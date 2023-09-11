VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 8, 2023, the following company name in English and French should have read as follows:

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

CORPORATION GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES

All other information remains unchanged.

23/09/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated August 23, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company, an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), and the shareholders of the Vendor (the "Shareholders") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor. The Vendor is a manufacturer of roof trusses, floor systems and wall panels, and a supplier of engineered wood products.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 1,739,129 shares, at a deemed price of $1.14 per share, to some of the Shareholders and pay $26,884,737 in cash (the "Cash Consideration") to the Shareholders. $2,688,474 of the Cash Consideration will be paid into escrow. The Cash Consideration is subject to additional post-closing adjustments based on the Vendor's working capital, inventory, cash and income taxes payable/receivable at closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 23, 2023.

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 3,125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,125,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,250,000

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 25, 2023, and July 13, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Provision IT Resources Ltd. for total cash consideration of $4,500,000 subject to final adjustments.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 1, 2023 and September 8, 2023.

LAVRAS GOLD CORP. ("LGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, Sept. 11, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LAVRAS GOLD CORP. ("LGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 11, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:16 a.m. PST, Sept. 11, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 11, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. ("SGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 15, 2023.

Number of Shares: 2,200,000 flow-through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $7.50 per FT share



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: $534,375 cash - Cormark Securities Inc.

$178,125 cash - SCP Resource Finance LP

The Company issued a news release on September 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

STALLION DISCOVERIES CORP. ("STUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property option agreement dated July 18, 2023 (the "Option Agreement") between the Company and Atha Energy Corp. (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Optionor has agreed to grant an option to the Company to acquire a seventy percent (70%) undivided interest in and to 47 mineral claims, covering 547,524 acres, known as Atha Property, located in Saskatchewan (the "Property").

Consideration is the issuance of 3,333,333 shares of the Company to the Optionor on the closing date. The Company must incur $12,000,000 in exploration or other work commitments in stages as follows:



Exploration or Work Commitments By the First Anniversary $3,311,770 By the Fifth Anniversary $8,688,230

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company may issue additional shares to the Optionor under certain circumstances regarding the deficient deposits. All future share issuances remain subject to prior approval of the Exchange.

Once the Company successfully earns-in its 70% interest, it will enter into a joint venture with the Optionor on the Property. The Optionor's 30% interest in the Property will be subject to a 10% free-carried interest in favour of a third party.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fee is payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 18, 2023 and September 11, 2023.

STANDARD URANIUM LTD. ("STND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a mineral property purchase and sale agreement dated August 24, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Standard Uranium (Saskatchewan) Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), a subsidiary of Standard Uranium Ltd. (the "Company"), and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire from the Vendor eight (8) mineral exploration claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada. In consideration, the Company will issue 1,250,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor and grant the Vendor a 2.5 % net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR Royalty") on these eight mineral claims acquired from the Vendor and two mineral claims owned by the Company in the same location, and the Company has the option to purchase 1% of the NSR Royalty at any time for $1 million, thereby reducing the NSR Royalty held by the Vendor to 1.5%. The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fee is payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 24, 2023.

TUT FITNESS GROUP INC. ("GYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,888,888 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.045 per Unit.



Warrants: 2,944,444 whole Warrants to purchase 2,944,444 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.08 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 5 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Y 4,777,777 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $1,750.00 N/A 38,889

Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.08 per Finder Share for a period of 24

months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on July 21, 2023; August 18, 2023; and September 8, 2023, to announce the closings and updates of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of up to an 80% undivided interest in the Neita Norte Exploration Concession, located in the Dominican Republic, as part of an earn-in and joint venture agreement.

In order for the optionee to earn an initial 60% interest, they will have to spend an aggregate of US$12 million in work expenditures within eight years.

Following the earn-in of the 60% interest, the optionee will have the ability to elect to sole-fund and deliver a Feasibility Study by the end of year twelve, which will allow the optionee to increase its ownership in the joint venture to 80%.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 14, 2023.

