ALTURAS MINERALS CORP. ("ALT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, December 20, 2023 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0305

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.14

Payable Date: January 15, 2024

Record Date: December 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 28, 2023

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0306

SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS CONCENTRATES LTD. ("HASH")

[formerly Dash Capital Corp. ("DCX.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since June 9, 2021, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the common shares of Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "HASH".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated October 31, 2023. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the Company's arm's length acquisition of all shares of Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd., a private Alberta cannabis issuer, in consideration of 42,975,188 Company shares at a deemed $0.195 per share.

14,087,252 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 2,856,667 common shares issued to non-Principals will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 1,750,000 post-consolidation shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 20, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the common shares of Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Dash Capital Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated October 31, 2023, which is filed on SEDAR+.

The Company is classified as a 'Cannabis Product Manufacturing' company.

Post-Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

48,475,188 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 18,693,919 shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: HASH (new) CUSIP #: 82888A102 (new)

Company Contact: Jeff Swainson, President & CEO Company Address: 273209 Range Road 20

Rocky View County, AB T0M 0E0 Company Phone Number: 403-796-3640 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0307

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.04

Payable Date: January 15, 2024

Record Date: December 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 28, 2023

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0308

MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MNTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on November 02, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the common shares of Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' Company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

7,179,373 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: MNTR (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 56450P200 (new)

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0309

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.001275

Payable Date: January 15, 2024

Record Date: December 31, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: December 28, 2023

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0310

SAVILLE RESOURCES INC. ("SRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's shareholders on November 29, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a twenty (20) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 20, 2023, the common shares of Saville Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,092,328 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: SRE (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 80517N305 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0311

SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("SNI.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per 1st Preference Share: $0.225

Payable Date: March 15, 2024

Record Date: March 1, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: February 29, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0312

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: January 15, 2024

Record Date: December 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 28, 2023

_______________________________________

23/12/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0313

GENERATION GOLD CORP. ("GEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 5 mineral licenses covering approximately 8,438 hectares located in the Territory of Nunavut, also known as the YATH Uranium Property (the "Property"). Pursuant to a mineral property acquisition agreement dated November 3, 2023 and an amended and restated mineral property agreement dated December 14, 2023 (collectively, the "Agreements") between the Company and four arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"), the aggregate consideration for the acquisition of the Property over a period of two (2) years is as follows:



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) Consideration $45,000 2,500,000 common shares

N/A









Pursuant to the Agreements, the Issuer will grant one percent (1.0%) net smelter returns royalty to the Vendors, which is only to be paid upon returns from the commercial production of minerals from the Property

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 8, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0314

LYCOS ENERGY INC. ("LCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective September 27, 2023, the Company's final short form prospectus dated September 27, 2023 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering pursuant to the Prospectus occurred on October 16, 2023, for gross proceeds of $35,003,355.

Offering: 9,860,100 common shares ("Shares")



Offering Price: $3.55 per Share



Underwriters: National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Peters & Co. Limited, Eight Capital, Haywood Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc.



Underwriters' Fees: Aggregate of $1,750,167.75 cash commission.



Over-allotment Option: Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option in connection with this offering to purchase an additional 1,286,100 common shares, which was exercised in full.





For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 27, 2023 and filed on SEDAR, and the Company's news releases dated September 13, 2023, September 14, 2023 and October 16, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0315

NTG CLARITY NETWORKS INC. ("NCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 37,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per common share



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Exercise Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 37,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0316

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.V")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0317

PETROX RESOURCES CORP. ("PTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:50 a.m. PST, December 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0318

ROCKMOUNT CAPITAL CORPORATION ("RSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0319

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0320

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 11, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,460,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit.



Warrants: 9,460,000 Warrants to purchase 9,460,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.10 exercisable until June 13, 2025, being a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.



Forced Exercised Provision: The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision, whereby in the case that the Shares of the Company trade on the Exchange at $0.25 or more for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the option to give notice to the Warrant holders by way of news release, indicating that Warrants will expire 30 days thereafter.



Number of Placees: 8 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[1 Pro Group member] P 998,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: $20,655 N/A 413,100









Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.10 per Finder Share until December 13, 2024.





The Company issued a news release on December 13, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

