FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening December 17, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire December 21, 2020 and therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 21, 2020.

TRADE DATES

December 17, 2020 - TO SETTLE – December 18, 2020

December 18, 2020 - TO SETTLE – December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020 - TO SETTLE – December 21, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. ("SFR.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, December 18, 2020, the Share Purchase Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire December 22, 2020 and therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 22, 2020.

TRADE DATES

December 18, 2020 - TO SETTLE – December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020 - TO SETTLE – December 22, 2020

December 22, 2020 - TO SETTLE – December 22, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")

[formerly Brattle Street Investment Corp. ("BRTL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 14, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1 old common share for 0.737 new common share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, the common shares of Salona Global Medical Device Corporation will commence listing on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Brattle Street Investment Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Financial Services' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

33,785,151 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SGMD (NEW) CUSIP Number: 79549X109 (NEW)

________________________________________

STRATA-X ENERGY LTD. ("SXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday, December 14, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol: SXA

For more information regarding the merger with Real Energy Corp. Ltd., refer to the news releases dated July 14, 2020 and December 11, 2020, and the Information Circular dated October 19, 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BHK MINING CORP. ("BHK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees – Delist, Correction, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 9, 2020; the Company will be listed on NEX, where it will remain suspended, effective the open on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

_______________________________

TOMBILL MINES LIMITED. ("TBLL")

[formerly Bluerock Ventures Corp. ("BCR.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Bluerock Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (to be renamed Tombill Mines Limited) described in its filing statement dated December 4, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from BCR.H to TBLL and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tombill Mines Ltd. ("Tombill")

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated December 4, 2020 (the "Amalgamation Agreement"), the Company, Tombill and Tombill Exploration Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bluerock), the parties agreed to complete an amalgamation. Pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement, shareholders of Tombill became shareholders of the Company, resulting in the issuance today of an aggregate of 93,220,000 post-Split common shares in the capital of the Company (see below for further information on the share split).

Tombill is a private company focused on the business of mining, mineral and resource exploration and development in Ontario, Canada. It has ownership of various mineral exploration and past-producing gold properties in the Geraldton and Beardmore region, Ontario. Tombill's business is mineral exploration, primarily gold. It has 74 claims, of which 62 are owned and patented, 5 leased, and 9 where it owns the mineral rights. Of these, the Tombill Main Group comprises 51 owned patents, and 4 mineral rights. The Property is located in the Township of Greenstone (population 4,636), about 4 km southwest of Geraldton, Ontario. It comprises approximately 870 hectares.

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Company's common shares were split on a 3 old for 4 new basis (the "Split"). See the Exchange's bulletin dated December 2, 2020.

Concurrent with the amalgamation, Tombill completed a financing to raise gross proceeds of $6,500,000 through the issuance of 41,733,934 Subscription Receipts comprising 25,739,934 Unit Subscription Receipts at $0.15 and 15,994,000 FT Unit Subscription Receipts at $0.165. Each Subscription Receipt entitled the holder thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration, one Resulting Issuer common share and one-half of one Resulting Issuer warrant or one Resulting Issuer FT common share and one-half of one Resulting Issuer Warrant. Each whole Resulting Issuer Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.23 for a period of 24 months (all capitalized terms in this paragraph are as defined in the Filing Statement and all share numbers are presented on a post-Split basis).

For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

2. Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on November 25, 2020, the Company has changed its name from Bluerock Ventures Corp. to Tombill Mines Limited. There is no concurrent share consolidation.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, the common shares of Tombill Mines Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Bluerock Ventures Corp. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post-Split



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

145,067,267 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 93,999,998 shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: TBLL (new) CUSIP Number: 88986P107 (new)

3. Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "BCR.H" to "TBLL". The Company is classified as a 'Mining company.

4. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of Tombill Mines Limited on a post-Split basis.

