VANCOUVER, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")

[formerly Platform Eight Capital Corp. ("PEC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading and Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Platform Eight Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction (the "QT") described in its Filing Statement dated January 31, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Friday, February 14, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

The QT consists of the arm's length acquisition of all the shares of Blue Thunder Mining Corporation ("Blue Thunder"), by way of a three-cornered amalgamation through the issuance of:

(a) 42,236,236 common shares at a deemed price of $0.1304 per share (including property consideration in shares);

(b) 4,244,606 incentive stock options at exercise prices varying between $0.04 and $0.11 per share with expiry dates up to October 2028; and

(c) 5,038,838 purchase warrants at exercise prices varying between $0.1397 and $0.1676 per share with expiry dates up to July 2021.

As a result of the QT, a total of 27,564,028 Resulting Issuer common shares, 3,495,556 Resulting Issuer options and 807,066 Resulting Issuer warrants are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement and 4,170,000 Resulting Issuer common shares are subject to the CPC escrow agreement. An additional 593,332 Resulting Issuer common shares and 749,048 Resulting Issuer options are subject to Exchange Seed Share Resale Restrictions.

The Company is classified as a "Mining" Issuer (NAICS Number: 212220).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated January 31, 2020, available on SEDAR and the press release dated February 12, 2020.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated February 4, 2020, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Effective at the opening on Friday, February 14, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "PEC.P" to "BLUE".

Name Change

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 30, 2019, the name of the Company has been changed from "Platform Eight Capital Corp." to "Blue Thunder Mining Inc.".

Effective at the opening of business on Friday, February 14, 2020, the common shares of "Blue Thunder Mining Inc." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "Platform Eight Capital Corp." will be delisted.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 51,840,304 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow 32,327,360 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BLUE (new) CUSIP Number: 09607H100 (new)

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Ryan Webster, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary Company Address: 105 King Street East, 2nd Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1G6 Company Phone Number: 647-278-5160 E-mail Address: [email protected] Company Web Site: www.bluethundermining.com

______________________________________

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORPORATION ("CLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Notice of Final Distribution Amount

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This bulletin is provided as an update to the Exchange bulletin dated January 28, 2020. Further to the Exchange bulletin dated January 28, 2020, the final number of Spinco (as defined below) shares that will be distributed per one Company share pursuant to the Arrangement (as defined below) has been determined.

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of the Company on September 30, 2019 and approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on October 3, 2019, the Company and Sassy Resources Corporation ("Spinco") intend to complete a plan of arrangement under Part 9, Division 5 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement is anticipated to be completed on February 18, 2020, and will result in the Company transferring certain assets to Spinco consisting of: (i) the Company's interest in Emerald Lake Properties, which are comprised of the Iron Property, Farm Property, EL1 and EL5 Properties, Properties #1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 and Property 6, located in Dobie, Kingsford, Mather, Potts and Tait townships, in the Dogpaw Lake and Heronry Lake areas of Emo, Ontario, Canada; and (ii) a binding letter of intent between the Company and Lorne Warren dated June 24, 2019 with respect to the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Foremore claims located in the Liard Mining Division in northwestern, British Columbia (each asset referred to in paragraphs (i) and (ii) above as further described in the Company's management information circular dated August 23, 2019). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Company shareholders will receive for every one Company share held 0.066708 of a Spinco share, which number is equal to 10,000,000 (ten million) divided by the total number of issued and outstanding Company shares as of the close of business on February 10, 2020. The number of Company shares held by each shareholder will not change as a result of the Arrangement.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated August 23, 2019 and news releases dated June 25, 2019, July 26, 2019, October 1, 2019, October 4, 2019, November 21, 2019, January 13, 2020, January 28, 2020 and February 11, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

The Payable Date, Record Date, Due Bill Trading Date, Ex-Distribution Date and Due Bill Redemption Date are as set forth below.

Distribution per Share: 0.066708 of a Spinco share for every one Company

share Payable Date: February 18, 2020 Record Date: February 10, 2020 Due Bill Trading Date: February 7, 2020 Ex-Distribution Date: February 19, 2020 Due Bill Redemption Date: February 20, 2020

No fractional shares of Spinco will be distributed to shareholders and, as a result, all fractional amounts arising under the Arrangement will be rounded down to the nearest whole number without any compensation therefor.

