TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC. ("HMAN")

[formerly BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. ("BATT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated August 26, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening September 17, 2020, the common shares of Huntsman Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

33,687,189 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: HMAN (new) CUSIP Number: 44702L102 (new)

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Pref LP Units, Series 1: USD $0.28125

Payable Date: October 30, 2020

Record Date: September 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date September 29, 2020

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.002693

Payable Date: October 15, 2020

Record Date: September 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date September 29, 2020

________________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.05

Payable Date: October 15, 2020

Record Date: September 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date September 29, 2020

________________________________________

20/09/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:13 a.m. PST, September 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,711,267 shares







Purchase Price: $0.06 per share







Warrants: 17,711,267 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,711,267 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the VWAP is greater than $0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days.







Number of Placees: 48 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[6 placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $10,980.00 and 183,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a 24-month period.





Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. -$1,080.00 and 18,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a 24-month period.





Foster & Associates Financial Services Inc. - $1,680.00 and 28,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 28, 2020 announcing the closing of this tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AURCREST GOLD INC. ("AGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an acquisition of data services agreement dated August 31, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Aurcrest Gold Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party - Windfall Geotek Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire geological and technical data related to its Ranger Lake Gold Property, a property located in Red Lake mining district, Ontario, Canada. The Company will also acquire the rights to the Vendor's computer-assisted resource discovery program ("CARDS"), necessary to use the Data.

As consideration for the Agreement, the Company will pay an aggregate of CDN$40,000 and issue up to 700,000 common shares over a two (2) year period, to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 02, 2020.

________________________________________

BALTIC I ACQUISITION CORP. ("BLTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:58 a.m. PST, Sep. 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a binding Letter of Intent dated February 24, 2020 between the Company and VEK Associates. VEK holds a 50% interest in VEK/Andrus Associates, rights and title in and to certain mineral claims and rights and title in and to certain leased contracts and will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. In consideration of purchasing 100% of the outstanding VEK shares, the 11 shareholders of VEK will receive US$5,000,000 and 2,005,164 non-transferable share purchase warrants that are exercisable at $0.62 per share for a two-year period.

________________________________________

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,571,428 shares to settle outstanding debt for $625,000.

Number of Creditors:

3 Creditors













Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Anson Investments Master Fund LP Y $72,674.43 $0.175 415,282 Anson East Master Fund LP Y $188,954.50 $0.175 1,079,734 Anson Opportunities Master Fund LP Y $363,372.08 $0.175 2,076,412

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 14, 2020, the following bulletin header should have read as follows:

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

All other information remains unchanged.

__________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 28, 2020:



Flow-Through Shares:









Number of FT Shares: 3,500,000 flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.645 per flow through share







Warrants: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.80







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Non Flow-Through Shares:









Number of Non-FT Shares: 2,559,444 non flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.45 per non flow through share







Warrants: 2,559,444 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,559,444 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.80







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 22 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 150,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,002 shares







Purchase Price: $0.21 per share







Warrants: 4,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,999,999 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.28 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 35 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Crescat Global Macro Master Fund Ltd.



(Kevin Smith) Y 5,000,030 Crescat Long/Short Fund LP



(Kevin Smith) Y 714,290 Crescat Precious Metals Master Fund Ltd.



(Kevin Smith) Y 1,428,580





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 581,500 [7 placees]









Finder's Fee:



Aggregate cash payment of $22,968,75 and 109,375 finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.28 by September 3, 2022.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 3, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2020:

Non-Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 10,000,000 Non-Flow-Through shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per Non-Flow-Through share



Warrants: 4,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,999,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 2,000,000 Flow-Through shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per Flow-Through share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two year period



Charity Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 3,000,000 Charity Flow-Through shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per Charity Flow-Through share



Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 72 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Craig Roberts Y 272,302 Crescat Precious Metals Master Fund Ltd.

(Kevin Smith) Y 1,650,000 Joanne Price Y 70,000 Kevin and Linda Smith Living Trust Y 350,000 Michael Murphy Y 175,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 848,000 [10 placees]









Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash payment of $16,369.43 and 116,925 finder's warrants payable to National Bank Financial Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.20 by September 3, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 3, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for an eighteen-month period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 8, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 04, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,956,521 shares





Purchase Price: $0.23 per share





Warrants: 3,956,521 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,956,521 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.28



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years





Number of Placees: 12 Placees





Finder's Fee:

GloRes Capital Inc. $47,495.00 cash; 206,500 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $805.00 cash; 3,500 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. $9,668.05 cash; 42,035 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.28



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: exercisable for 3 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

