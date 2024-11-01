TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Nov 01, 2024, 21:08 ET
Nov. 1, 2024
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
None.
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-3247
PRIMELINE ENERGY HOLDINGS INC. ("PEH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, securities of Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.
_______________________________________
24/11/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3248
CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 555,555 common shares at a deemed value of $0.09 per share to settle outstanding debt for $50,000.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more details, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 21, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3249
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 01, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
$5,000,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 4,098,360 common shares at C$1.6875 of principal outstanding.
|
Maturity date:
|
3 years from the date of issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
9.75% per annum
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 29, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3250
MERAKI ACQUISITION ONE, INC. ("MRKI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 1, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3251
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:53 a.m. PST, November 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3252
POET Technologies Inc. ("PTK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
US$15,000,000
|
Offering:
|
4,000,000 Listed Shares with 2,000,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
US$3.75 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
US$5.00 per warrant for a 5-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated September 25, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3253
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
21,875,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 3, 2024 and November 29, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 3, 2025 and November 29, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 23,500,000 shares with 23,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 30, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3254
RADIUS GOLD INC. ("RDU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$580,500.13
|
Offering:
|
8,292,859 Listed Shares with 8,292,859 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.07 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share for a one-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated September 25, 2024 and October 30, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3255
RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$5,000,000
|
Offering:
|
7,692,308 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.65 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 21, 2024, October 22,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3256
SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:11 a.m. PST, November 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3257
SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, November 1, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-3258
SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP. ("SOP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at 12.15 p.m. PST, October 31 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
