VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2023

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MASON RESOURCES INC. ("LLG")

[formerly Mason Graphite Inc. ("LLG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on December 20, 2022, the Company has changed its name from Mason Graphite Inc. to Mason Resources Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, October 27, 2023, the common shares of Mason Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Mason Graphite Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "All other miscellaneous funds and financial vehicles" company (NAICS Number: 526989).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 141,292,585 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: LLG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 57532C100 (NEW)





RESSOURCES MASON INC. (« LLG »)

[Anciennement Mason Graphite Inc. (« LLG »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 octobre 2023

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires de la société le 20 décembre 2022, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Mason Graphite Inc. à Ressources Mason Inc. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Ressources Mason Inc. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires vendredi le 27 octobre 2023 et les actions ordinaires de Mason Graphite Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Tous les autres fonds et instruments financiers divers » (numéro de SCIAN : 526989).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 141 292 585 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation



Titres entiercés : Aucun



Agent des transferts : Compagnie Trust TSX Symbole au téléscripteur : LLG (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP: 57532C100 (NOUVEAU)

__________________________________

REACT GAMING GROUP INC. ("RGG.H")

[formerly React Gaming Group Inc. ("RGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, October 27, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of October 27, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from RGG to RGG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated June 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

RUMBU HOLDINGS LTD. ("RMB")

[formerly Rumbu Holdings Ltd. ("RMB.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Non-Brokered – Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since April 28, 2023, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 27, 2023, the common shares of Rumbu Holdings Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RMB".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Information Circular dated September 21, 2023. As a result, at the opening on Friday, October 27, 2023, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the non-arm's length acquisition of all shares of Schrader Funeral Home and Cremation Services Ltd. for consideration of 6,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20.

6,000,000 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 2,500,000 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

The Company will continue as Rumbu Holdings Ltd. and trade under the symbol "RMB".

The Exchange has been advised that the above transaction has been completed.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Daryl Lockyer Y 3,800,000 Jamie D. Lockyer Y 2,700,000 Shelina Hirji Y 200,000 Ross O. Drysdale Y 500,000 Shane Wylie Y 400,000 J. Michael Sullivan Y 400,000







In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 282,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 14 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil





Finder's Fee: Nil







For further information, please refer to the company's information circular dated September 21, 2023, which has been filed on SEDAR+. The Company issued a news release on October 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 27, 2023, the common shares of Rumbu Holdings Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol "RMB".

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,782,500 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 8,500,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Symbol: RMB (same symbol as CPC but with .P removed)



CUSIP #: 781391 10 7 (unchanged)





The Company is classified as a "Funeral Services" company.

Company Contact: Ross O. Drysdale, Chairman Company Address: 1150, 707 – 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2P 3H6 Company Phone Number: 403-585-3737 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________

23/10/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 5, 2023 and September 29, 2023:

Number of Shares –

Brokered: 28,847,375 shares



Number of Shares –

Non-Brokered: 2,450,000 shares



Warrants –

Brokered: 28,847,375 share purchase warrants to purchase 28,847,375 shares



Warrants –

Non-Brokered: 2,450,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,450,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 1,700,000

Agent's Fee: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation - $120,227.40 cash and 1,502,843 broker warrants





Broker Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 5, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,229,579 common shares at a deemed value of $0.56 per share to settle outstanding debt for $685,740.28.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 17, 2023.

________________________________________

COMET INDUSTRIES LTD. ("CMU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of the Company's land and building located at 2 -- 12 Powell St. and 200 Carrall St., located in Vancouver, B.C, (the "Property"). By way of consideration, the Company was paid $10,200,000 for the sale of the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 10, 2023 and September 12, 2023.

________________________________________

COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD. ("CPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 20,951,500



Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: November 15, 2023 (original expiry date was April 15, 2023, for 13,446,500 warrants, and May 17, 2023, for 7,505,000 warrants).