________________________________________

20/12/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 19, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:



Number of FT Shares: 3,250,000 flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.20 per flow through share







Warrants: 325,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 325,000 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Non Flow-Through Shares:









Number of Non-FT Shares: 2,138,000 non flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.17 per non flow through share







Warrants: 2,138,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,138,000 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 15 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Stephen Stares Y 50,000





Finder's Fee:



Leede Jones Gable $25,660.00 cash; 135,500 warrants

Accilent Capital Management Inc. $6,000.00 cash; 30,000 warrants

Richardson Wealth $2,937.60 cash; 17,280 warrants

Glores Securities Inc. $12,500.00 cash; 62,500 warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $2,040.00 cash; 12,000 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Property Option Agreement dated October 22, 2020 between Cameron Martin, Jeffrey Martin, Peter Rogers and Wayde Guinchard (referred to as "The BVAR Group") and CMC Metals Ltd. (the "Company) whereby the Company acquired an option to earn up to 100% interest in 126 minerals claims, located in Central Newfoundland, known as the Bridal Veil property.

Under the terms of the Agreement, consideration is as follows:

Year Considerations Upon entering into Option Agreement $16,000 and 120,000 common shares On October 22, 2021 Either (i) $24,000 and 100,000 common shares or (ii)$10,000 and 200,000 common shares On October 22, 2022 Either (i) $20,000 and 100,000 common shares or (ii) $10,000 and 200,000 common shares On October 22, 2023 Either (i) $20,000 and 100,000 common shares or (ii) $10,000 and 200,000 common shares

The aggregate issuance of either (i) 420,000 common shares or (ii) 720,000 common shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.0825 per common share. The BVAR Group retains a conventional royalty of 2.5%, of which 1.5 % can be purchased at any time by the company for $1-million per 1%.

For additional information please refer to the Company's news release dated and November 3, 2020.

________________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated November 2, 2020 between Brian William Scott (the "Optionor") and CMC Metals Ltd. (the "Company) whereby the Company acquired an option to earn up to 100% interest in Rancheria property located approximately 300 kilometers east of Whitehorse, Yukon.

Under the terms of the Agreement, consideration is as follows:

Year Considerations Expenditures and Work Commitments Upon entering into Option Agreement 100,000 common shares NIL On November 2, 2021 250,000 common shares $25,000 On November 2, 2022 400,000 common shares $50,000 On November 2, 2023 750,000 common shares $100,000

The aggregate issuance of 1,500,000 common shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.10 per common share. The property is subject to a 2% NSR, which can be reduced to 1% upon the payment of $1-million to the Optionor.

For additional information please refer to the Company's news release dated and November 16, 2020.

________________________________________

CUSPIS CAPITAL II LTD. ("CCII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated December 9, 2020, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business December 10, 2020, commenced trading at the opening of business on Friday, December 11, 2020.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on December 11, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $1,500,000 (7,500,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Offer to Purchase agreement dated November 26, 2020 between Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (the Company) and 0907105 B.C. Ltd. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Alice Arm Lands located in northwestern BC. Consideration is $150,000 cash and $150,000 in shares priced at the greater of a 10 day simple average closing price prior to closing the acquisition and $0.75.

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a definitive agreement dated December 3, 2020 between the Company and Sanatana Resources Inc. (the "Seller") whereby the Seller will sell and assign 100% of its interest in the 1% NSR (the "Watershed Royalty") from the 46 mineral claims located in Chester and Yeo Counties, Ontario (the "Watershed Property") to the Company. Consideration is $2,500,000 cash and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants, exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $1.32 for a 5-year term from date of issuance.

The Watershed Royalty was granted to the Seller in connection with an Asset Purchase Agreement ("Purchase Agreement") between the Seller and Trelawney Augen Acquisition Corp., now IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"), dated January 12, 2016, whereby IAMGOLD acquired a 100% interest in the Watershed Property.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for expedited filing documentation a binding term sheet dated September 23, 2020 between the Company and the Sanatana Resources Inc. (the "Seller") whereby the Seller will assign its rights and interest in the Purchase Agreement to the Company. Consideration is $10,000 cash and the Company will participate for $500,000 in the Seller's common shares through a non-brokered private placement.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 29, 2020, December 8, 2020 and December 11, 2020

________________________________________

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 06, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 13,144,567 flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.18 per flow through share







Warrants: 6,572,283 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,572,283 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25







Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years







Number of Placees: 24 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Robert Macdonald Y 85,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [9 Placees] P 9,118,357





Finder's Fee:









Red Cloud Securities Inc. $74,732.86 cash; 415,183 warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $37,352.70 cash; 207,515 warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $47,600.00 cash; 264,444 warrants

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $3,465.00 cash; 19,250 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.18







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 36 months



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the term of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,000,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants December 22, 2020



Expiry Date of Warrants: December 22, 2022



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.16

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 8, 2018.

