VANCOUVER, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.0125 Payable Date: August 20, 2019

Record Date: August 6, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: August 2, 2019

________________________________________

DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC. ("DUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 19, 2019 and Press Release dated March 11, 2019, effective at the close of business on Thursday, July 25, 2019, the common shares of Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

_______________________________

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.01333 Payable Date: August 15, 2019

Record Date: July 31, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: July 30, 2019

________________________________________

19/07/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN HELIUM INC. ("AHE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated July 16, 2019, trading in the shares of American Helium Inc. (the "Company") will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the de-listing of the Company pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.9 and not pending review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Exchange Policy 5.2 as this transaction will take place following de-listing of the Company.

For further information, refer to the news release of the Company dated July 15, 2019 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:26 p.m. PST, July 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP. ("LR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 20, 2019 and June 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,290,300 shares



Purchase Price: $0.62 per share



Number of Placees: 52 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ross Beaty Y 1,609,000 Marshall Koval Y 200,000 John Wright Y 150,000 Emerson Holdings Ltd



(Lyle Braaten) Y 90,000 Davisa Capital Corp



(David Farrell) Y 100,000 Into the Blue Management Inc



(Scott Hicks) Y 25,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 480,000 [4 Placees]





Finder's Fee: $80,674.40 cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc

$18,848 cash payable to Trimark Capital

$21,824 cash payable to First Global Capital International Inc

$6,324 cash payable to PI Financial Corp

$1,984 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp

$1,240 cash payable to Richardson GMP Limited

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated June 24, 2019 between Manganese X Energy Corp. (the "Company") and Geomap Exploation Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in Lac Aux Bouleaux graphite property in Quebec. In consideration, the Company will the Vendor $10,000 in cash and issue 307,000 shares.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:05 a.m. PST, July 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, July 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, July 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, July 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 23, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: $7,810,000 aggregate amount of $1,000 principal convertible unsecured

debentures ("Debentures ") Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.125 per share at any time prior to the

close of business on the earlier of the business day immediately preceding (i) the maturity

date, or (ii) if called for redemption, the date specified for redemption by the Company subject

to adjustment in certain events



Maturity date: June 30, 2022



Warrants: None



Interest rate: 8% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on December 31 and June 30 of each year



Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Debentures C. Neil Smith Y 50 Mike Kohut Y 100 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[ 1 Placee ] P 3,300

Agents' Fee: Debentures with an aggregate amount of $127,000 issued to Laurentian Bank

Securities Inc, $94,000 to Eight Capital, $12,000 to Cormark Securities Inc.,

$12,000 to Desjardins Securities Inc., $7,000 to Canaccord Genuity Corp., and

$7,000 to Haywood Securities Inc

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news announcing the closing of the private placement on June 14, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:30 P.m. PST, July 22, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,750,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 8, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 8, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.05

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 24, 2017.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

NEVADO RESOURCES CORPORATION ("VDO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated May 20, 2019 between Nevado Resources Corporation (the Company) and Ridge Royalty Corp. (the Purchaser) whereby the Company will sell to the Purchaser a 100% interest in the La Blache property (48 claims, 2,653 hectares) located in northern Quebec. Consideration is $50,000 and possibly 1,500,000 common shares of a third party subsequent purchaser in the event the Purchaser sells or options the property on or before November 20, 2020.

________________________________________

