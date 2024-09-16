VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2738

CLIFFSIDE CAPITAL LTD. ("CEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, the common shares of Cliffside Capital Ltd. ("CEP") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of CEP shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated July 16, 2024, among CEP, Cliffside Ltd. (the "Buyer") and two other arm's length parties, whereby the Buyer has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of CEP.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, CEP's shareholders received for $0.10 per common share (the "Consideration"), other than common shares held by certain shareholders of CEP that validly elected to receive common shares in the capital of the Buyer. The Arrangement was approved by the CEP's shareholders (the "Shareholders") on September 4, 2024. To receive Consideration, registered Shareholders must surrender the certificates representing their CEP securities together with a duly completed and corresponding executed Letter of Transmittal to Computershare Investor Services Inc., as further disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated August 8, 2024.

For further details, please refer to CEP's Management Information Circular dated August 8, 2024 and news releases dated July 16, 2024, September 4, 2024 and September 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2739

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.045

Payable Date: October 15, 2024

Record Date: September 30 , 2024

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2740

GENESIS ACQUISITION CORP. ("REBL.P ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Terminated

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, September 18, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

Further to the Company's news release dated August 28, 2024, the proposed acquisition of SkyBox Sports Network Inc. ("SkyBox") has been terminated.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2741

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.0125

Payable Date: October 15, 2024

Record Date: September 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024

_______________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2742

BEACN WIZARDRY & MAGIC INC. ("BECN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $670,303.98 Offering: 3,723,911 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.18 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 18, 2024, June 20, 2024,

and August 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2743

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in 6 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 6,446 hectares located within the Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia, known as the Thorn Project.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $75,000 1,250,000 Common Shares $ nil

The acquisition is subject to 1% net smelter return royalty which can be reduced by 50% by the payment of $1,000,000 prior to commercial production.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2744

COMET LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CLIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 12, 2024, between Comet Lithium Corporation (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired three prospective lithium projects located in the James Bay region, namely, the Mercator, Monarch and Elmer East projects.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION N/A 1,500,000 common shares N/A

Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has granted a 24-month participation right to the Vendor allowing the Vendor to participate in any equity financing of the Company in order to maintain its equity percentage in the Corporation, subject to certain conditions including the Vendor holding at least 750,000 common shares of the Company at the time of the equity financing. The Company has also granted the Vendor a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty on each of the three projects with a right to buyback 1% for $3,000,000 on each of the Mercator Project, the Monarch Project and the Elmer East Project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 15, 2024 and August 9, 2024.

CORPORATION COMÈTE LITHIUM (« CLIC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 septembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'achat at de vente (la « convention ») datée du 12 juillet 2024, entre Corporation Comète Lithium (la « société ») et une société privée sans lien de dépendance (le « vendeur »). Conformément à la convention, la société a acquis trois projets potentiels de lithium dans la région Baie James, nommément les projets Mercator, Monarch et Elmer Est.



ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU

TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) CONTREPARTIE S/O 1 500 000 actions ordinaires S/O

Conformément à la convention, la société a accordé un droit de participation de 24 mois au vendeur, lui permettant de participer dans n'importe quel financement de la société pour maintenir leur pourcentage d'actions tenu de la société, sujet à certaines conditions incluant que le vendeur doit tenir au moins 750 000 actions ordinaires de la société lors du financement. La société a aussi accordé une redevance de 2 % sur le rendement net de la fonderie sur chacun des 3 projets, avec un droit de rachat de 1% pour 3 000 000 $ pour chacun des projets Mercator, Monarch et Elmer Est.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 15 juillet 2024 et le 9 août 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2745

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated October 19, 2023 the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,802,690 (outstanding) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 17, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 17, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.21 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,802,690 common shares with 2,802,690 common share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 19, 2023.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated September 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2746

HOPEFIELD VENTURES TWO INC. ("HVII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:51 a.m. PST, Sept. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2747

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. ("JNH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, Sept. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2748

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 25, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Buyer"), whereby the Company sold all interest in CannMart Inc. (the "Asset").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to sell the Asset in exchange for: (i) $500,000 cash payment made on closing date; (ii) $1,700,000 principal amount plus an interest at 3% per annum, payable monthly, in a Vendor Take-Back loan (the "VTB Loan"), subject to adjustments as set forth in the Agreement; (iii) an earn-out bonus of 20% of any revenue above $3,000,000 per quarter over the first 12 months generated by the Asset, which could be added to a principal of the VTB Loan; (iv) 2,000,000 units of the Buyer, comprised of one common share and one-half of one purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one common share of the Buyer at $0.40 per share for a period of 24 months.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 25, 2024 and September 5, 2024, September 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2749

MIMEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("MIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 bonus warrants to an arm's length party in consideration of an unsecured loan in the principal amount of $1,000,000. The loan has a term of 18 months and bears interest at a rate of 15% per annum, payable annually, which, subject to separate Exchange approval, may be paid in subordinate voting shares. Each bonus warrant is exercisable for one subordinate voting share of the Company at a price of $0.25 for 18 months.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2750

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: £1,250,000 (approx. CDN$2,218,750)

Offering: 25,000,000 Listed Shares with 25,000,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: £0.05 (approx. CDN$0.08875) per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: £0.07 (approx. CDN$0.12425) per warrant for a 3-Year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) NA 1,250,000



Commission Terms: Each non-transferrable warrant is exercisable at £0.05

(approx. CDN$0.08875) for a 3-Year period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 21, 2024, and

September 5, 2024.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2751

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 21, 2024, as amended June 27, 2024, among NexLiving Communities Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition (the "Transaction") of a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets comprising 16 properties and 991 units located in Ontario and Quebec (the "Acquisition Portfolio").

Pursuant to the Agreement, as consideration for the Acquisition Portfolio, the Company issued 16,333,682 common shares to the Vendors valued at approximately $31.4 million based on the closing price of the common shares on January 19, 2024 and has directly or indirectly assumed approximately $164.5 million of mortgage principal, in addition to certain cash adjustments under the Agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 21, 2024 and September 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2752

OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD. ("OLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $597,000 Offering: 7,462,500 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.08 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2753

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:35 a.m. PST, Sept. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2754

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Sept. 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2755

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $484,265.94 Offering: 5,380,731 Listed Shares with 5,380,731 warrants



Offering Price: $0.09 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 3, 2024, and September

13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2756

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 22,348,880 shares to settle outstanding debt for $446,977.60.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 7 $446,977.60 AUS$0.02 22,348,880 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please see the Company's news release dated July 16, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2757

SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS CONCENTRATES LTD. ("HASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 25, 2024, among Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Seller"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to purchase from the Seller all of the issued and outstanding shares of CannMart Inc. (the "Asset").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay: (i) $500,000 in cash on the Closing Date; (ii) Vendor Take-Back Loan (the "VTB Loan") in the principal amount of $1,700,000 plus an interest rate of 3% per annum beginning on the Closing Date, payable monthly, subject to adjustments as set forth in the Agreement; (iii) The VTB Loan is subject to an upward adjustment in an amount equal to 20% of the amount (if any) by which the Asset's quarterly gross revenue exceeds $3,000,000 in respect of the Asset's existing brands in each of the fully completed 4 fiscal quarters immediately following June 25, 2024; (iv) 2,000,000 Units of the Company, offered at $0.25 per Unit, each unit comprising one common share ("Common Share") and one half of one whole common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.40 per Share for a period of 2-Years from the date of issue.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 25, 2024 and September 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