DUE BILL TRADING:

The Company has declared a distribution, per one common share held in the Company, of 0.066708 of a Spinco share, which is payable on February 18, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2020. The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a "due bill" basis effective from the opening on February 7, 2020 until February 18, 2020 inclusively. Sellers of the shares from February 7, 2020 to and including February 18, 2020 will not be entitled to the distribution. The shares will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis effective at the opening on February 19, 2020.

________________________________________

INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.01 Payable Date: April 15, 2020 Record Date: March 31, 2020 Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2020

________________________________________

ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC. ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the news release dated January 24, 2020 and Issuer Bid Circular dated January 28, 2020, Orca Exploration Group Inc. (the "Company") has made an offer to purchase for cancellation a number of the Company's Class B Subordinate Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") for an aggregate purchase price of up to $50,000,000 by way of a substantial issuer bid ('the "Offer"). The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. Toronto time (the "Expiry Time") on March 4, 2020 (the "Expiry Date") unless withdrawn, extended or varied by the Company.

Only Class B Shares will be taken up and purchased for cancellation pursuant to the Offer. Holders of the Company's Class A Common Shares ("Class A Shares" and collectively with the Class B Shares, the "Shares") are entitled to participate in the Offer by depositing their Class A Shares to the Offer. Only those Class A Shares taken up by the Company will be converted into Class B Shares immediately prior to take up. Holders of Shares (collectively, the "Shareholders") wishing to tender to the Offer may do so pursuant to:

Auction tenders in which the tendering Shareholders specify a price of not less than C$6.50 per Class B Share and not more than C$7.50 per Class B Share in increments of C$0.05 per Class B Share ("Auction Tenders"); or





per Class B Share and not more than per Class B Share in increments of per Class B Share ("Auction Tenders"); or Purchase price tenders in which the tendering Shareholders will agree to have a specified number of shares purchased at the purchase price to be determined pursuant to the auction and have their shares considered as having been tendered at the minimum price of $6.50 for the purposes of determining the purchase price. ("Purchase Price Tenders").

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 24, 2020 and January 28, 2020 and the Company's Issuer Bid Circular dated January 28, 2020, available on SEDAR.

NOTICE OF GUARANTEED DELIVERY

The share certificates for all Shares proposed to be taken up in proper form for transfer, together with a properly completed and duly executed Letter of Transmittal (or a manually executed photocopy thereof) or, in the case of a book-entry transfer, a Book-Entry Confirmation through CDSX (in the case of Shares held in CDS) or an Agent's Message (in the case of Shares held in DTC), and any other documents required by the Letter of Transmittal, are received by the Toronto office of the Depositary, before 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on or before the second trading day on the TSXV after the Expiration Date.

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules:

All trades on March 3, 2020 will be for regular settlement.



All trades on March 4, 2020 will be for Special Settlement on March 5 , 2020. These trades will be entered into the CDS system with a settlement date of March 5, 2020 .

Investors should contact their broker for information or advice on their investment.

________________________________________

ORONOVA ENERGY INC. ("ONV.H")

[formerly Oronova Energy Inc. ("ONV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Oronova Energy Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, February 14, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 14, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ONV to ONV.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_________________________________________

20/02/ 11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEMETALS CORP. ("BMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an amending agreement among BeMetals Corp. ("BeMetals"), Copper Cross Zambia Limited ("Copper Cross") and Manica Zambia Ltd ("Manica Zambia") dated January 9, 2020 (the "Amending Agreement") which amends a letter agreement between the parties dated November 2, 2017 relating to the Pangeni Property located in Zambia.

Under the Amending Agreement:

the due date for BeMetals' exploration expenditure commitment (originally US$2.5 million , now approximately US$1 million remaining) has been agreed to be extended from February 5, 2020 to December 31, 2020 . The parties have also agreed to add a clarifying provision that should the expenditure commitment not be met in full by December 31, 2020 that such shortfall shall be settled with the issuance of common shares of BeMetals; and



The second anniversary amount due on or before February 5, 2020 has been agreed to be changed from US$150,000 to US$100,000 cash and the issuance of US$50,000 worth of common shares of BeMetals (280,500 common shares).

For further information see the news release of BeMetals dated January 20, 2020 which is available under BeMetals' profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:12 a.m. PST, February 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:43 a.m. PST, February 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, February 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_________________________________________

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,200,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Finder's Fee: EMD Financial Inc. - $6,300.00 and 84,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.075 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. ("GCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated October 31, 2019:

Number of Securities: 3,739,000 non-flow-through common shares

2,730,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non-flow-through common share

$0.05 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 3,234,500 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,234,500 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.10 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 27 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Pierre Yves Larose Y 360,000 Communications Financières S.D.N.L. Inc. (Sylvain Laberge) Y 1,000,000 Jaelky Holdings Inc. (Andrew Davidson) Y 350,000 Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee) P 200,000

Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $5,760 and 115,200 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 115,200 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 31, 2019 and February 5, 2020.

