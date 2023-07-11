VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated March 24, 2023, between Iconic Minerals Ltd. (the "Company"), its wholly-owned subsidiary 1259318 BC Ltd. ("Spinco") and certain arm's length parties (collectively, the "Acquiror") pursuant to which the parties completed a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").

Under the Plan of Arrangement, the Acquiror acquired the Company's 50% indirect interest in the Bonnie Clair Project. In consideration therefore, the Company received 66,912,827 common shares of the Acquiror, of which, 60,221,528 common shares were distributed to the Company's shareholders under the Plan of Arrangement.

Also under the Plan of Arrangement, the Company (i) re-classified and re-designated its existing common shares as "Class A shares" (the "Class A Shares"); (ii) created a new class of common shares (the "New Common Shares"); and (iii) for every one Class A Share held, distributed to the shareholders of the Company (A) one New Company Share and (B) a fractional interest of a Spinco share (that was subsequently exchanged for a common share of the Acquiror).

The Exchange has been advised that the Company's shareholders approved the Plan of Arrangement at an annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2023 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Arrangement on May 31, 2023. The Plan of Arrangement was completed on July 7, 2023 using letters of transmittal.

The full particulars of the Plan of Arrangement are set forth in the Company's management information circular dated April 28, 2023, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR. For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 9, 2023, March 27, 2023, May 29, 2023, June 1, 2023 and July 10, 2023.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the Company's shareholders who previously held common shares (the "Old Shares") will have their Old Shares redesignated as Class A Shares and exchanged on a one for one basis for New Common Shares. Accordingly, the New Common Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

147,509,051 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: ICM (Unchanged)

CUSIP Number: 450959101 (NEW)

Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted.

________________________________________

VANTEX RESOURCES LTD. ("VAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated March 22, 2023, and the Company's news release dated July 10, 2023, effective at the opening on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

23/07/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,152,273 common shares at a deemed price of $0.055 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $63,375.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.60 per share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on July 5, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,714,286 shares

Purchase Price: $0.035 per share

Warrants: 5,714,286 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,714,286 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on June 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 13,240,943 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 13,240,943 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,240,943 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10

Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Number of Placees: 40 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 2,899,136



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases on May 9, 2023, May 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 8, 2023:

Number of Unit: 35,714,285 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant

Purchase Price: $0.14 per Unit

Warrants: 35,714,285 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,714,285 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.19 until December 21, 2025

Number of Placees: 80 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 22,207,570 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 528,500



Agent's Fee: $127,908.78 cash and 934,060 Agent's Warrants payable to Beacon Securities Limited

$126,466.50 cash and 918,508 Agent's Warrants payable to Integral Wealth Securities Limited

$12,284.50 cash and 95,875 Agent's Warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$1,960.00 cash and 14,000 Agent's Warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

$8,972.25 cash and 63,088 Agent's Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$6,174.00 cash and 26,653 Agent's Warrants payable to Raymond James Ltd.

$2,449.30 cash and 12,495 Agent's Warrants payable to National Bank financial Inc.

$1,610.00 cash and 6,250 Agent's Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$800.10 cash payable to Research Capital Corporation

$569.87 cash and 501 Agent's Warrants payable to Aligned Capital Partners Inc.

$49.70 cash payable to Questrade, Inc.

$280.00 cash payable to Scotia Capital, Inc.

Each Agent's Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.14 for one common share of the Company for 30 months from the closing date of the offering.

The Company issued a news release on June 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to existing cash loans to add a conversion feature to the outstanding debt. The loans will now be convertible as follows:

Convertible Debenture $ 989,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into 989 units where each unit consists of (i) unsecured convertible debenture in the principal amount of $1,000 and (ii) 95 proportionate voting share purchase warrants.

Each debenture shall be convertible into proportionate voting shares of the company at a conversion price of $10.50 per conversion share ($0.105 per subordinate voting share of the company on a fully converted basis) at any point prior to maturity. In the event the Company's shares trade at or above a volume-weighted average trade price of $0.50 for any

20 consecutive trading days, the Debentures and Warrants will be subject to an accelerated exercise provision.

Maturity date: Three years from issuance

Warrants Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one proportionate voting share in the capital of the company at a price of $10.50 ($0.105 per subordinate voting share on a fully converted basis) for a term of three years following the closing.

Interest rate: 10% per annum

Number of Placees: 2 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 677 units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Please refer to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2023, for further details.

