TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0582

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's news release dated February 20, 2024, the common shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The delisting of the common shares of the Company is completed at the request of the Company. The common shares of the Company trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "AZ".

For more information, please consult the Company's news release dated February 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

24/02/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES



BULLETIN V2024-0583



CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD. ("CEQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:41 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Review of Compliance with Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0584

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Units: 12,000,000 Flow-through Units (the "FT Unit")

3,775,000 Non-Flow-Through Units (the "NFT Unit")



Purchase Price: $0.05 per FT Unit

$0.04 per NFT Unit



Warrants: 9,775,000 share purchase warrants to purchase

9,775,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 6,000,000 warrants are exercisable at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.





3,775,000 warrants are exercisable at $0.075 per share for a five-year period



Number of Placee: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro

Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,500 N/A 927,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 for a period of two years from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 15, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0585

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0586

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0587

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Asset Purchase Agreement dated December 28, 2023, between the Company and three arm's length parties ("Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in two mineral claims covering exploration ground contiguous with the Woodjam project, in consideration for the issuance of 100,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares"). The Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, after which 25% of the Shares will become free trading. In addition, the Vendors has agreed to voluntary resale restrictions, whereby an additional 25% of the Shares will become free trading every four months thereafter.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered to be an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 16, 2023, and February 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

