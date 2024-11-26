TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Nov 26, 2024, 21:32 ET
Nov. 26, 2024
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3512
G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening Thursday, November 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be halted for failure to pay Sustaining Fees.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3513
LOMBARD STREET CAPITAL CORP. ("LSC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated September 26, 2024, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec Securities Commissions effective September 27, 2024, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.
The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering (the "Offering") are $3,000,000 (30,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Listing Date:
|
At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on November 27, 2024.
|
Commence Date:
|
The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Thursday, November 28, 2024, upon confirmation of closing.
The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on November 28, 2024. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Ontario
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 50,421,053 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
21,721,053 common shares and 5,000,000 Options
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
LSC.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
54161J100
|
Agent:
|
iA Private Wealth Inc.
|
Agent's Options:
|
2,564,985 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period expiring on the earlier of (i) 60 months following the closing of the Offering; and (ii) 24 months from the date of Completion of the Qualifying Transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated September 26, 2024.
|
Company Contact:
|
Christopher Justin Reid
|
Company Address:
|
36 Lombard Street, 4th Floor
|
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2X3
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(647) 276-0050
|
Company email:
|
Justinffb639d [email protected]
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3514
MAGNETIC NORTH ACQUISITION CORP. ("MNC") ("MNC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 15, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission dated July 12, 2024 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 28, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3515
SILVER STORM MINING LTD. ("SVRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 16, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated October 15, 2024 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 28, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
24/11/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3516
APOLLO SILVER CORP. ("APGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Exploration, Earn-In and Option Agreement dated September 3, 2024 ("Agreement"), among the Company, and an arm's length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Optionor has granted the Company the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Optionor's subsidiary ("Subco"), which indirectly holds a 100% interest in the properties comprising the Cinco de Mayo project in Northern Chihuahua, Mexico ("Properties") (the "Option").
In order for the Option to become exercisable, the Company must, within a 5-year period:
|
(i)
|
Obtain all necessary social licenses to safely and legally access and conduct mining exploration activities on the Properties, and
|
(ii)
|
Complete at least 20,000 meters of exploratory drilling on the Properties.
Upon the Option becoming exercisable, the Company will be entitled to exercise the Option through the issuance of a number of common shares of the Company equivalent to 19.9% of the Company's then-issued and outstanding common shares to the Optionor, calculated on an undiluted basis ("Consideration Shares"). The Company has been advised that any issuance of Consideration Shares is subject to prior Exchange approval.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 23, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3517
ARGO CORPORATION ("ARGH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,263,745 common shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per share to settle outstanding debt for $473,737.24.
Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$310,364.40
|
$0.09
|
3,448,493
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 15, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3518
AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$888,004.97
|
Offering:
|
44,600,333 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) Listed Shares with 44,600,333 warrants attached.
|
14,599,998 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 14,599,998 warrants attached.
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.015 per NFT and FT Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share for a 3-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 29, 2024, November 13, 2024, and November 25, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3519
BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$5,983,796.79
|
Offering:
|
66,486,631 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 33,243,315 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.09 per FT Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.12 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 2,462,666
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for a 2-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 13, 2024, and November 25, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3520
CANADIAN CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ("CCMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share and 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $250,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Warrants:
|
2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.075 for a period of two years
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 18, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3521
COSA RESOURCES CORP. ("COSA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:10 a.m. PST, November 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3522
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,422,221
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 7, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15 (Unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,422,221 shares with 5,422,221 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 7, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3523
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Securities for services
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 138,888 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.18 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated August 29, 2024.
Number of Creditors: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3524
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Securities for services
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.10 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 1, 2024.
Number of Creditors: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3525
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3526
GOLD RESERVE LTD. ("GRZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, November 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3527
GOLD RESERVE LTD. ("GRZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, November 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3528
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,133,333 shares at a deemed price of $0.0132 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated March 22, 2024.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 9, 2024, June 7, 2024, and July 3, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3529
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,429,595 shares at a deemed price of $0.0113 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 15, 2024.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 14, 2024; July 03, 2024, August 02, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3530
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
GBP 90,000 (approximately, CDN $162,045)
|
Offering:
|
1,583,332 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
GBP 0.06 (approximately, CDN $0.108) per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 28, 2024, November 8, 2024 and November 20, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3531
NUGEN MEDICAL DEVICES INC. ("NGMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
$10,000,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 100,000,000 Listed Shares with 100,000,000 warrants attached.
|
Conversion Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Maturity date:
|
5 years from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
12% per annum
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per warrant for a 5-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated August 15, 2024, September 20, 2024, and November 14, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3532
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
$90,875
|
Securities Issued:
|
363,500 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2024. The Company will issue an additional news release when the Listed Shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3533
RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1502493 B.C. Ltd in exchange for 3,500,000 common shares of the Company.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 18, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3534
REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to convert all of its issued and outstanding Class A Preferred Shares plus accrued interest into 8,576,247 common shares at a deemed value of $0.10 per preferred share.
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of shareholders
|
Amount owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Common Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
6
|
$255,919.45
|
$0.10
|
2,559,194
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
For more information, please see the Company's news releases dated August 28, 2024, and November 13, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3535
SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to Greg Renwick, CEO as an inducement to assume the role of CEO of the Company. This signing bonus was stipulated within the employment agreement executed on August 1, 2024. For further details, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 20, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3536
VIRIDIAN METALS INC. ("VRDN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:42 a.m. PST, November 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3537
VIRIDIAN METALS INC. ("VRDN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, November 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3538
VOLATUS AEROSPACE INC. ("FLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,767,240
|
Offering:
|
19,766,000 Listed Shares with 19,766,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.14 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per warrant for a 2-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Ventum Financial Corp. N/A 525,462
|
Cormark Securities Inc. N/A 412,902
|
Raymond James Ltd. N/A 224,378
|
Desjardins Securities Inc. N/A 52,878
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a 2-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 28, 2024 and November 6, 2024
_______________________________________
