12 Jun, 2023, 20:40 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Other
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023
Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies
Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars
Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.
Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains
Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel du TSX #2017-0003 en date du 5 septembre 2017, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le jeudi 15 juin 2023 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière du mardi 20 juin 2023.
Une date de règlement particulière T+3 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du lundi 19 juin 2023.
Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.
|
Company Name / Nom de la société
|
Security / Titre
|
US Dollar Symbol /
Symbole (dollar américain)
|
Freeman Gold Corp.
|
Warrants
|
FMAN.WT.U
|
AIP Realty Trust
|
USD Units
|
AIP.U
|
Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc.
|
USD Units
|
ALPS.U
|
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|
USD Units
|
FCA.U
|
Partners Value Investments LP
|
Preferred Shares,
|
PVF.PR.U
|
NexPoint Hospitality Trust
|
USD Units
|
NHT.U
|
Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust
|
USD Units
|
PINE.U
|
Starlight U.S. Multi Family (No.2) Core Plus Fund
|
USD Units
|
SCPT.U
|
Starlight U.S. Residential Fund
|
USD Units
|
SURF.U
|
Osisko Development Corp.
|
Warrants
|
ODV.WT.U
|
Yerbae Brands Corp.
|
USD Units
|
YERB.U
|
KWESST Micro Systems Inc.
|
Warrants
|
KWE.WT.U
________________________________________
SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: US$0.0125
Payable Date: June 17th, 2023
Record Date: June 30th, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: June 29th, 2023
________________________________________
23/06/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK'')
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the Company's press release dated May 26, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the 13,316,089 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement announced on July 12, 2021:
|
Number of Original Warrants:
|
8,713,750
|
Original Expiry Date:
|
July 21, 2023
|
New Expiry Date:
|
July 21, 2024
|
Number of Original Warrants:
|
4,264,000
|
Original Expiry Date:
|
July 30, 2023
|
New Expiry Date:
|
July 30, 2024
|
Number of Original Warrants:
|
338,339
|
Original Expiry Date:
|
August 5, 2023
|
New Expiry Date:
|
August 5, 2024
________________________________________
FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of certain mineral exploration data over the Vardenis mineral project located in Armenia.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$30,000
|
Maximum 200,000 Common
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 9, 2023, and June 6, 2023.
________________________________________
GMV MINERALS INC. ("GMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 9, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,009,864 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.14 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,009,864 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,009,864 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.22 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$5,518.80
|
N/A
|
39,420
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on June 9, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
GMV MINERALS INC. ("GMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in 82 lode mining claims comprising of 1,694 hectares known as Daisy Creek Lithium Property located in Lander County, north central Nevada pursuant to an option agreement dated May 15, 2023 between the Gmv Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor.
|
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES
|
Year 1
|
U.S. $150,000
|
2,000,000 common shares in
|
U.S. $250,000
|
Year 2
|
U.S. $100,000
|
1,000,000 common shares
|
U.S. $500,000
|
Year 3
|
U.S. $100,000
|
3,500,000 common shares
|
U.S. $500,000
Upon exercise of the option, the Company will grant to the arm's length vendor a 3.0% NSR payable after commencement of commercial production and the Company may reduce the NSR to 2.0% upon payment of U.S. $1-million to the arm's length vendor at any time prior to the commencement of commercial production.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 16, 2023.
________________________________________
HAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("HAPB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,904,450 subordinate voting shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.09 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,904,450 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,904,450 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two-year period, subject to accelerated expiry
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
The Company issued a news release on June 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 19, 2023, between Jourdan Resources Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire six mining claims located north of Val d'Or in Quebec. By way of Consideration, the Company will make a total cash payment of $100,000 and issue a total of 2,040,816 shares at a deemed price of $0.0735 per share to the vendor. The vendor will retain a 2% NSR on the properties, half of which the Issuer is entitled to repurchase prior to the commencement of commercial production for $1 million.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 23, 2023.
________________________________________
TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,775,001 non-transferable common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to an arm's length lender in consideration of extending the maturity date of an outstanding loan ("Loan Amendment") from March 31, 2023, to July 31, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the Loan Amendment, the loan will continue to bear interest at a rate of 12.75% per annum, payable monthly, until July 31, 2023, and the remaining terms of the loan will not be changed. The outstanding warrants from the original loan will be cancelled, and each new Warrant shall be exercisable by the holder thereof for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a one year from the date of issuance.
For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated May 18, 2023, and June 8, 2023.
________________________________________
ZENTEK LTD. ("ZEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: June 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 24, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,979,349 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from June 14, 2023 to May 31, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Integral Wealth on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
