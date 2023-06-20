TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
20 Jun, 2023, 22:22 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Non-Voting Share: $0.20
Payable Date: July 31, 2023
Record Date: June 30, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2023
________________________________________
DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 8, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (40) forty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 22, 2023, the common shares of DeepMarkit Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Software Publishers' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
4,246,571
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MKT (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
24380K 40 2 (new)
________________________________________
EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP. ("EW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Thursday, June 22, 2023, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:
Classification
Tier 2
________________________________________
REGENX TECH CORP. ("RGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business on Thursday, June 22, 2023, the common shares of Regenx Tech Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
At the opening of markets on Friday, June 23, 2023, the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "RGX".
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 20, 2023.
________________________________________
23/06/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 12, 2023 and April 27, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
32,985,467 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
16,492,733 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,492,733 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$ 0.35 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
179 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
4
|
4,260,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
3
|
425,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$328,782.50
|
57,400 shares
|
200,410 warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of 0.35 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on May 4, 2023, May 15, 2023 and June 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ANTIOQUIA GOLD INC. ("AGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 135,930,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.01 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $1,359,300 from a previous loan agreement.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party
|
1
|
$1,359,300
|
$0.01
|
135,930,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release dated June 13, 2023 when the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BEACN WIZARDRY & MAGIC INC. ("BECN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment and Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Qualifying Transaction and Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
2,916,666
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 29, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 29, 2025
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.60
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.45
These warrants were issued pursuant to a qualifying transaction and private placement of 5,833,333 shares with 2,916,666 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 29, 2021. The Exchange has been informed originally there were 2,916,667 share purchase warrants but due to rounding the aggregate number of warrants should have been 2,916,666.
________________________________________
CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 24, 2023:
Second Tranche
|
Number of FT Units:
|
269,999 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one-half of one flow-through common share purchase warrant
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.75 per FT Unit
|
Warrants:
|
135,000 whole flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 135,000 flow-through shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.70 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on June 5, 2023 confirming closing of the second tranche of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ELECTRIC METALS (USA) LIMITED ("EML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 16, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,744,680 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.235 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,744,680 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,744,680 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.35 for a two (2) year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
5,319,150
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on June 19, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 23, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
24,782,212 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.26 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
24 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
17,489,111
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on June 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
GALAXY VENTURES INC. ("GXY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
37,230,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$ 0.0579 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release ON June 16, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 09, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.01 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Participation
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Fee: N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 13, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,550 shares at $ 12:25 to settle outstanding debt for $141,604.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated June 01, 2023.
________________________________________
MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MNTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement dated May 02, 2023, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has agreed to all of the shares of Minera Meranti Ltd, a Bolivian company that holds title to two licenses in Bolivia known as the East Trend and Media Sur licenses.
As consideration, the Company shall issue 2,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share for a deemed value of $100,000 to the Vendor. In addition, the Vendor will be entitled to a payment equal to USD $3 for every one ounce of gold or gold equivalent of measured resource. The total amount of cash that the Vendor may receive is USD $1,500,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 02, 2023, and June 13, 2023.
________________________________________
MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length option agreement to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to the 'Warren Project' located in Whitesides Township, approximately 35km west of Timmins, ON.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
N/A
|
Up to 1,000,000 Common
|
Up to $300,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 13, 2023.
________________________________________
TELO GENOMICS CORP. ("TELO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 19, 2023 and June 6, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,335,500 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,667,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,667,750 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
103 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
11
|
2,225,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$173,503.73
|
N/A
|
694,015 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on June 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
TIER ONE SILVER INC. ("TSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 3, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,564,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,564,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,564,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$ 0.35 for a two- year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
50 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
120,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$69,210
|
N/A
|
276,840
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of two years until April 21, 2025.
The Company issued news releases on April 21, 2023 and June 5, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 13, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
100,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.75 per share
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
N/A
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A
The Company issued a news release on June 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
