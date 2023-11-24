VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0059

MEED GROWTH CORP. ("MEED.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the securities of Meed Growth Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 14, 2023, a news release was issued on November 21, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

23/11/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0060

AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("AE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,187,790 common shares ("Common Share").



Purchase Price: $0.215 per Common Share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,025,000

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on November 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0061

HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC. ("HMAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated on November 3, 2023, between Huntsman Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire the Legear lithium property (the "Property") in the Patricia mining division in Northwestern Ontario. The Property consists of 106 unpatented mining claims. By way of consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $20,000 and will issue a total of 1,250,000 shares to the Optionor. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the Optionor, the Company has the option to buy half (1%) of the NSR in consideration for $500,000 in cash paid to the Optionor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 6, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0062

LI3 LITHIUM CORP. ("LILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,400,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 3,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for an 18-months period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 23, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0063

PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. ("PGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 4, 2023, and October 19, 2023:

Number of Shares: 30,350,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 30,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,350,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 80 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 776,280 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 850,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $273,295.92 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 1, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0064

SHERPA II HOLDINGS CORP. ("SHRP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 26, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 26, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12



# of Warrants: 3,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 26, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 26, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 26, 2021.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0065

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated November 18, 2022 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta and Ontario Securities Acts. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. The Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's prospectus supplement dated November 1, 2023 ("Prospectus Supplement").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 9, 2023, for gross proceeds of $2,785,220.62.

Agents: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Eight Capital



Offering: 10,712,387 common shares



Share Price: $0.26 per share



Agents' Warrants: N/A



Agents' Fees: Aggregate cash commission of $71,071.23.



Over-Allotment Option: The Agent may over-allot the common shares in connection with the Offering and the Company has granted to the Agent, an option to purchase an additional 1,606,858 common shares at $0.26 per share for gross proceeds of $417,783 (representing 15% of the aggregate number of common shares sold under the Offering). The agents have 30 days from closing to exercise this over-allotment option.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0066

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,917,613 common shares



Purchase Price: 15.5 pence (approximately C$0.26) per share



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 64,516 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: £69,113 to Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited and £69,113 to Tennyson Securities, a trading name of Shard Capital Partners LLP.

The Company issued a news release on November 9, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0067

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated May 9, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,793,900 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.2231 per Share to settle a debt in connection with a fairness opinion fee for an aggregate amount of $400,219.09:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor.



Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company issued a news release on November 20, 2023, to announce that the Shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]