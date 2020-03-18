VANCOUVER, March 18, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Distribution Amount

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Bulletin issued by TSXV on February 18, 2020, the Issuer has advised of the final Canadian equivalent distribution amount per Unit as follows:

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01348 (final)

Payable Date: March 16, 2020

Record Date: February 28, 2020:

FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS TRUST

("FCA.UN")("FCA.U")("FCA.WT.U")("FCA.DB")("FCA.WT.V")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective March 13, 2020, the Trust's final short form prospectus dated March 10, 2020, qualifying the distribution of up to 1,590,000 units (the "Units") of the Trust, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on March 13, 2020, for gross proceeds of USD$4,147,355 and CDN$11,818,052.50 (no over-allotment option exercised to date).

Offering: 1,590,000 Units. Each Unit consists one trust unit and one trust unit

purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being

exercisable into one trust unit at USD$10.75 for a period of 24 months

following the closing date.



Unit Price: USD$8.20 per Unit. / CDN$10.90 per Unit







Underwriter(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., TD Securities

Inc. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.,

National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Scotia Capital

Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: Aggregate of USD$248,841.30 and CDN$632,259.95 in cash.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Friday, March 20, 2020, the trust unit purchase warrants of the Trust will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Trust is classified as a "Real Estate" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: 1,590,000 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: FCA.WT.V CUSIP Number: 31832W132

The Warrants shall trade in U.S. dollars.

These Warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated March 13, 2020 and supplemental warrant indenture dated March 17, 2020, pursuant to the Trust's short form prospectus dated March 10, 2020. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one trust unit of the Trust at USD$10.75 per unit until March 14, 2022.

If, at any time prior to March 14, 2022 (the "Warrant Expiry Date"), the volume weighted average trading price of the trust units on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds USD$12.75 per trust unit for 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Trust may, within 10 days of the Acceleration Trigger being satisfied, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders of the Warrants by way of a press release, and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which the Trust issues such press release regarding the occurrence of the Acceleration Trigger (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). In addition to the foregoing press release the Trust will provide a written notice to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. and TSX Trust Company (as the warrant agent) confirming the acceleration. Any unexercised Warrants will automatically expire on the Accelerated Expiry Date in accordance with the warrant indenture.

For further details, please refer to the Trust's short form prospectus dated March 10, 2020 and news releases dated February 13, 2020, March 03, 2020, and March 13, 2020. Please also refer to the Trust's news release dated the date hereof in relation to the listing of the Warrants.

INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")

[formerly INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("ILI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution dated February 14, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday March 20, 2020, the common shares of Infinite Ore Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Infinite Lithium Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

86,861,936 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow:





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ILI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 45690A107 (new)

MOON RIVER CAPITAL LTD. ("MOO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated January 21, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario Securities Commissions effective January 23, 2020, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $260,000 (2,600,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on March 19, 2020.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Friday, March 20, 2020, upon

confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on March 20, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 11,400,000

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 8,800,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: MOO.P CUSIP Number: 615450103 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Options: 260,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 24

months from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated January 21, 2020.

Company Contact: Jamie Levy Company Address: 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401

Toronto, ON M5V 0R2 Company Phone Number: (416) 567-2440 Company email: [email protected]

20/03/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADIAN PREMIUM SAND INC. ("CPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 5, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $1,975,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible at any time prior to the Maturity Date into common shares at

$0.75 of principal outstanding per common share. The Convertible Debentures are subject to

an earlier redemption by the Company on or after the date that is 24 months from the closing

date if the volume weighted average trading price of the Company is $1.20 for over 30

consecutive trading days. In such event, the Company will have the option to do the following:





i) Repay in cash the total or a portion of the amount of principal

outstanding along with accrued interest under each Convertible

Debenture

ii) Repay by issuing common shares for the total or a portion of the

amount of principal outstanding along with accrued interest under

each Convertiblse Debenture

iii) A combination of (i) and (ii)







Maturity date: 4 years from the closing date



Interest rate: 12% compounded quarterly and payable in arrears



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Principal Amount





David & Penny Wilson Family Foundation



(David Wilson) Y $300,000 Lowell Edward Jackson Y $100,000 710719 Alberta Inc. (David Wilson) Y $300,000 Paramount Resources Ltd Y $900,000 David Wilson Y $300,000 Glenn Leroux Y $25,000 Maureen Assman Y $50,000







Finder's Fee: none

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 26, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ECC VENTURES 2 CORP. ("ETWO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on April 18, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of April 20, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated January 25, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

FINTECH SELECT LTD. ("FTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date and amendment of the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 10,399,997



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 13, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2020



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.075 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, exercise

period of Warrants will be reduced to thirty (30) days.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.06

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 13,333,330 shares with 13,333,330 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 3, 2017.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 17, 2020.

GREAT THUNDER GOLD CORP. ("GTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter Agreement dated March 1, 2020 between Great Thunder Gold Corp. (the "Company"), North American Exploration Ltd. and Silverwater Capital Corp. (the "Vendors") whereby the Company acquires a 100% interest in and to 29 mineral claims known as the Northbound Extension located near Matagami, Quebec. Consideration is $10,000 cash and 250,000 common shares. The Vendors are granted a 3% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000 cash.

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,769,123 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per common share



Warrants: 5,384,562 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,384,562 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 23 Placees



Broker/Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. received $61, 243.00 in cash and 471,096 finder's

warrants. Each finder warrant entitles holder to acquire one common share at

$0.20 per share for a period of three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

LE CHATEAU INC. ("CTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture 2 Tier Company

Effective at 9:26 a.m. PST, March 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LE CHATEAU INC. ("CTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, March 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 9, 2020, between mCloud Technologies Corp. (the "Company") and certain arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire all of the assets of AirFusion, Inc. – an artificial intelligence (AI) visual inspection and monitoring technology provider based in Boston and; its subsidiary AirFusion Europe GmbH, existing customer contacts and technologies under development from its partner in Warsaw, Poland.

As partial consideration, the Company will issue 200,000 common shares on closing and up to an additional 200,000 common shares within a one-year period upon the achievement of certain performance targets and conditions having been met.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2020.

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 630,000 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$31,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated March 6, 2020, between Nexus Gold Corp. (the "Company"), United Gold Inc. and Margaret Duffitt (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% undivided interest in two (2) mineral claims (the "Dorset Gold Project"), located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 11,000,000 common shares to the Vendors to earn the full interest in the Property.

Additionally, the Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return, 50% of which is purchasable anytime by the Company for $1,000,000.

Furthermore, the Company will issue 550,000 common shares to OG Management Ltd. as a finder's fee in respect of the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 12, 2020.

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 389,365 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $81,766.30.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Francois Perron Y $18,750 $0.21 89,286 Andrew Farncomb Y $18,750 $0.21 89,286 David Beilhartz Y $15,000 $0.21 71,429

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,350,000 common share units ("Units")

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.03 per Unit



Warrants: 4,175,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,175,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for up to December 18, 2020



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units





Savitri Franz Y 1,110,000 Leede Jones Gable Inc.



(Daryl Fridhandler) Y 850,000 Leede Jones Gable Inc.



(Sarshar Ahmad) Y 1,670,000 Robert Richardson Y 500,000 1960913 Alberta Ltd.



(Robert Richardson) Y 3,000,000 Duster Capital Corp.



(Dusan Berka) Y 350,000 Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 700,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $105,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

NEX COMPANY:

NEXIA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NGH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 5:24 a.m. PST, March 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

