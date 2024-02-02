VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0354

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10

Payable Date: April 12, 2024

Record Date: March 29, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: March 28, 2024

24/02/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0355

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 47,762,100 shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per share



Warrants: 47,762,100 share purchase warrants to purchase 47,762,100 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 7,300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $124,798.05 N/A 1,919,970 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.065 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0356

CBLT INC. ("CBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 500,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 per common share for a period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0357

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 30, 2024:

Number of Shares: 3,904,166 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 3,904,166 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,904,166 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,208,33 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 8,400.00 N/A 70,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 30, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0358

DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,767,458 shares at a deemed price of $0.0205 per share to settle outstanding debt for $36,232.88.

Number of Creditors: 51 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 6 $14,978.407 $0.0205 730,654

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 13, 2023 and January 2, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0359

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the arm's length acquisition of a 65% interest in certain claims subject to a joint venture with SOQUEM (the "SOQUEM JV Property") pursuant to the earn-in option agreement dated January 2, 2020, as amended on October 28, 2022, between Dore Copper Mining Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). To acquire the 65% interest in the SOQUEM JV Property, the Company has agreed to issue 3,333,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per common share and pay $300,000 to the Vendor.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated January 22, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0360

EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION ("EMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement, dated January 17, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company's and arm's length party (the "Seller"), whereby the Company will acquire 1% Net Smelter Returns ("NSR") royalty on all minerals mined on the Mustajarvi gold project (the "Mustajarvi Royalty" located in Finland.

By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling up to US$80,000 and will issue up to 30,000 shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 30, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0361

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,789,696 shares to settle outstanding debt for $622,639.

Number of Creditors: 2 creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $622,639 $0.035 17,789,696

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated January 6, 2023, April 17, 2023 and June 30, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-0362

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 31, 2024, with respect to the Company's

Prospectus-Share Offering, the Bulletin should have read "Sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 , occurred for gross proceeds of $ 280,482.10".

All other information remains unchanged.

BULLETIN V2024-0363

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:39 a.m. PST, Feb. 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0364

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 2, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-0365

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

