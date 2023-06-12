VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 .

T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Company Name / Nom de la société Security / Titre US Dollar Symbol / Symbole (dollar américain) Freeman Gold Corp. Warrants FMAN.WT.U AIP Realty Trust USD Units AIP.U Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. USD Units ALPS.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Shares,

Series A PVF.PR.U NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight U.S. Multi Family (No.2) Core Plus Fund USD Units SCPT.U Starlight U.S. Residential Fund USD Units SURF.U Osisko Development Corp. Warrants ODV.WT.U Yerbae Brands Corp. USD Units YERB.U KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Warrants KWE.WT.U

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.0125

Payable Date: June 17th, 2023

Record Date: June 30th, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 29th, 2023

________________________________________

23/06/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press release dated May 26, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the 13,316,089 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement announced on July 12, 2021:

Number of Original Warrants: 8,713,750 Original Expiry Date: July 21, 2023 New Expiry Date: July 21, 2024 Number of Original Warrants: 4,264,000 Original Expiry Date: July 30, 2023 New Expiry Date: July 30, 2024 Number of Original Warrants: 338,339 Original Expiry Date: August 5, 2023 New Expiry Date: August 5, 2024

________________________________________

FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of certain mineral exploration data over the Vardenis mineral project located in Armenia.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $30,000 Maximum 200,000 Common

Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 9, 2023, and June 6, 2023.

________________________________________

GMV MINERALS INC. ("GMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 9, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,009,864 shares Purchase Price: $0.14 per share Warrants: 10,009,864 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,009,864 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two year period Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,518.80 N/A 39,420

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 9, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

GMV MINERALS INC. ("GMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in 82 lode mining claims comprising of 1,694 hectares known as Daisy Creek Lithium Property located in Lander County, north central Nevada pursuant to an option agreement dated May 15, 2023 between the Gmv Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES

(S) Year 1 U.S. $150,000 2,000,000 common shares in

aggregate U.S. $250,000 Year 2 U.S. $100,000 1,000,000 common shares U.S. $500,000 Year 3 U.S. $100,000 3,500,000 common shares U.S. $500,000

Upon exercise of the option, the Company will grant to the arm's length vendor a 3.0% NSR payable after commencement of commercial production and the Company may reduce the NSR to 2.0% upon payment of U.S. $1-million to the arm's length vendor at any time prior to the commencement of commercial production.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 16, 2023.

________________________________________

HAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("HAPB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 7,904,450 subordinate voting shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 7,904,450 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,904,450 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period, subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on June 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 19, 2023, between Jourdan Resources Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire six mining claims located north of Val d'Or in Quebec. By way of Consideration, the Company will make a total cash payment of $100,000 and issue a total of 2,040,816 shares at a deemed price of $0.0735 per share to the vendor. The vendor will retain a 2% NSR on the properties, half of which the Issuer is entitled to repurchase prior to the commencement of commercial production for $1 million.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 23, 2023.

________________________________________

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,775,001 non-transferable common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to an arm's length lender in consideration of extending the maturity date of an outstanding loan ("Loan Amendment") from March 31, 2023, to July 31, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the Loan Amendment, the loan will continue to bear interest at a rate of 12.75% per annum, payable monthly, until July 31, 2023, and the remaining terms of the loan will not be changed. The outstanding warrants from the original loan will be cancelled, and each new Warrant shall be exercisable by the holder thereof for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a one year from the date of issuance.

For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated May 18, 2023, and June 8, 2023.

________________________________________

ZENTEK LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 24, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,979,349 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from June 14, 2023 to May 31, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Integral Wealth on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