________________________________________

GREAT THUNDER GOLD CORP. ("GTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated February 3, 2020 between Great Thunder Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Joseph Cullen and Timothy Ko (the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire up to a 100% interest in and to 21 mineral claims known as the Northbound Property located near Matagami, Quebec. Consideration is $160,000 cash, 4,000,000 common shares and $1,200,000 in exploration expenditures staged over a three-year period. The Vendors will retain a 3% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase two-thirds of the NSR for $1,000,000 cash.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 4, 2020.

________________________________________

NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 30, 2020:

Number of Units: 850,705 trust units



Purchase Price: US$5.00 per trust unit



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (James Dondero) Y 200,558 Jesse Blair Y 1,457 NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. (James Dondero) Y 1,335

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 5, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,446,364 flow-through shares and

23,229,000 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per flow-through share

$0.05 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 31,675,364 share purchase warrants to purchase 31,365,364 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 40 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement Y 150,000 [1 Placee]





Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $74,803 and 1,438,045 finders' warrants payable to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.07 for a five-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 03, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:

Number of FT Shares: 1,233,333 flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow through share Warrants: 616,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 616,666 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Non Flow-Through Shares:

Number of Non-FT Shares: 5,013,750 non flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.08 per non flow through share Warrants: 2,506,875 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,506,875 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $14,077.00 cash; 251,375 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $17,360.00 cash; 290,000 warrants BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. $7,000.00 cash Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: These warrants expire within two years from issuance date.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

OUTCROP GOLD CORP. ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,480,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 4,480,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,480,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 12 Placees



Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commission of $6,900 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 35,277 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$6,350.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 17, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated February 05, 2020, between Prodigy Ventures Inc. (the "Company") and two arms-length parties (collectively the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will acquire from the Vendors all issued and outstanding shares of ZoftNow Inc., an Ontario-based boutique consulting firm with practitioners and associates that have experience in both technology products and projects lifecycle.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay to the Vendors a cash consideration of CDN$450,000 and issue 2,145,000 common shares of the Company over a two (2) year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 5, 2020.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an option and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 5, 2020 between Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and Earnest Brooks (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the right and option to earn 100% interest in 1 claim south adjacent to the currently held McIntyre Option located in northern New Brunswick. As consideration, the Company will pay the Optionor, a total of $30,000 as follows: (i) $5,000 on or before the first anniversary of signing the Agreement (ii) $10,000 on or before the second anniversary of the signing of the Agreement and (iii) $15,000 on or before the third anniversary of the signing of the Agreement. The Company will have the right, at its discretion, to provide up to 50% of the required payments by way of issuance of common shares of the Company with the deemed price determined using the prior 30-day weighted average price of the shares prior to the share issuance. The Company also agreed to pay the Optionor a 2% net smelter return royalty on production from the claims of which 1% may be bought back for $1,000,000.

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated February 6, 2020.

_______________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an option and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 5, 2020 between Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and Tim Lavoie (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the right and option to earn 100% interest in 11 claims at either side of the currently held McIntyre Option located in northern New Brunswick. As consideration, the Company will pay the Optionor, a total of $250,000 as follows: (i) $40,000 on or before the first anniversary of signing the Agreement (ii) $60,000 on or before the second anniversary of the signing of the Agreement (iii) $70,000 on or before the third anniversary of the signing of the Agreement and (iv) $80,000 on or before the fourth anniversary of the signing of the Agreement . The Company will have the right, at its discretion, to provide up to 50% of the required payments by way of issuance of common shares of the Company with the deemed price determined using the prior 30-day weighted average price of the shares prior to the share issuance. The Company also agreed to pay the Optionor a 2% net smelter return royalty on production from the claims of which 1% may be bought back for $1,000,000.

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated February 6, 2020.

_______________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 94,515 common shares at a price of $0.208 per share, in settlement of a total amount of $19,660.24 on outstanding interest payable on convertibles notes issued in August 2018.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Holden Henry Holdings Inc. (Drew Koivu) NP 3,635 Maven Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean) NP 19,994 Brian Ramjattan NP 36,354

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 10, 2020.

___________________________________________

