TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 2, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on an (18) eighteen old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the common shares of Electra Battery Materials Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Resource" company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,245,233 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ELBM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 28474P201 (NEW)

________________________________________

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares

Effective at the opening Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Ore Mining' company.

The Company's Listing Application dated March 28, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

On April 6, 2022, 1246765 BC Ltd. ("765 BC"), a non-listed reporting issuer, and Lahontan Gold Corp. ("Lahontan"), a private mining issuer, completed an arm's length three-cornered amalgamation (the "Amalgamation"). Consideration for the Amalgamation consisted of the issuance of 82,660,501 Company shares on a 1 for 1 basis in exchange for common shares of 765 BC and Lahontan at a deemed price of $0.35 per share. 765 BC completed a share consolidation on a 2.7 old for 1 new basis in connection with the Amalgamation.

58,024,046 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Amalgamation are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 1,111,111 common shares issued to non-Principals are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

The Qualifying Property is located in Nevada, USA.

The Amalgamation also involved the following concurrent private placement transaction.

Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement of Lahontan subscription receipts announced March 16, 2022, March 24, 2022 and April 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,888,889 shares







Purchase Price: $0.45 per share







Warrants: 4,444,444 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,444,444 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a one year period









$0.65 in the second year







Number of Placees: 13 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Victoria Gold Corp. Y 1,626,046 John McConnell Y 108,000 Pro Group Involvement:

(1 placee) P 125,000





Agent's Fee: Beacon Securities Limited received $43,008.45 cash and 95,574 warrants to purchase 95,574 shares, exercisable at $0.65 for 24 months.









Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $28,672.30 cash and 63,716 warrants to purchase 63,716 shares, exercisable at $0.65 for 24 months.







Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia







Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

92,660,501 common shares are issued and outstanding







Escrowed Shares: 59,135,157 common shares







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: LG (new)

CUSIP Number: 50732M 10 1 (new)



For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated March 28, 2022.

Company Contact: Kimberly Ann Arntson, President & CEO Company Address: 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401

Toronto, ON M5V 0R2 Company Phone Number: (530) 414-4400 Company Email Address: [email protected]

__________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Halted, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the common shares of Noront Resources Ltd. ("Noront") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of Noront shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated December 20, 2021, among the Company and Wyloo Metals PTY LTD and Wyloo Canada Holdings PTY LTD (collectively, the "Buyers"), whereby the Buyers bought all issued and outstanding securities of the Company.

The Arrangement was approved by Noront's shareholders on March 15, 2022 and approved by the Supreme Court of Ontario on April 1, 2022. Under the terms of the Agreement, each former shareholder of the Company, other than the Buyers, is entitled to receive a cash consideration of $1.10 per common share and all outstanding options immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement have been assigned to the Company and cancelled, without any further action of the holders thereof, in exchange for a cash payment equal to the in-the-money value of the options, less applicable withholdings.

For further details, please refer to Noront's Management Information Circular dated February 11, 2022 and news releases dated December 22, 2022, February 3, 2022, March 15, 2022, March 28, 2022 and April 7, 2022.

________________________________________

THIOGENESIS THERAPEUTICS, CORP. ("TTI")

[Formerly ROZDIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ROZ.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Rozdil Capital Corporation (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated March 17, 2022. As a result, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:

Pursuant to a securities exchange agreement dated February 8, 2021, the Company has indirectly acquired all the outstanding securities of Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Inc. ("TTI-US"). The Company issued an aggregate of 12,771,075 common shares to the securityholders of TTI-US, excluding the common shares issued under the private placements below.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 17, 2022 and to the Company's news release dated April 5, 2022.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company completed a private placement of special warrants which have been exchanged into the following securities in the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.35 per common share Number of placees: 68 placees

Insider / Pro group participation:

Name Insider=Y/

Pro Group=P Number of Common

Shares 11 placees P 1,282,859

Finders' Fees: Arm's length finders received $159,250 in cash and 455,0000 non-transferable compensation options to purchase 455,000 common shares at a price of $0.35 per share until July 29, 2022, subject to an acceleration clause.