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 34,000,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants December 22, 2020



Expiry Date of Warrants: December 22, 2022



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.16

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 34,000,000 shares with 34,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 9, 2018.

________________________________________

INVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("IVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated May 29, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Inventus Mining Corp. (the "Company") and an arms-length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in three mineral properties (the "Properties"), adjoining the property currently held by the Company in Sudbury, Ontario.

On execution of the Agreement, the Company paid CDN$10 in cash and will issue 5,000,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor as consideration for the Properties. Further, the Vendor will retain a 2% NSR on the Properties.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 02, 2020 and November 24, 2020.

________________________________________

KESTREL GOLD INC. ("KGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,875,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.08 per share







Warrants: 1,937,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,937,500 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for the first 18 months from the date of issuance and $0.20 thereafter for the next 6 months.







Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Fruchtexpress GmnH & Co KG



(Sven Gollan) Y 3,875,000





Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated November 16, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Definitive Purchase Agreement dated September 23, 2020 and an Amending Letter Agreement dated November 29, 2020, (collectively, the "Agreements") between the Company and an Arm's Length third party vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Gold Boulder Property (the "Property") from the Vendor. The Property is comprised of 4 mining claims located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. As total consideration for the Property, the Company will provide the Vendor with an aggregate of $15,000 in cash payments, 2,000,000 units ("Units") and further commit to a total of $45,000 in exploration work to be completed on the Property. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a 12 month period.

The Property will be subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty to the Vendor of which 1% will be available to repurchase for $1 million by the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 21, 2020 and December 10, 2020.

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Definitive Purchase Agreement dated September 23, 2020 and an Amending Letter Agreement dated November 29, 2020, (collectively, the "Agreements") between the Company and an Arm's Length third party vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Golden Nugget Property (the "Property") from the Vendor. The Property is comprised of 75 mining claims located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. As total consideration for the Property, the Company will provide the Vendor with an aggregate of $250,000 in cash payments, 9,000,000 common shares, 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants and further commit to a total of $300,000 in exploration work to be completed on the Property. Each common share purchase warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a 12 month period.

The Property will be subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty to the Vendor of which 1% will be available to repurchase for $1 million by the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 21, 2020 and December 10, 2020

________________________________________

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, Dec. 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, December 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MACRO ENTERPRISES INC. ("MCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:11 a.m. PST, Dec. 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PACIFIC IMPERIAL MINES INC. ("PPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,400,000 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 1,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,400,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 5 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Jim O'Rourke Y 500,000 Shklanka Holdings Ltd. Y 540,000 (Roman Shklanka)



Leo King Y 60,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC. ("PAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,153,825 shares to settle outstanding debt for $230,765.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Patrick Gray Y $168,595 $0.20 842,975 Jens Biertumpel Y $62,170 $0.20 310,850

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Royalty Assignment Agreement dated October 30, 2020 between Sanatana Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Ely Gold Royalties Inc. ("Ely Gold"), whereby the Company agreed to assign its interest in a 1% NSR on the Watershed Property located in Chester and Yeo counties, Ontario for the consideration of $2,500,000 in cash and 1,000,000 warrants of Ely Gold exercisable at $1.31 per share for five years. There is a finder fee of $150,000 payable to South Shore Partnership Inc. (Jamie Cecchetto) in connect with the transaction.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,666,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

STORMCROW HOLDINGS CORP. ("CROW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:12 a.m. PST, December 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STORMCROW HOLDINGS CORP. ("CROW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

