|
Y
|
375,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $36,180 and 2,412,000 broker warrants payable to REDPLUG Inc. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated August 28, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC. ("LXG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus-Unit Offering
Effective September 9, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated August 31, 2020 qualifying the distribution of 15,640,000 units of the Company (including the exercise of the over-allotment option), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at a price of $0.85 per unit for gross proceeds of $13,294,000.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on September 9, 2020.
|
Offering:
|
13,600,000 units
|
Unit Price:
|
$0.85 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one half common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at $1.10 until expiry on September 9, 2023.
|
Underwriter(s):
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.
|
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
|
$1.10 per share to September 9, 2023.
|
Underwriter(s) Commission:
|
The Underwriters were issued an aggregate of 1,094,800 broker warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at $1.10 per share until September 9, 2023.
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The over-allotment was exercised for 2,040,000 units.
For further details, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated August 31, 2020 and news releases dated August 18, 2020, August 19, 2020 and September 9, 2020.
_________________________________________________
METEORITE CAPITAL INC. ("MTR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on October 12, 2020. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of October 13, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated May 19, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
________________________________________
MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
23,810,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.63 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
75 placees
|
Agent's Fee:
|
$900,018, plus 714,300 broker warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.63 for a period of two years, payable to National Bank Financial Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, September 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 791,668 shares to settle outstanding debt for $71,250.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 14, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,100,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.60 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,050,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,050,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.90
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
107 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Mariusz Skonieczny
|
575,000 warrants
|
Pertinax Capital BVBA
|
$5,994.00 cash
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.60
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
24 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange') has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to amending an exploration benefits agreement dated August 5, 2015 (the 'Agreement'), between Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (the 'Company') and the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nations ('LSCFN').
The Agreement established a mutually beneficial framework under which the Company and LSCFN will advance the Company's Klaza project, Yukon Territory.
Pursuant to the amendment, the Company has granted LSCFN 500,000 non-transferable warrants in the Company. The warrants expire August 5, 2025 and have a strike price $0.17.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
No finder's fee were paid in connection with the Agreement.
For additional information please refer to the Company's news release dated September 14, 2020.
________________________________________
RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Property Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 14, 2020 the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Under the Second Amending Agreement, the US$50,000 option payment due within 12 months of the initial payment date will be paid half in cash and half by issuing 253,326 shares at a deemed price of $0.13.
________________________________________
SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. ("SVS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,007,600 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,760.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
3 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 28, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,200,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.38 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.50
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SUPERNOVA METALS CORP. ("SUPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020
TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a property option agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 20, 2020 between the Company, Allegiant Gold Ltd., Allegiant Gold Holding Ltd., and Allegiant Gold (U.S.) Ltd. (collectively, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the sole and exclusive right and option (the "Option") to acquire up to a 50.1% undivided interest in the Clanton Hills project, subject to payment of a pre-existing 2% NSR royalty held by Cordex Exploration Company. Within 30 days from the completion of the exercise of the Option, the Issuer may elect, by way of written notice to the Optionors to earn an additional 19.9% interest in the Property for an aggregate 70% interest in the Property. The Clanton Hills Project is comprised of 32 unpatented lode-mining claims located in Yuma County Arizona. As consideration, the Company will issue 2-million common shares and make additional subsequent payments of cash and common shares totaling US$550,000 and incurring exploration expenditures of US$1.5-million over a three-year period.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated August 24, 2020.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]