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated August 4, 2021.

Name Change

Following a special resolution approved by shareholders at a meeting held on September 3, 2021, effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Rozdil Capital Corporation will be delisted.

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which27,910,175 common shares are issued and outstanding. Escrow: 13,462,869 common shares (including 2,725,000 CPC escrowed shares)of which 1,346,287 common shares are released as at the date of this bulletin



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: TTI (new) CUSIP Number: 88410L102 (new)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Research and development in the physical, engineering and life sciences" company (NAICS: 54171).

Reinstated for Trading

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the shares of the Resulting Issuer will be reinstated for trading under the symbol "TTI".

Company Contact: Brook Riggins, Director Company Address: 4 King Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1B6 Company Phone Number: +420 776 659 259 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_____________________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SILK ROAD ENERGY INC. ("SLK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 11, 2022.

________________________________________

22/04/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:06 a.m. PST, April 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, April 11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,166,096 common shares at a deemed price of $0.512 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $2,133,041.33:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated April 1, 2022.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 11 avril 2022

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 4 166 096 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,512 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 2 133 041,33 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 avril 2022.

________________________________________

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,478,500 shares







Purchase Price: $0.06 per share







Warrants: 14,478,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,478,500 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period subject to an acceleration clause





Number of Placees: 28 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Tom Ullrich Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[ 1placee] P 300,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $19,926 cash and 332,100 finder warrants

Leede Jones Gable - $4,680 cash and 78,000 finder warrants

PI Financial Corp - $4,320 cash and 72,000 finder warrants







Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into common share at $0.12 per share for a two-year period from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has a news releases announcing the closing of the private placement on December 21, 2021, and April 8, 2022, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a US$20 Million Stream Financing Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 14, 2022, between the Company and Sprott Private Resource and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott"). Pursuant to the Agreement the Company has agreed to sell and deliver 2.25% of all gold and silver produced from its Monte do Carmo gold project. The Company has the option to buy back a percentage of the stream granted to Sprott (from 2.25% to 1.125%), payable in cash or by the issuance of common shares, or a combination of both.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 14, 2022

_______________________________________

ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,275,000 shares







Purchase Price: $1.51 per share







Number of Placees: 10 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David Baker Y 15,000 Frederick Bell Y 50,510 Greg Owen Y 13,245 John Robins Y 1,000,000 Martin Turenne Consulting Ltd.



(Martin Turenne) Y 13,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 1, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,462,437 Common Shares, 3,306,821 Flow-Through Shares, & 642,900 Charity Flow-Through Shares Purchase Price: $0.50 per Common Share, $0.55 per Flow-Through Share, & $0.70 per Charity Flow-Through Share Warrants: 3,206,078 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,206,078 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a 24-month period

Number of Placees: 33 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares R. David Russell Y 122,437 Lisa Buchan Y 30,000 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 718,232 [4 placees]



Agent's Fee: Red Cloud Securities and Paradigm Capital received an aggregate 366,729 broker warrants and $201,000 paid by the issuance of 402,000 units. Each broker warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 for a 24–month period. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for a common share at $0.75 for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on March 25, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GMV MINERALS INC. ("GMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 300,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 25, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 25, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 600,000 shares with 300,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 27, 2020.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated February 9, 2022:

Number of Securities: 13,732,900 subscription receipts

9,525,850 common shares



Purchase Price: $4.45 per subscription receipt





$4.45 per common share



Subscription Receipts: Each Subscription Receipt will automatically convert into one unit (each, a "Unit"), without the payment of additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder thereof, upon the satisfaction of the following escrow release conditions: (i) the completion, satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent (other than the release of the escrowed funds) to the Tintic Acquisition, including all necessary shareholder approval, and (ii) the delivery of a joint notice from the Company and Eight Capital, on behalf of the Underwriters, to TSX Trust Company, in its capacity as escrow agent, confirming that the condition set forth in (i) has been met or waived. Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will allow its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $7.60 per common share for a period of 60 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Warrants: 9,525,850 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,525,850 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $7.60 per share for a period of 60 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 87 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of subscription receipts # of shares Duncan Middlemiss Y 11,500 Nil Charles Page Y Nil 10,000 Aggregate ProGroup (4 subscribers) P 2,112,500 Nil

