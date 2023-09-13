VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ACU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 15, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commissions dated August 14, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 15, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

____________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.0125

Payable Date: October 16, 2023

Record Date: September 30, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2023

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")

[formerly Sonoro Energy Ltd. ("SNV.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

NEX Company

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Friday, September 15, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 15, 2023, the trading symbol for the Company will change from SNV.H to SNV. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length farm-in agreement pursuant to which the Company will be the operator and earn a 70% working interest in certain oil and gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. In consideration for acquiring the 70% working interest, the Company must drill up to 5 wells on the assets with the first well scheduled to spud by September 30, 2023.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION Nil 666,667 $5,000,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 1, 2023, June 7, 2023, June 14, 2023, July 28, 2023 and August 25, 2023.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 29,223,595 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 29,223,595 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,223,595 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a one-year period

$0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 3 1,583,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

187,834,077 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: Nil shares

______________________________________

23/09/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMARC RESOURCES LTD. ("AHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement dated July 7, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor") to acquire a 100% interest (the "Option") in a group of mineral claims that are located internal to and near to the northern extent of the DUKE property in British Columbia (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 200,000 shares (100,000 shares at closing and the other 100,000 shares on the first anniversary) and pay $50,000 in cash ($5,000 at closing and the other $45,000 in instalments of $5,000 on each anniversary for the following nine anniversaries) to the Optionor in order to exercise the Option.

Upon exercise of the Option, the Property will be subject to 2% NSR in favor of the Optionor, subject to maximum royalty payments of $10,000,000.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company shall also fund an annual scholarship for Indigenous students for a period of 10 years in the amount of $20,000 per year or for a total of $200,000 if the Option is exercised earlier than 10 years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 5, 2023.

________________________________________

BEMETALS CORP. ("BMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 1, 2023:

Convertible Debenture A total of $3,300,000 (of which $1,750,000 came from an existing loan).



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares consisting of up to 13,200,000 common shares at $0.25 per share of principal outstanding at any time prior to maturity.



Maturity date: September 8, 2028



Warrants N/A



Interest rate: 7.0% per annum. Accrued interest is convertible into shares of the Company, subject to TSXV Exchange approval, at the greater of: a) $0.25 and b) Market Price at the time of conversion.



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 Up to 13,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued a news release on September 11, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 61,982 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$71,280.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 22, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:20 a.m. PST, Sept. 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 2,272,727 subordinate voting shares (the "Shares") Purchase Price: $0.22 per Share Warrants: 2,272,727 Share purchase warrants to purchase 2,272,727 Shares Warrants Exercise Price: $0.28 per Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement Number of Placees: 1 Placee Insider / ProGroup Participation: None Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in its news release dated September 1, 2023.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 septembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions : 2 272 727 actions à droit de vote subalterne (les « actions ») Prix : 0,22 $ par action Bons de souscription : 2 272 727 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 272 727 actions Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,28 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans son communiqué de presse daté du 1er septembre 2023.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement, Convertible Debentures, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 7, 2023, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Conversion Price: Convertible into shares consisting of up to 3,125,000 common shares at $0.40 of funded principal outstanding at any time prior to the maturity date.



Warrants: 3,125,000 detachable common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.70 in both years 1 and 2.

All other details remain unchanged.

________________________________________

EUROPEAN ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length agreement to acquire a 100% interest in seven mineral reservations located in northern and central Finland.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $ 10,000 1,250,000 common shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 5, 2023.

________________________________________

FARSTARCAP INVESTMENT CORP. ("FRS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:38 p.m. PST, Sept. 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (''HIVE'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on May 1, 2023. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 10, 2023, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $2,685,303 (US$2,026,950.81) pursuant to the ATM Distribution from May 10, 2023 to June 30, 2023 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 occurred for gross proceeds of $2,685,303 (US$2,026,950.81).

Agents: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Offering: 534,400 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended June 30, 2023



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of $5.02 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agent's Commission: 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of US$60,808.53 in aggregate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2022, the Prospectus Supplement dated May 5, 2023, and the news release dated August 11, 2023 and and September 7, 2023 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2023, and July 10, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $35,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible at $0.70 into 50,000,000 shares and 35,000,000 common share purchase warrants.



Maturity date: July 31, 2026



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.90.



Interest rate: 10% per annum.



Number of Placees: 52 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate amount of Debentures





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 $6,100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 $50,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $199,050 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 1, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

STROUD RESOURCES LTD. ("SDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $600,000 Conversion Price: Convertible into 6,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit until maturity. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share, at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, for a period of three years.



Term of Maturity: 90 days from issuance Interest Rate: 14% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 6,000,000



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on May 29, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 13, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per common share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 per share for a period of one year



Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 394,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $17,073 N/A 189,700

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.13 for period of one year from the date of issuance.

The Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