________________________________________

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:55 a.m. PST, July 11, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 160,976 common shares at a deemed price of US$3.80 per share, in settlement of a debt relating to accrued interest under the unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") issued in connection with the private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022 having a deemed value of US$611,712:

Number of Creditors: 3 creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate Non-Arm's length Party Involvement (1 Placee) NP 40,244







Under the Notes the Company has the right to deliver the share certificates to the creditors upon maturity, conversion or redemption, as the case may be, of the Notes.

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated January 2, 2023.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 11 juillet 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 160 976 actions ordinaires à un prix de 3,80 $US par action, en règlement d'intérêts courus aux termes des billets convertibles non garantis (les « Billets ») émis dans le cadre du placement privé annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse le 8 novembre 2022 d'un montant de dette total de 611 712 $US :

Nombre de créanciers : 3 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :

Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance = NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Participation totale de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance

(1 souscripteur) NP 40,244







En vertu des Billets, la Société a le droit de remettre les certificats d'actions aux créanciers à l'échéance, à la conversion ou au remboursement, selon le cas, des billets.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 2 Janvier 2023.

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 19, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $10,000,000 principal amount of convertible debentures

Conversion Price: The aggregate principal amount under the debenture is convertible into common shares at any time until maturity at a price of $2.05 per share for an aggregate of up to 4,878,049 common shares

Maturity date: June 19, 2028

Interest rate: 10% per annum

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on June 19, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, July 11, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 11, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. ("PHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:54 a.m. PST, July 11, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 30, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing a convertible debenture amendment as announced on June 28, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $1,530,000

Original Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 5,368,421 common shares and 765,000 common share purchase warrants at $0.285.

Amended Conversion Price: Convertible into units at $0.20 of principal amount.

Maturity date: Four years from issuance

Original Warrant Terms: Each warrant has a term of two years from the date of issuance and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.40, subject to an acceleration clause.

Amended Warrant Terms: Each warrant has a term of two years from the date of issuance and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.20, subject to an acceleration clause.

Interest rate: 10 % per annum.

The debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange September 30, 2022.

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated June 28, 2023, and Exchange bulletin dated September 30, 2023.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,536,538

Expiry Date of Warrants: 8,668,123 expire December 21, 2024; 2,447,022 expire December 30, 2024; and 1,421,393 expire January 16, 2025, subject to an acceleration clause.

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,536,538 shares with 12,536,538 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 27, 2023.

________________________________________

RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 31, 2023 and June 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,177,777 Class A shares

853,707 Federal flow-through shares

3,235,297 Quebec flow-through shares and

2,616,777 Quebec Charity flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.18 per Class A shares

$0.205 per Federal flow-through shares

$0.235 per Quebec flow-through share and

$0.305 per Quebec Charity flow-through share

Number of warrants: 2,897,275 warrants

Warrant terms: $0.27 for 18 months

Number of Placees: 35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 111,111 Class A shares and 262,765 Quebec flow-through shares 55,555 warrants Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,000 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on June 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES RADISSON INC. (« RDS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 juillet 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 31 mai 2023 et le 29 juin 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 3 177 777 actions de catégorie A

853 707 actions accréditives fédérales

3 235 297 actions accréditives du Québec et

2 616 777 actions accréditives de Charité du Québec

Prix : 0,18 $ par action de catégorie A

0,205 $ par action accréditive fédérale

0,235 $ par action accréditive du Québec et

0,305 $ par action accréditive de Charité du Québec

Nombre de bons : 2 897 275 bons de souscription

Termes des bons : 0,27 $ pour 18 mois

Nombre de souscripteurs : 35 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions # total de bons Participation totale d'initiés existants: 3 111 111 actions de catégorie A et 262 765 actions accréditives du Québec 55 555 bons de souscription Participation totale de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O S/O



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 6 000 $ S/O S/O



La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 29 juin 2023.

________________________________________

RIVALRY CORP. ("RVLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,866,012 Subordinate Voting Shares

Purchase Price: $1.50 per Subordinate Voting Share

Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 33,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 96,166



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $30,275 N/A N/A



The Company issued news releases on May 5, 2023 and May 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 6, 2023

Number of Shares: 175,000 non-flow-through shares and 40,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per non-flow-through share and $0.25 per flow-through share

Warrants: 215,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 215,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $700.00 N/A 2,800 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on July 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP. ("SOP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 8:16 a.m. PST, July 11, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP. ("SOP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, July 11, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

