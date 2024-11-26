VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3512

G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Thursday, November 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be halted for failure to pay Sustaining Fees.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3513

LOMBARD STREET CAPITAL CORP. ("LSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated September 26, 2024, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec Securities Commissions effective September 27, 2024, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering (the "Offering") are $3,000,000 (30,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on November 27, 2024.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Thursday, November 28, 2024, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on November 28, 2024. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 50,421,053 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 21,721,053 common shares and 5,000,000 Options



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: LSC.P CUSIP Number: 54161J100 Agent: iA Private Wealth Inc.



Agent's Options: 2,564,985 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period expiring on the earlier of (i) 60 months following the closing of the Offering; and (ii) 24 months from the date of Completion of the Qualifying Transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated September 26, 2024.

Company Contact: Christopher Justin Reid Company Address: 36 Lombard Street, 4th Floor

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2X3 Company Phone Number: (647) 276-0050 Company email: Justinffb639d [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3514

MAGNETIC NORTH ACQUISITION CORP. ("MNC") ("MNC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 15, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission dated July 12, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 28, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3515

SILVER STORM MINING LTD. ("SVRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 16, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated October 15, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 28, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/11/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3516

APOLLO SILVER CORP. ("APGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Exploration, Earn-In and Option Agreement dated September 3, 2024 ("Agreement"), among the Company, and an arm's length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Optionor has granted the Company the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Optionor's subsidiary ("Subco"), which indirectly holds a 100% interest in the properties comprising the Cinco de Mayo project in Northern Chihuahua, Mexico ("Properties") (the "Option").

In order for the Option to become exercisable, the Company must, within a 5-year period:

(i) Obtain all necessary social licenses to safely and legally access and conduct mining exploration activities on the Properties, and (ii) Complete at least 20,000 meters of exploratory drilling on the Properties.

Upon the Option becoming exercisable, the Company will be entitled to exercise the Option through the issuance of a number of common shares of the Company equivalent to 19.9% of the Company's then-issued and outstanding common shares to the Optionor, calculated on an undiluted basis ("Consideration Shares"). The Company has been advised that any issuance of Consideration Shares is subject to prior Exchange approval.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3517

ARGO CORPORATION ("ARGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,263,745 common shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per share to settle outstanding debt for $473,737.24.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $310,364.40 $0.09 3,448,493

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3518

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $888,004.97 Offering: 44,600,333 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) Listed Shares with 44,600,333 warrants attached.

14,599,998 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 14,599,998 warrants attached.



Offering Price: $0.015 per NFT and FT Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 29, 2024, November 13, 2024, and November 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3519

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $5,983,796.79 Offering: 66,486,631 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 33,243,315 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.09 per FT Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 2,462,666





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 13, 2024, and November 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3520

CANADIAN CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ("CCMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share and 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $250,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a period of two years

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3521

COSA RESOURCES CORP. ("COSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:10 a.m. PST, November 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3522

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,422,221



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 7, 2025



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,422,221 shares with 5,422,221 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 7, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3523

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Securities for services

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 138,888 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.18 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated August 29, 2024.

Number of Creditors: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3524

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Securities for services

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.10 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 1, 2024.

Number of Creditors: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3525

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3526

GOLD RESERVE LTD. ("GRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, November 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3527

GOLD RESERVE LTD. ("GRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, November 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3528

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,133,333 shares at a deemed price of $0.0132 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated March 22, 2024.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 9, 2024, June 7, 2024, and July 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3529

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,429,595 shares at a deemed price of $0.0113 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 15, 2024.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 14, 2024; July 03, 2024, August 02, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3530

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: GBP 90,000 (approximately, CDN $162,045)



Offering: 1,583,332 Listed Shares



Offering Price: GBP 0.06 (approximately, CDN $0.108) per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 28, 2024, November 8, 2024 and November 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3531

NUGEN MEDICAL DEVICES INC. ("NGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $10,000,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 100,000,000 Listed Shares with 100,000,000 warrants attached.



Conversion Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Maturity date: 5 years from issuance



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 5-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 15, 2024, September 20, 2024, and November 14, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3532

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $90,875



Securities Issued: 363,500 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2024. The Company will issue an additional news release when the Listed Shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3533

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1502493 B.C. Ltd in exchange for 3,500,000 common shares of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3534

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to convert all of its issued and outstanding Class A Preferred Shares plus accrued interest into 8,576,247 common shares at a deemed value of $0.10 per preferred share.

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of shareholders Amount owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Common Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 6 $255,919.45 $0.10 2,559,194

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

For more information, please see the Company's news releases dated August 28, 2024, and November 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3535

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to Greg Renwick, CEO as an inducement to assume the role of CEO of the Company. This signing bonus was stipulated within the employment agreement executed on August 1, 2024. For further details, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3536

VIRIDIAN METALS INC. ("VRDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:42 a.m. PST, November 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3537

VIRIDIAN METALS INC. ("VRDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, November 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3538

VOLATUS AEROSPACE INC. ("FLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,767,240 Offering: 19,766,000 Listed Shares with 19,766,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.14 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per warrant for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Ventum Financial Corp. N/A 525,462

Cormark Securities Inc. N/A 412,902

Raymond James Ltd. N/A 224,378

Desjardins Securities Inc. N/A 52,878





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 28, 2024 and November 6, 2024

_______________________________________