HEATHERDALE RESOURCES LTD. ("HTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6th, 11th and 20th, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,275,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Number of Placees: 127 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Jessica Van Den Akker Y 12,500 Ronald Stewart Y 25,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 151,850 [3 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $73,140 cash and 91,425 Finder Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp - $6,240 cash and 12,300 Finder Warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $13,920 cash and 17,400 Finder Warrants

Bally Capital Advisors SA - $13,200 cash and 16,500 Finder Warrants

Kai Hoffmann - $9,600 cash and 12,000 Finder Warrants

James Ladner - $1,440 cash and 1,800 Finder Warrants

S2K Capital Corp. - $28,680 cash and 35,850 Finder Warrants

Grand Lodge Capital Inc.. - $5,136 cash and 1,920 Finder Warrants

Healing Truths Worldwide Inc.. - $62,880 cash and 78,600 Finder Warrants

Primary Capital Inc. - $19,200 cash and 24,000 Finder Warrants

Eventus Capital Corp - $15,024 cash and 18,780 Finder Warrants

Each Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.90 per share until August 31, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 31, 2020announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL MILLENNIUM MINING CORP ("IMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 32,973,250 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per common share



Warrants: 32,973,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,973,250 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of thirty-six (36) months



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Munday Home Sales Ltd. (Maxwell Munday) Y 24,000,000 Sébastien Vermeire Y 1,698,250 Jackie Versfelt Y 375,000





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $36,180 and 2,412,000 broker warrants payable to REDPLUG Inc. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated August 28, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC. ("LXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

Effective September 9, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated August 31, 2020 qualifying the distribution of 15,640,000 units of the Company (including the exercise of the over-allotment option), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at a price of $0.85 per unit for gross proceeds of $13,294,000.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on September 9, 2020.

Offering: 13,600,000 units



Unit Price: $0.85 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one half common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at $1.10 until expiry on September 9, 2023.



Underwriter(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.10 per share to September 9, 2023.







Underwriter(s) Commission: The Underwriters were issued an aggregate of 1,094,800 broker warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at $1.10 per share until September 9, 2023.



Over-Allotment Option: The over-allotment was exercised for 2,040,000 units.

For further details, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated August 31, 2020 and news releases dated August 18, 2020, August 19, 2020 and September 9, 2020.

_________________________________________________

METEORITE CAPITAL INC. ("MTR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on October 12, 2020. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of October 13, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated May 19, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

________________________________________

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 23,810,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.63 per share



Number of Placees: 75 placees



Agent's Fee: $900,018, plus 714,300 broker warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.63 for a period of two years, payable to National Bank Financial Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, September 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 791,668 shares to settle outstanding debt for $71,250.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Warrants: 6,050,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,050,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.90



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 107 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Mariusz Skonieczny 575,000 warrants

Pertinax Capital BVBA $5,994.00 cash



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange') has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to amending an exploration benefits agreement dated August 5, 2015 (the 'Agreement'), between Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (the 'Company') and the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nations ('LSCFN').

The Agreement established a mutually beneficial framework under which the Company and LSCFN will advance the Company's Klaza project, Yukon Territory.

Pursuant to the amendment, the Company has granted LSCFN 500,000 non-transferable warrants in the Company. The warrants expire August 5, 2025 and have a strike price $0.17.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

No finder's fee were paid in connection with the Agreement.

For additional information please refer to the Company's news release dated September 14, 2020.

________________________________________

RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Property Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 14, 2020 the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Under the Second Amending Agreement, the US$50,000 option payment due within 12 months of the initial payment date will be paid half in cash and half by issuing 253,326 shares at a deemed price of $0.13.

________________________________________

SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. ("SVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,007,600 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,760.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,200,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.38 per share





Warrants: 1,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years





Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

SUPERNOVA METALS CORP. ("SUPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 15, 2020

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a property option agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 20, 2020 between the Company, Allegiant Gold Ltd., Allegiant Gold Holding Ltd., and Allegiant Gold (U.S.) Ltd. (collectively, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the sole and exclusive right and option (the "Option") to acquire up to a 50.1% undivided interest in the Clanton Hills project, subject to payment of a pre-existing 2% NSR royalty held by Cordex Exploration Company. Within 30 days from the completion of the exercise of the Option, the Issuer may elect, by way of written notice to the Optionors to earn an additional 19.9% interest in the Property for an aggregate 70% interest in the Property. The Clanton Hills Project is comprised of 32 unpatented lode-mining claims located in Yuma County Arizona. As consideration, the Company will issue 2-million common shares and make additional subsequent payments of cash and common shares totaling US$550,000 and incurring exploration expenditures of US$1.5-million over a three-year period.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated August 24, 2020.

________________________________________

