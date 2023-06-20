VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Non-Voting Share: $0.20

Payable Date: July 31, 2023

Record Date: June 30, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2023

________________________________________

DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 8, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (40) forty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 22, 2023, the common shares of DeepMarkit Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Software Publishers' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

4,246,571 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MKT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 24380K 40 2 (new)

________________________________________

EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP. ("EW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Thursday, June 22, 2023, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

________________________________________

REGENX TECH CORP. ("RGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Thursday, June 22, 2023, the common shares of Regenx Tech Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

At the opening of markets on Friday, June 23, 2023, the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "RGX".

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 20, 2023.

________________________________________

23/06/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 12, 2023 and April 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 32,985,467 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 16,492,733 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,492,733 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.35 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 179 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 4,260,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 425,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $328,782.50 57,400 shares 200,410 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of 0.35 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on May 4, 2023, May 15, 2023 and June 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ANTIOQUIA GOLD INC. ("AGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 135,930,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.01 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $1,359,300 from a previous loan agreement.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party

Involvement: 1 $1,359,300 $0.01 135,930,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release dated June 13, 2023 when the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BEACN WIZARDRY & MAGIC INC. ("BECN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment and Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Qualifying Transaction and Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,916,666



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 29, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 29, 2025



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45

These warrants were issued pursuant to a qualifying transaction and private placement of 5,833,333 shares with 2,916,666 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 29, 2021. The Exchange has been informed originally there were 2,916,667 share purchase warrants but due to rounding the aggregate number of warrants should have been 2,916,666.

________________________________________

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 24, 2023:

Second Tranche

Number of FT Units: 269,999 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one-half of one flow-through common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.75 per FT Unit



Warrants: 135,000 whole flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 135,000 flow-through shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 5, 2023 confirming closing of the second tranche of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC METALS (USA) LIMITED ("EML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,744,680 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.235 per share



Warrants: 10,744,680 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,744,680 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 5,319,150 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 19, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 24,782,212 shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per share



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 17,489,111 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GALAXY VENTURES INC. ("GXY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 37,230,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $ 0.0579 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release ON June 16, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 09, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.01 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Participation N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 13, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,550 shares at $ 12:25 to settle outstanding debt for $141,604.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated June 01, 2023.

________________________________________

MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MNTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement dated May 02, 2023, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has agreed to all of the shares of Minera Meranti Ltd, a Bolivian company that holds title to two licenses in Bolivia known as the East Trend and Media Sur licenses.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 2,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share for a deemed value of $100,000 to the Vendor. In addition, the Vendor will be entitled to a payment equal to USD $3 for every one ounce of gold or gold equivalent of measured resource. The total amount of cash that the Vendor may receive is USD $1,500,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 02, 2023, and June 13, 2023.

________________________________________

MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length option agreement to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to the 'Warren Project' located in Whitesides Township, approximately 35km west of Timmins, ON.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A Up to 1,000,000 Common

Shares and 250,000 warrants Up to $300,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 13, 2023.

________________________________________

TELO GENOMICS CORP. ("TELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 19, 2023 and June 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,335,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 5,667,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,667,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 103 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate

# of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 11 2,225,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $173,503.73 N/A 694,015 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TIER ONE SILVER INC. ("TSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,564,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 10,564,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,564,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.35 for a two- year period



Number of Placees: 50 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 120,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $69,210 N/A 276,840

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of two years until April 21, 2025.

The Company issued news releases on April 21, 2023 and June 5, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 100,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per share



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Exercise Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

