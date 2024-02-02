TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Feb 02, 2024, 19:42 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0354
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A: $0.10
Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10
Payable Date: April 12, 2024
Record Date: March 29, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: March 28, 2024
________________________________________
24/02/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0355
ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 7, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
47,762,100 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.065 per share
|
Warrants:
|
47,762,100 share purchase warrants to purchase 47,762,100 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
4
|
7,300,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$124,798.05
|
N/A
|
1,919,970 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.065 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0356
CBLT INC. ("CBLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 28, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
500,000 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.06 per common share for a period of two (2) years
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0357
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 30, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,904,166 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,904,166 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,904,166 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
1,208,33
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$ 8,400.00
|
N/A
|
70,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 30, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0358
DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,767,458 shares at a deemed price of $0.0205 per share to settle outstanding debt for $36,232.88.
Number of Creditors: 51 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
per Share
|
Aggregate # of
Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
6
|
$14,978.407
|
$0.0205
|
730,654
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 13, 2023 and January 2, 2024.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0359
DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the arm's length acquisition of a 65% interest in certain claims subject to a joint venture with SOQUEM (the "SOQUEM JV Property") pursuant to the earn-in option agreement dated January 2, 2020, as amended on October 28, 2022, between Dore Copper Mining Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). To acquire the 65% interest in the SOQUEM JV Property, the Company has agreed to issue 3,333,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per common share and pay $300,000 to the Vendor.
For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated January 22, 2024.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0360
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION ("EMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement, dated January 17, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company's and arm's length party (the "Seller"), whereby the Company will acquire 1% Net Smelter Returns ("NSR") royalty on all minerals mined on the Mustajarvi gold project (the "Mustajarvi Royalty" located in Finland.
By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling up to US$80,000 and will issue up to 30,000 shares.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 30, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0361
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,789,696 shares to settle outstanding debt for $622,639.
Number of Creditors: 2 creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
per Share
|
Aggregate # of
Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
2
|
$622,639
|
$0.035
|
17,789,696
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated January 6, 2023, April 17, 2023 and June 30, 2023.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0362
LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 31, 2024, with respect to the Company's
Prospectus-Share Offering, the Bulletin should have read "Sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, occurred for gross proceeds of $ 280,482.10".
All other information remains unchanged.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0363
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:39 a.m. PST, Feb. 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0364
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 2, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0365
SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article