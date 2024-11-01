VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-3247

PRIMELINE ENERGY HOLDINGS INC. ("PEH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, securities of Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

24/11/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3248

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 555,555 common shares at a deemed value of $0.09 per share to settle outstanding debt for $50,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more details, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 21, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3249

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 01, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Offering: $5,000,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into 4,098,360 common shares at C$1.6875 of principal outstanding.

Maturity date: 3 years from the date of issuance

Interest rate: 9.75% per annum

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 29, 2024.



BULLETIN V2024-3250

MERAKI ACQUISITION ONE, INC. ("MRKI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 1, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-3251

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:53 a.m. PST, November 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3252

POET Technologies Inc. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: US$15,000,000 Offering: 4,000,000 Listed Shares with 2,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: US$3.75 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: US$5.00 per warrant for a 5-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 25, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3253

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 21,875,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 3, 2024 and November 29, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 3, 2025 and November 29, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 23,500,000 shares with 23,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 30, 2022.

BULLETIN V2024-3254

RADIUS GOLD INC. ("RDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $580,500.13 Offering: 8,292,859 Listed Shares with 8,292,859 warrants Offering Price: $0.07 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a one-year period Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 25, 2024 and October 30, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3255

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,000,000



Offering: 7,692,308 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.65 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 21, 2024, October 22,

2024 and October 29, 2024.





BULLETIN V2024-3256

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:11 a.m. PST, November 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3257

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, November 1, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-3258

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP. ("SOP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at 12.15 p.m. PST, October 31 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