New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 15, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,715,000 shares (6,685,000 Flow-Through shares and 19,030,000 Non-Flow Through shares) with 22,372,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 22, 2021.

________________________________________

DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:05 a.m. PST, Oct. 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 25, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INFINICO METALS CORP. ("INFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an acquisition of the Dalhousie Project (the "Property") pursuant to an option agreement dated June 7, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). The Property consists of 31 claims located in Bourbaux and Berthiaume Townships in the Province of Quebec.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay $1,500,000 in cash, issue 4,000,000 shares to the Optionor and undertake $5,000,000 in exploration over a four-year period to earn a 100% interest in the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 5, 2023, July 21, 2023 and July 31, 2023.

________________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,506,500 Units



Purchase Price: $ 1 per Unit



Warrant: 1,753,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,753,250 shares



Warrant Purchase Price: $ 1.50 for 2 years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placee: 52 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Placees # of Placee (s) # of Shares # of Warrants







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 8 4 970,000 300,000 485,000 150,000











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 41,640 N/A 40,290

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 1.50 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 19, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property option and joint venture agreement dated July 26, 2023 and an amendment to mineral property option and joint venture agreement dated September 18, 2023 (together "the Agreement"), between M3 Metals Corp. (the "Company") and an arms length party: Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will have the option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Company's Great Texas Spring Property (the "Property"), located in Elko County Nevada, USA. On exercise of the option, the Properties will be held in a joint venture company (the "JV"), between the Purchaser and Company.

In order to exercise the option in its entirety, the Purchaser must: (i) pay an aggregate cash consideration of $1,250,000; (ii) issue an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares of the Purchaser to the Company; and (iii) incur an aggregate of $250,000 in exploration expenditure on the Properties over a 5-year period (the "Term").

Further, in the event the option is exercised and a JV is formed, if either party has its interest in the Property diluted to less than 10%, such interest will be converted to a net smelter royalty to be determined by the parties at such time.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 26, 2023, September 21, 2023 and October 24, 2023.

________________________________________

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on July 22, 2022. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories Securities Commissions.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 26, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that 2,061,235 common shares were issued under the "at-the-market" offering for the period ending September 30, 2023, for gross proceeds of C$13,149,879.59.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp.



Offering: An aggregate of 2,061,235 shares during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Share Price: Average price of C$6.30 per share during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Agent's Commission: An aggregate of C$309,021.89 during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 26, 2022, October 11, 2022, January 10, 2023, July 5, 2023, and October 04, 2023 Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, and Prospectus Supplement dated August 26, 2022, filed on SEDAR+.

_____________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property option and joint venture agreement dated July 26, 2023, and amended on September 18, 2023 (collectively, the "Agreement") between Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company"), M3M Metals Corp., together with its subsidiary ML Nevada Corp. (collectively referred to as "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Optionor has agreed to grant an option to the Company to acquire up to an eighty percent (80%) interest in 253 claims, in Elko County, Nevada (the "Property").

As option payments for the acquisition of up to an 80% interest in the Property, the Company will pay $1,250,000 in cash, issue up to 5,000,000 shares of the Company to the Optionor, and incur $250,000 in exploration expenditures. These option payments will be distributed over several stages within a five-year period, detailed as follows:



CASH SHARES Exploration or Work Commitments To earn 50% Interest $500,000 2,000,000 Nil To earn an additional 20% Interest $250,000 2,000,000 $250,000 To earn an additional 10% Interest $500,000 1,000,000 Nil

Upon any of the following events: i) the Company exercising the option for an 80% interest; ii) the Company earning a minimum of 50% interest in the Property and terminating the Agreement; or iii) the Agreement terminating after a period of five years with the Company having earned at least 50% interest in the Property, both the Company and the Optionor will enter into a joint venture.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fee is payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 26, 2023, September 21, 2023, and October 24, 2023.

____________________________________

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Vancouver.

_________________________________________