Finder's Fee: Eight Capital, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that includes Canaccord Genuity Corp. RBC Capital Markets Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Desjardins Securities Inc. received a cash commission totaling $4,477,979.38

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 2, 2022.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 11 avril 2022

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 9 février 2022:

Nombre d'actions: 13 732 900 reçus de souscription

9 525 850 actions ordinaires



Prix : 4,45 $ par reçu de souscription

,45 $ par actions ordinaire



Reçus de souscription : Chaque reçu de souscription sera converti automatiquement en une unité (une « unité »), sans paiement additionnel ou toute autre action de la part du détenteur, lors de la satisfaction des suivantes exigences sous écrou : (i) la clôture, satisfaction ou exemption de toutes les conditions de l'acquisition Tintic (autre que la libération des fonds sous écrou), incluant l'approbation des actionnaires requise, et (ii) l'émission d'une confirmation conjointe de la société et Eight Capital, au nom des preneurs fermes, à TSX Trust Company, dans sa capacité d'agent d'entiercement, que la condition mentionnée en (i) a été rencontrée ou dérogée. Chaque unité comprend une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription (le « bon de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permettra à son détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 7,60 $ par action pour une période de 60 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Bons de souscription : 9 525 850 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 9 525 850 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 7,60 $ par action pour une période de 60 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 87 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # de reçus de souscription # d'actions Duncan Middlemiss Y 11 500 Aucune Charles Page Y Aucun 10 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (4 souscripteurs) P 2 112 500 Aucune

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Eight Capital, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. et National Bank Financial Inc., au nom d'un syndicat de preneurs fermes qui inclus Canaccord Genuity Corp., RBC Capital Markets Inc., PI Financial Corp., et Desjardins Securities Inc., ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 4 477 979,38 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 mars 2022.

________________________________________

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 7 and April 1, 2022:

Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 1,187,567 shares



Purchase Price: $0.72 per share

Ontario Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 576,831 shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per share

Non-Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 3,623,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Warrants: 1,811,748 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,811,748 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 71 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Craig Roberts Y 138,900 Crescat Portfolio Management LLC



(Kevin Smith) Y 560,835 Robert Carpenter Y 166,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[5 placees] P 391,667

Finder's Fee:

$8,006.40 and 13,260 finders' warrants with each finder'swarrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.90 is payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$26,520.01 and 44,200 finders' warrants with each finder's warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.90 is payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$7,632.00 and 12,720 finders' warrants with each finder's warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.90 is payable to PI Financial Corp.

$60,000.04 and 82,500 finders' warrants with each finder's warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.60 is payable to Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.

$4,199.98 and 7,000 finders' warrants with each finder's warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.90 is payable to Research Capital Corp.

$20,999.99 and 35,000 finders' warrants with each finder's warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.60 is payable to Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd.

Each finder's warrant is exercisable for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 8, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 14, 2022 and January 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,797,258 units Purchase Price: $0.40 per unit Warrants: 6,797,258 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,797,258 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a 24-month period Number of Placees: 58 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares J. Birks Boviard Y 5000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 596,000 [2 placees]



Agent's Fee: Research Capital Corporation, Sprott Capital Partners LP, Leede Jones Gable, Red Cloud Securities, Richardson Wealth Ltd., and IA Private Wealth Management received an aggregate cash commission of $73,352 and 179,130 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on March 30, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ZOOMAWAY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ZMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:36 p.m. PST, April 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Remain Cease Traded.

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,567,280 shares to settle outstanding debt for $428,364 pursuant to a British Columbia Securities Commission Partial Revocation Order dated January 7, 2022.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Georg H. Schnura Y $340,364 $0.05 6,807,280

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, remain Cease Traded.

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement to be conducted pursuant to a British Columbia Securities Commission Partial Revocation Order dated December 21, 2021 and announced December 8, 2021, December 29, 2021, January 12, 2022 and March 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]